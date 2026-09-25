Expert Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Patriots at Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 27, Jaguars 24
The Patriots might be able to pressure Trevor Lawrence similarly to how they did Aaron Rodgers. Similarly, the ability to protect QB Drake Maye from a motivated pass rush after a quiet Week 2 performance in Denver will be key.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Jaguars
Mike Clay, ESPN: Jaguars
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Jaguars
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Jaguars
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Jaguars
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Jaguars
Eric Moody, ESPN: Jaguars
Jason Reid, ESPN: Jaguars
Ben Solak, ESPN: Jaguars
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Jaguars
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Jaguars
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Jaguars 23, Patriots 16
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Jaguars 26, Patriots 23
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Jaguars 27, Patriots 20
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Jaguars 20, Patriots 17
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Jaguars 23, Patriots 20
Why Dan picked the Jaguars: There will be no sneaking up on anyone for this season's Jaguars and Patriots, not after they both surprised in 2025. Sunday's meeting is an opportunity to establish which squad has more staying power in the AFC's upper ranks this time around, and the trenches might dictate which team has the edge. Jacksonville needs better play from the offensive line, especially on the interior, if it's going to bounce back from blowing a lead against Denver. New England has a duo that can exploit a team's weakness up the middle, with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore at defensive tackle. One thing that could work in the Jags' favor are hits to the league's No. 1 scoring defense -- Patriots edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones and safety Craig Woodson missed Wednesday's practice with shoulder ailments -- and the loss of RG Mike Onwenu to an ankle injury. I'm leaning ever so slightly toward the home team in what figures to be a highly entertaining battle.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Jaguars 21, Patriots 16
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Jaguars
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jaguars
John Breech, CBS Sports: Jaguars
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Jaguars
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Jaguars
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Jaguars
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Jaguars 23, Patriots 16
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Jaguars 27, Patriots 13
Drake Maye and the Patriots offense show signs of life but fall short in the Florida sun.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Jaguars 13
Jags are a good team and a tough opponent in their own stadium, but I feel like this is the Drake Maye get right game. The running game finds some room, the o-line protects and the defense keeps up their disruptive ways.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Jaguars 20
I have too much faith in Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels to think that they won't breakthrough at some point. Although it might not be super high scoring, I expect Maye to play well in a Patriots win down in Jacksonville.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer