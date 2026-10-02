Expert Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Patriots at Bills

Why Gennaro picked the Bills: What is the best representation of New England's well-documented offensive struggles? I'm partial to one simple statistic that has made the rounds this week: In 30 offensive drives this season, the Patriots have scored 29 points. For comparison's sake, the Bills have logged 32 offensive drives … and scored 101 points. Another painful Pats stat that's burning up the interwebs: Going back to January's playoffs, Drake Maye has turned the ball over 15 times in his past seven games. What on earth has happened to last season's MVP runner-up? The 24-year-old's putrid play has spawned theories far and wide, some more conspiratorial than others. Is Cover 6 his kryptonite? Is the shoulder still barking from last season's injury? Is there a rift between Maye and Mike Vrabel? I won't pretend to have any of those answers, but one thing is pretty easy to surmise: The quarterback misses A.J. Brown. Unfortunately, the blockbuster trade acquisition's high ankle sprain is expected to keep him out until late October. And in the here and now, New England's other notable offseason addition out wide, Romeo Doubs, has gotten off to a rough start in Foxborough. If Maye and Co. are indeed suffering the infamous Super Bowl hangover, it's hard to believe the best remedy is a trip to Buffalo for a game against their undefeated division rivals.