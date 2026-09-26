Patriots Elevate S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
Brown, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Miami (Ohio) in 2022. He spent time as a rookie on the Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder, was elevated from the practice squad and played in three games for the Browns. He was signed to the Tennessee 53-man roster from the Cleveland practice squad on Jan. 1, 2023, and was inactive for the final game of the season. He was a key reserve and special teams player for the Titans over the last three seasons. Overall, Brown has played in 38 games with five starts and has 45 total tackles, 2 passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles. Last season, Brown was limited to nine games due to an injury and finished with 3 special teams tackles. Brown was signed by New England on March 12, 2026, released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.
Pharms, 29, originally joined New England on July 19, 2022, after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad and then after starting the 2023 season on the practice squad was signed to the 53-man roster. Pharms spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad with New England in 2025. He has played in 31 games with five starts and has 45 total tackles and 2 sacks. Pharms played collegiately at Friends.