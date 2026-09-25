Cheerleader Spotlight: Rachel

One of the most rewarding parts of my life outside of cheering on the Patriots sidelines is inspiring the next generation of dancers. As a dance educator, choreographer, and adjudicator, I have the opportunity to work with hundreds of dancers each year. While I love teaching dance technique, the lessons I hope they remember most have nothing to do with the steps. Instead, they are lessons about confidence, perseverance, and believing in themselves.
One of the ways I get to encourage young dancers is through my work as a dance adjudicator. While technique is important, passion always stands out to me and is something I prioritize to recognize when judging. At many competitions, judges have the opportunity to create special judges' awards that celebrate dancers beyond just winning first place. Personally, these are my favorite awards to hand out because I remember receiving them as a young dancer and loving those moments of connection with the judges. Now, being in this role myself, I get to fill those young dancers' cups. I created a special award called "Autograph, Please!" This award is given to a dancer who lights up the stage with their passion, work ethic, and potential. This is someone who may not have perfect technique, but has that spark in them moving on the stage. When I present the award, I often say, "Has anyone ever asked for your autograph before?" The answer is usually no. Then I smile, hand them a paper and Sharpie, and ask, "Should we make it official?" Watching their face light up in that moment never gets old. I love putting the spotlight on dancers who deserve to be seen and reminding them that they are amazing at what they do.
While I have the opportunity to encourage dancers through special awards on stage, I also like to share my own experiences and challenges with my students in the classroom. As a dance educator, one of the most important lessons I hope to pass on is self-belief. I share my own audition journey into making the Patriots Cheerleader team to my students with a few lessons in mind. Firstly, this dream of mine was no easy path. It took me six audition seasons before earning my spot on the team. There were moments when moving on would have been easier after being cut, but instead I chose to continue to grow, believe, and trust the process. I reminded myself that if this was something I truly aspired to achieve, I couldn't just give up. Sometimes the greatest accomplishments take time, so don't stop believing in yourself.
I also encourage my students to embrace what makes them unique. Throughout the years of auditioning, I went from trying to fit a mold to bringing forward my authentic self. During this year's audition season, I chose to perform a contemporary solo at Finals rather than a more traditional NFL-style routine. I was nervous at first, but I really wanted to share a part of myself that was uniquely me. I also proudly wore my natural curly hair throughout the process, making it my signature look. Some may have considered those choices risky because they were outside the norm of a typical NFL cheerleader, but I've learned that success doesn't come from trying to fit a mold; it comes from embracing what makes you different. In many ways, the year I stopped trying to fit a mold and fully embraced who I was as a dancer and person was the year I made the team. I hope every dancer carries that lesson with them long after they leave my classroom and into whatever path they choose to pursue.
As I begin my rookie season as a New England Patriots Cheerleader, I'm even more excited about the opportunity to continue making that impact. Just as I hope to leave young dancers feeling seen, valued, and capable of achieving their goals, I look forward to connecting with dancers and community members throughout New England and showing them that believing in yourself is a superpower, hard work matters, and dreams are worth pursuing no matter how long the journey takes.