Patriots Gameplan: what is the best approach for New England to beat the Bills in Week 4?

After a week of soul-searching in Foxborough, the Patriots will make the trip to the brand-new Highmark Stadium for an AFC East showdown with the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Before we get into scheme talk, head coach Mike Vrabel faces an interesting dilemma with his young quarterback: go out there and sling it, or pull back the reins on Drake Maye? The old tried-and-true philosophy is that before you learn to win, you have to learn to stop beating yourself: limit turnovers, cut down on negative plays, and stop shooting yourselves in the foot. However, that's a fine line to walk because the "just don't screw up" coaching style can often have the opposite effect on a gunslinger.

My mind immediately goes back to a classic clip of Tom Brady talking about the offense taking the field for its final drive in Super Bowl XXXVI. With the first-year starter in a 17-17 game with 1:30 left, OC Charlie Weis told Brady to "take care of the football," with the Patriots still having the option to play for overtime. Backup QB Drew Bledsoe was in earshot when Weis told Brady to protect the ball and Bledsoe said to Brady: "[expletive] that, go out there and sling it."

That brings us to New England's next opponent, the Buffalo Bills, who are currently pacing the NFL by averaging 33.7 points through three games. The Bills recovered from a slow start last week, pulling away from the Chargers to improve to 3-0 under new head coach Joe Brady. After multiple playoff exits, the Bills made a major change by firing longtime head coach Sean McDermott and promoting Brady, their offensive play-caller under McDermott for three seasons. Although the offense has stayed the same, Brady tabbed Jim Leonhard as his defensive coordinator, who is transitioning the Bills into a base 3-4 defense.

With Josh Allen on the other side playing at an MVP level, trying to win Sunday's game by taking the air out of the ball on offense is a tough ask for the Patriots defense against Allen and Buffalo's top-ranked rush offense. Most likely, the Bills are going to "get theirs" and put some points on the board. Still, it might be the best formula for New England to put itself in a position to get a win. It'll be interesting to see what approach Vrabel takes with Maye and the Patriots offense in Orchard Park this weekend.

Let's preview the chess match between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Week 4.

Defense Key: Match the 'Bully Ball' Bills Identity in the Trenches, Run Game