Expert Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 20
Been burned twice already this season, so it's a "prove it" mindset. Until the Patriots show they can play clean, complementary football on a consistent basis, it's harder to pick them, especially this week when going up against Josh Allen, James Cook and Co. in Orchard Park, NY.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bills
Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Bills
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bills
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Bills
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Bills
Eric Moody, ESPN: Bills
Jason Reid, ESPN: Bills
Ben Solak, ESPN: Bills
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Bills
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Bills
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Bills 24, Patriots 21
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 19
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 16
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Bills 24, Patriots 17
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 21
Why Gennaro picked the Bills: What is the best representation of New England's well-documented offensive struggles? I'm partial to one simple statistic that has made the rounds this week: In 30 offensive drives this season, the Patriots have scored 29 points. For comparison's sake, the Bills have logged 32 offensive drives … and scored 101 points. Another painful Pats stat that's burning up the interwebs: Going back to January's playoffs, Drake Maye has turned the ball over 15 times in his past seven games. What on earth has happened to last season's MVP runner-up? The 24-year-old's putrid play has spawned theories far and wide, some more conspiratorial than others. Is Cover 6 his kryptonite? Is the shoulder still barking from last season's injury? Is there a rift between Maye and Mike Vrabel? I won't pretend to have any of those answers, but one thing is pretty easy to surmise: The quarterback misses A.J. Brown. Unfortunately, the blockbuster trade acquisition's high ankle sprain is expected to keep him out until late October. And in the here and now, New England's other notable offseason addition out wide, Romeo Doubs, has gotten off to a rough start in Foxborough. If Maye and Co. are indeed suffering the infamous Super Bowl hangover, it's hard to believe the best remedy is a trip to Buffalo for a game against their undefeated division rivals.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 17
The Patriots are on the road for the second straight week, and they are coming off a bad showing at Jacksonville. Drake Maye is struggling. That will continue here. Josh Allen gets back on track after a so-so game last week. Bills win it.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Bills
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Bills
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Bills 34, Patriots 21
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 20
The offense shows signs of improvement but not enough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 17
Tough spot for the Patriots as their road gauntlet to start 2026 continues with a road trip to Buffalo. Maye and the offense find a bit of a spark but it's not enough to contain Josh Allen and the rolling Bills offense.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 20
Until the Patriots offense shows it can finish drives and avoid turnovers, it's difficult to pick them against a team of the Bills caliber. That said, I don't think it's a must-win with a softer spot of the schedule coming up.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer