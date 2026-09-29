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Game Preview: Patriots at Bills | NFL Week 4

The New England Patriots will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 4 at 1 PM ET.

Sep 29, 2026 at 12:14 PM
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New England Patriots Media Relations
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WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · 1:00 PM EDT

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The New England Patriots will be on the road for the second straight week when they make their first ever visit to Buffalo's new stadium this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo opened their new stadium in the preseason. Since the 1970 merger, the Patriots are 30-34 in their first regular season appearance at a new opposing stadium. New England had won seven straight games in which they were playing in their first regular season game at a new stadium (2014-21), before losses at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022. Those seven straight wins were: 30-7 at Minnesota in 2014 (TCF Bank Stadium), 30-6 at Dallas in 2015 (AT&T Stadium), 23-21 at Arizona in 2016 (University of Phoenix Stadium), 30-17 at San Francisco in 2016 (Levi's Stadium), 19-14 at Tampa Bay in 2017 (Raymond James Stadium), 45-0 at the L.A. Chargers in 2020 (SoFi Stadium) and 25-0 at Atlanta in 2021 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium). Buffalo has won their first two regular season games at their new stadium. Last season, the Patriots snapped a four-game losing streak (including the postseason) in games played in Buffalo with a 23-20 win in a Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 5, 2025.

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PATRIOTS AND BILLS RIVARLY

The Patriots have recorded 80 wins over the Bills, the most by the Patriots against any one opponent. The Jets are second on that list with 77 wins by the Patriots.

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Photo by David Silverman

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will meet for the first of two scheduled meetings in 2026 when the Patriots make their debut this week at Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium that opened this year. The Patriots will host Buffalo on Dec. 6 at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Bills have split the annual seroes in each of the last three seasons. Last year, the Patriots beat the Bills, 23-20 in a a Sunday Night Football game in Buffal on Oct. 5 and then lost in the rematch, 35- 31, at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 14.

This week's game will be the 134th meeting between the two teams. New England holds a 80-52-1 edge in the series and has won 39 of the last 52 regular season games between the clubs, dating back to 2000.

The Patriots are 39-27-1 all-time when playing on the road against Buffalo.

The series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. The Patriots' 80 wins over the Bills are their highest victory total over any opponent, three higher than their next highest win total against the New York Jets (77).

After seven-straight series sweeps and 15-consecutive Patriots wins from 2003-10, Buffalo ended the streak with a 34-31 victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the first meeting between the teams in 2011. The 15-game win streak is tied for the longest streak over a single opponent in team history with 15-straight wins over the New York Jets.

The teams have had many memorable matchups over the years, including a span from 1999 to 2001, where four-of-six contests were decided in overtime.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Home Record: 41-25

  • Record in Foxboro: 35-19
  • Foxboro Stadium: 17-14
  • Gillette Stadium: 18-6

Record in Boston: 6-5

Road Record: 39-27-1

  • War Memorial Stadium: 7-6-1
  • Ralph Wilson/Rich Stadium/New Era/Highmark (0-1 in PS): 32-21

Largest Margin of Victory: 46 points (2007)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 35 points (1970)

Longest Win Streak: 15 games (2003-2010)

QUICK HITS

  • The Patriots have recorded 80 wins over the Bills, the most by the Patriots against any one opponent. The Jets are second on that list with 77 wins by the Patriots.
  • The Buffalo Bills snapped a streak of 13-straight road losses to the Patriots, including 12-straight wins by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, with their 17-9 win in the 2014 regular season finale on Dec. 28, 2014.
Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (25) against the Buffalo Bills.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (25) against the Buffalo Bills.

TALE OF THE TAPE

2026 REGULAR SEASONNEW ENGLANDBUFFALO
Record1-23-0
Divisional Standings2nd (T)1st
Total Yards Gained9211,205
Total Offense (Rank)307.0 (21)401.7 (4)
Rush Offense109.3 (14)155.0 (4)
Pass Offense197.7 (19)246.7 (9)
Points Per Game12.0 (31T)33.7 (1)
Total Yards Allowed8351,084
Total Defense (Rank)278.3 (5)361.3 (25)
Rush Defense108.3 (17)107.0 (16)
Pass Defense170.0 (2)254.3 (27)
Points Allowed/Game17.0 (6)26.0 (21T)
Possession Avg.29:5228:42
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost9/388/46
Sacks Made/Yards7/599/54
Total Touchdowns Scored313
Penalties Against/Yards22/14925/219
Punts/Avg.10/46.85/48.6
Turnover Differential-5 (28T)-2 (24T)
Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Buffalo Bills.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Buffalo Bills.

