Gamebook: Patriots at Jaguars Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 3 game against the Jaguars presented by Gillette | Pregame
Inactives Analysis: TE Eli Raridon, S Craig Woodson officially inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Jaguars
Roster Analysis: TE Eli Raridon and S Craig Woodson make the trip, Patriots elevate two players for Sunday's Game vs. the Jaguars
Gamebook: Steelers at Patriots Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Preseason Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
Gamebook: Eagles at Patriots Preseason Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 22, 2026.
Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Super Bowl LX game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Broncos AFC Championship Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Gamebook: Texans at Patriots Divisional Round Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Gamebook: Chargers at Patriots Wild Card Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 11, 2026.
Gamebook: Dolphins at Patriots Week 18
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 4, 2026.