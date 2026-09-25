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Christian Gonzalez, Andy Borregales, and Patriots teammates celebrate Hispanic Heritage Celebration at IBA in Boston

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the New England Patriots Foundation, IBA, and Bank of America hosted a family-friendly event at IBA’s new arts center La Casa to highlight the rich cultures and traditions of Hispanic communities.

Sep 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

PDC (1)

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and kicker Andy Borregales are a long way from where they grew up, but celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday in Boston, they felt right at home.

"You can just see the community that we bring," Borregales said while attending a Patriots Foundation at La Casa – a new arts center at the nonprofit IBA.

"Things like this are special because, honestly for me, it does take me back home."

Borregales, born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, Fla., grew up immersed in his Hispanic culture. Gonzalez, whose father grew up in Colombia, feels a similar connection to his ethnic roots.

"It's a part of me, it's a part of my family, it's a part of who I am," Gonzalez said Tuesday.

"Any time I'm able to come out here and be around my heritage, be around my people, it's fun and I love it. I'm proud to be Latino and put on for the little kids who dream of being in this spot, so it's really important to me."

Joining Gonzalez and Borregales for the event were Patriots teammates Lorenz Mets and Walter Rouse.

The family-friendly celebration highlighted the rich cultures and traditions of Hispanic communities, with an interactive Bomba lesson, food, creative arts and crafts activities, and photo opportunities with the athletes and Patriots mascot Pat Patriot.

As one of the Patriots Foundation's community captains, the nonprofit teamed up with Bank of America to donate a $50,000 check to further IBA's impact in Boston and beyond.

Gonzalez and Borregales both spoke to the impact events like this have in helping them connect with the fan base. Being among the handful of Hispanic NFL players, they understand how important the league's push is to grow the sport in Spanish-speaking countries.

"It's huge – especially knowing there's Latino kids looking up to me," Gonzalez said.

"American football isn't a huge sport in our culture, but if they want to play they know if they put their mind to it they can get here and be in this position. I love seeing the kids smile. I feel like as a Latino, you're so proud to be Latino and you see it from the little kids at such a young age. I enjoy being able to come out here and carry it on my back proudly."

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