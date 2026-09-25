Expert Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Patriots at Jaguars

Why Dan picked the Jaguars: There will be no sneaking up on anyone for this season's Jaguars and Patriots, not after they both surprised in 2025. Sunday's meeting is an opportunity to establish which squad has more staying power in the AFC's upper ranks this time around, and the trenches might dictate which team has the edge. Jacksonville needs better play from the offensive line, especially on the interior, if it's going to bounce back from blowing a lead against Denver. New England has a duo that can exploit a team's weakness up the middle, with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore at defensive tackle. One thing that could work in the Jags' favor are hits to the league's No. 1 scoring defense -- Patriots edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones and safety Craig Woodson missed Wednesday's practice with shoulder ailments -- and the loss of RG Mike Onwenu to an ankle injury. I'm leaning ever so slightly toward the home team in what figures to be a highly entertaining battle.