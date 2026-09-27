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LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 27 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Kyle Williams showcases speed on 34-yard reception

Andy Borregales' 40-yard FG caps off Patriots' 69-yard drive

Mack Hollins hauls in 18-yard sideline snag

Rhamondre Stevenson's leaping corkscrew move moves chains for Pats on fourth down

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 3 game against the Jaguars presented by Gillette | Pregame

Drake Maye lofts it to Demario Douglas for a 38-yard Gain

Andy Borregales' 35-yard FG cuts Jags' lead to four

Efton Chism dishes the football to Mack Hollins on double-pass trick play

TIP DRILL INT! Marcus Jones picks Trevor Lawrence's pass inside Jaguars territory

Mack Hollins' stiff-arm caps of 21-yard reception

Kevin Byard III Leads the Huddle Ahead of Week 3 Game vs. Jaguars

Patriots Pregame Show 9/27: Jaguars Preview, Key Matchups, Game Predictions

Inactives Analysis: TE Eli Raridon, S Craig Woodson officially inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Jaguars

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jaguars

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Expert Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Patriots at Jaguars

Patriots Gameplan: Building on 'X' plays and solving Cover-6 in Week 3 matchup vs. Jaguars

Roster Analysis: TE Eli Raridon and S Craig Woodson make the trip, Patriots elevate two players for Sunday's Game vs. the Jaguars

Patriots Elevate S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Active Roster

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots at Jaguars Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Sep 27, 2026 at 04:12 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Download the Patriots at Jaguars Gamebook [PDF]

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Gamebook: Patriots at Jaguars Week 3

Inactives Analysis: TE Eli Raridon, S Craig Woodson officially inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Jaguars

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jaguars

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Expert Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Patriots at Jaguars

Patriots Gameplan: Building on 'X' plays and solving Cover-6 in Week 3 matchup vs. Jaguars

MORE LATEST NEWS
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Trending Video

Kyle Williams showcases speed on 34-yard reception

Andy Borregales' 40-yard FG caps off Patriots' 69-yard drive

Mack Hollins hauls in 18-yard sideline snag

Rhamondre Stevenson's leaping corkscrew move moves chains for Pats on fourth down

Drake Maye lofts it to Demario Douglas for a 38-yard Gain

Andy Borregales' 35-yard FG cuts Jags' lead to four

Efton Chism dishes the football to Mack Hollins on double-pass trick play

TIP DRILL INT! Marcus Jones picks Trevor Lawrence's pass inside Jaguars territory

MORE VIDEO
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