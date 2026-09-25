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Expert Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Patriots at Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Published: Sep 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM Updated: Sep 24, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Experts share their picks for the Patriots' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 27, Jaguars 24

The Patriots might be able to pressure Trevor Lawrence similarly to how they did Aaron Rodgers. Similarly, the ability to protect QB Drake Maye from a motivated pass rush after a quiet Week 2 performance in Denver will be key.

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Matt Bowen, ESPN: Jaguars

Mike Clay, ESPN: Jaguars

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Jaguars

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Jaguars

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Jaguars

Eric Moody, ESPN: Jaguars

Jason Reid, ESPN: Jaguars

Ben Solak, ESPN: Jaguars

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Jaguars

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Jaguars

NFL.COM

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Jaguars 23, Patriots 16

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Jaguars 26, Patriots 23

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Jaguars 27, Patriots 20

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Jaguars 20, Patriots 17

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Jaguars 23, Patriots 20

Why Dan picked the Jaguars: There will be no sneaking up on anyone for this season's Jaguars and Patriots, not after they both surprised in 2025. Sunday's meeting is an opportunity to establish which squad has more staying power in the AFC's upper ranks this time around, and the trenches might dictate which team has the edge. Jacksonville needs better play from the offensive line, especially on the interior, if it's going to bounce back from blowing a lead against Denver. New England has a duo that can exploit a team's weakness up the middle, with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore at defensive tackle. One thing that could work in the Jags' favor are hits to the league's No. 1 scoring defense -- Patriots edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones and safety Craig Woodson missed Wednesday's practice with shoulder ailments -- and the loss of RG Mike Onwenu to an ankle injury. I'm leaning ever so slightly toward the home team in what figures to be a highly entertaining battle.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Jaguars 21, Patriots 16

This is a big game for both teams. The Jaguars are coming off a tough road loss to the Broncos, while the Patriots beat the Steelers. The New England offense is sputtering, and that won't change here. The Jaguars get back on track in a lower-scoring game.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Jaguars

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jaguars

John Breech, CBS Sports: Jaguars

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Jaguars

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Jaguars

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Jaguars

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Jaguars 23, Patriots 16

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Jaguars 27, Patriots 13

Drake Maye and the Patriots offense show signs of life but fall short in the Florida sun.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Jaguars 13

Jags are a good team and a tough opponent in their own stadium, but I feel like this is the Drake Maye get right game. The running game finds some room, the o-line protects and the defense keeps up their disruptive ways.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jaguars 20

I have too much faith in Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels to think that they won't breakthrough at some point. Although it might not be super high scoring, I expect Maye to play well in a Patriots win down in Jacksonville.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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