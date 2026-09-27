Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Jaguars in Week 3

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Patriots trip to the Sunshine State fell flat in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

During training camp, the conversation around the Patriots focused on concerns about their roster depth. Mike Vrabel told reporters after a preseason week against the Eagles that "I don't think we have a very deep team," in response to questions about why the Patriots head coach rested his starters throughout the preseason. Vrabel didn't believe the risk of injury to his frontline players outweighed the reward of getting live reps in exhibition games, so QB Drake Maye and most of the starters didn't play in the preseason.

On Sunday, New England got its first "depth test" in Jacksonville. The Patriots played without star WR A.J. Brown, starting RG Mike Onwenu, top edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, starting S Craig Woodson, and promising rookie TE Eli Raridon. Brown and Onwenu are on injured reserve with ankle injuries, with the former reportedly eying a return in 6-8 weeks. Joining them on injured reserve are Dell Pettus and Quintayvious Hutchins, stressing the depth on defense even more. Then, Onwenu's replacement (Greg Van Roten) was injured during the game.

Well, the final score speaks for itself: the Patriots weren't overly competitive against the Jaguars, but the bigger picture speaks to more than just depth issues. I've been reluctant to press the panic button, and it's still early with plenty of time in the season to turn things around, but it's fair to be concerned about QB Drake Maye and the Patriots after a 1-2 start, as head coach Mike Vrabel candidly stated after the game.

"My concern level is very high for this football team," Vrabel said post-game. "I just wanna coach and improve. I think that's the biggest thing when you come off a game like that. You just wanna get back and work."

Maye turned the ball over three more times on Sunday to bring his season total to seven giveaways through three games (and it could've been more). Maye isn't seeing the field well and doesn't seem decisive with any of his decisions. Even his downfield completions feel like he's not always sure what kind of ball to throw and he's making bad plays worse by making ill-advised throws into coverage (see Travis Hunter's interception before halftime). You wish you could get to the bottom of Maye's struggles beyond trying to crawl inside the third-year pro's head, but we'll have to settle for what the Pats QB said after the game.

"We can't get out of our own way and I can't get out of my own way, personally. I gotta look at myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point. It's Week 3," Maye said following Sunday's loss. "What we are doing out there offensively is unacceptable."

We'll get into some of the details about how things went south, but this is a game where you need to see the forest for the trees. New England didn't do anything well enough to be competitive. The Jags offense also averaged over 5.3 yards per play and was far better than the Pats defense in situational football, finishing 8-of-12 on third down and 5-5 in the red zone. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff have a lot of work to do, with a matchup with the Bills looming next week – it doesn't get any easier.

Here are eight takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Jaguars in Week 3 that dropped them to 1-2.

1. QB Drake Maye Struggles with Multiple Turnover-Worthy Plays vs. Jaguars

The Patriots need to get their young quarterback right, and fast, or the season will get away from them before star WR A.J. Brown returns to hopefully save the day later in the year.