Cheerleader Spotlight: Rachel

One of the ways I get to encourage young dancers is through my work as a dance adjudicator. While technique is important, passion always stands out to me and is something I prioritize to recognize when judging. At many competitions, judges have the opportunity to create special judges' awards that celebrate dancers beyond just winning first place. Personally, these are my favorite awards to hand out because I remember receiving them as a young dancer and loving those moments of connection with the judges. Now, being in this role myself, I get to fill those young dancers' cups. I created a special award called "Autograph, Please!" This award is given to a dancer who lights up the stage with their passion, work ethic, and potential. This is someone who may not have perfect technique, but has that spark in them moving on the stage. When I present the award, I often say, "Has anyone ever asked for your autograph before?" The answer is usually no. Then I smile, hand them a paper and Sharpie, and ask, "Should we make it official?" Watching their face light up in that moment never gets old. I love putting the spotlight on dancers who deserve to be seen and reminding them that they are amazing at what they do.