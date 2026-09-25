Christian Gonzalez, Andy Borregales, and Patriots teammates celebrate Hispanic Heritage Celebration at IBA in Boston

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and kicker Andy Borregales are a long way from where they grew up, but celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday in Boston, they felt right at home.

"You can just see the community that we bring," Borregales said while attending a Patriots Foundation at La Casa – a new arts center at the nonprofit IBA.

"Things like this are special because, honestly for me, it does take me back home."

Borregales, born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, Fla., grew up immersed in his Hispanic culture. Gonzalez, whose father grew up in Colombia, feels a similar connection to his ethnic roots.

"It's a part of me, it's a part of my family, it's a part of who I am," Gonzalez said Tuesday.

"Any time I'm able to come out here and be around my heritage, be around my people, it's fun and I love it. I'm proud to be Latino and put on for the little kids who dream of being in this spot, so it's really important to me."

Joining Gonzalez and Borregales for the event were Patriots teammates Lorenz Mets and Walter Rouse.