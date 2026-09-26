Patriots Elevate S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Active Roster

Brown, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Miami (Ohio) in 2022. He spent time as a rookie on the Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder, was elevated from the practice squad and played in three games for the Browns. He was signed to the Tennessee 53-man roster from the Cleveland practice squad on Jan. 1, 2023, and was inactive for the final game of the season. He was a key reserve and special teams player for the Titans over the last three seasons. Overall, Brown has played in 38 games with five starts and has 45 total tackles, 2 passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles. Last season, Brown was limited to nine games due to an injury and finished with 3 special teams tackles. Brown was signed by New England on March 12, 2026, released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.