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

Coaches

  • QB's Coach Bo Hardegree (2021)
  • Off. Asst. Trace McSorley (offseason only) (2023)

FORMER BILLS

Players

  • FB Reggie Gilliam (2020-25)
  • WR Mack Hollins (2024)
  • DT DaQuan Jones (2021-25)
  • OL Greg Van Roten (2022)

Coaches

  • Seconday - Scott Booker (2024)
  • Wide receivers - Todd Downing (2014)
  • Offensive line - Doug Marrone (Head Coach, 2013-14)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

  • A victory over the Buffalo Bills this week would give the Patriots regular season wins over Buffalo in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2019, when they capped a streak of nine straight victories at Buffalo from 2012-19. The Patriots ended a three-game series losing streak last season with a 23-20 win at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 5, 2025. It would mark the Patriots 81st victory in the series, the most over any opponent, four more than the New York Jets (77).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

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Hunter Henry

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 249 lbs
  • College: Arkansas
  • TE Hunter Henry became the fourth Patriots tight end to reach 3,000 receiving yards in the win against Pittsburgh (9/20). He needs 114 receiving yards this week at Buffalo to move past Russ Francis into third place on the team's all-time receiving yards list among tight ends. Henry has three 100-yard games in his career, including a career-high 115 yards receiving at Cincinnati on Nov. 23, 2025.
  • Henry enters this week ranked fourth on the team's all-time list for touchdown receptions among tight ends with 26 touchdowns and needs 2 touchdowns to tie Russ Francis for third place on the team's all-time list. Henry has five career games with 2 touchdowns, the last one being vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 21, 2025.
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Rhamondre Stevenson

#38 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson enters this week's game in fifth place on the team's all-time list with 3,785 rushing yards. He needs 15 yards rushing this week to move past Curtis Martin (3,799) into fourth place on the all-time list.
  • Stevenson enters this week's game in ninth place on the team's all-time list with 28 rushing touchdowns. If he has 2 rushing touchdowns against Buffalo, he will join Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 rushing touchdowns. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last one occurring in the 2025 regular season finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
  • Stevenson needs 1 rushing touchdown to move into a tie for eighth place with BenJarvus Green-Elliss (29 rushing touchdowns).
  • Stevenson has 195 career receptions, the fifth-most among all New England running backs. He needs 5 more receptions in 2026 to join Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 career receptions.
  • Stevenson enters this week with 200 points, tied for 27th in team history with Patriots Hall of Fame RB Kevin Faulk. He needs 11 points to move past K Jason Staurovsky (207) and RB LeGarrette Blount (210) into 25th place in team history.
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Mack Hollins

#13 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: North Carolina
  • WR Mack Hollins led the team with 87 yards receiving on 6 receptions last week at Jacksonville. If he gains 80 yards receiving at Buffalo this week, it will be his first time with at least 80 yards receiving in back-to-back games. His best two-game total was in 2022 when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders and followed a 66-yard receiving game vs. Arizona (9/18) with 158 yards at Tennessee (9/25).
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Andy Borregales

#8 K

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Miami
  • K Andy Borregales has made all five of his career 50-yard field goal attempts. The Patriots record for most consecutive 50-plus field goals is eight by Stephen Gostkowski (2013-15). The NFL record for most consecutive 50-yard field goals to start a career is Brandon Aubrey with Dallas, who made 16 straight 50-yard field goals (2023- 24).
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Robert Spillane

#14 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 234 lbs
  • College: Western Michigan
  • LB Robert Spillane leads the team with 21 total tackles and is on pace to finish the season with 119 total tackles. He has led his team in total tackles for the last three seasons after leading the Raiders in both 2023 (148) and 2024 (158) and the Patriots in 2025 (97), despite missing the last four regular-season games due to injury.

ROOKIE WATCH

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Gabe Jacas

#50 LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 261 lbs
  • College: Illinois
  • LB Gabe Jacas is the first Patriots rookie with more than one sack and an interception through the first three games of a season. Jacas combined with LB Elijah Ponder on a 4-yard sack of Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter last week. He registered the first sack of his career when he dropped Seattle QB Drew Lock for a 7-yard loss in the second quarter in the season-opener. Jacas intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass in the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh to end Rodgers' streak of 310 pass attempts without an interception.
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BROADCAST INFO

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Ross Tucker as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Steve Levy will call the game with Max Starks providing analysis. Dan Graziano will report from the sidelines.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.

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