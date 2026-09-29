Game Preview: Patriots at Bills | NFL Week 4

The New England Patriots will be on the road for the second straight week when they make their first ever visit to Buffalo's new stadium this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo opened their new stadium in the preseason. Since the 1970 merger, the Patriots are 30-34 in their first regular season appearance at a new opposing stadium. New England had won seven straight games in which they were playing in their first regular season game at a new stadium (2014-21), before losses at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022. Those seven straight wins were: 30-7 at Minnesota in 2014 (TCF Bank Stadium), 30-6 at Dallas in 2015 (AT&T Stadium), 23-21 at Arizona in 2016 (University of Phoenix Stadium), 30-17 at San Francisco in 2016 (Levi's Stadium), 19-14 at Tampa Bay in 2017 (Raymond James Stadium), 45-0 at the L.A. Chargers in 2020 (SoFi Stadium) and 25-0 at Atlanta in 2021 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium). Buffalo has won their first two regular season games at their new stadium. Last season, the Patriots snapped a four-game losing streak (including the postseason) in games played in Buffalo with a 23-20 win in a Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 5, 2025.