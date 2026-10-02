Expert Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Patriots at Bills

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Published: Oct 02, 2026 at 09:02 AM Updated: Sep 24, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 20

Been burned twice already this season, so it's a "prove it" mindset. Until the Patriots show they can play clean, complementary football on a consistent basis, it's harder to pick them, especially this week when going up against Josh Allen, James Cook and Co. in Orchard Park, NY.

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Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bills

Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills

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Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bills

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Bills

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Bills

Eric Moody, ESPN: Bills

Jason Reid, ESPN: Bills

Ben Solak, ESPN: Bills

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Bills

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Bills

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Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Bills 24, Patriots 21

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 19

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 16

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Bills 24, Patriots 17

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 21

Why Gennaro picked the Bills: What is the best representation of New England's well-documented offensive struggles? I'm partial to one simple statistic that has made the rounds this week: In 30 offensive drives this season, the Patriots have scored 29 points. For comparison's sake, the Bills have logged 32 offensive drives … and scored 101 points. Another painful Pats stat that's burning up the interwebs: Going back to January's playoffs, Drake Maye has turned the ball over 15 times in his past seven games. What on earth has happened to last season's MVP runner-up? The 24-year-old's putrid play has spawned theories far and wide, some more conspiratorial than others. Is Cover 6 his kryptonite? Is the shoulder still barking from last season's injury? Is there a rift between Maye and Mike Vrabel? I won't pretend to have any of those answers, but one thing is pretty easy to surmise: The quarterback misses A.J. Brown. Unfortunately, the blockbuster trade acquisition's high ankle sprain is expected to keep him out until late October. And in the here and now, New England's other notable offseason addition out wide, Romeo Doubs, has gotten off to a rough start in Foxborough. If Maye and Co. are indeed suffering the infamous Super Bowl hangover, it's hard to believe the best remedy is a trip to Buffalo for a game against their undefeated division rivals.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 17

The Patriots are on the road for the second straight week, and they are coming off a bad showing at Jacksonville. Drake Maye is struggling. That will continue here. Josh Allen gets back on track after a so-so game last week. Bills win it.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills

John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Bills

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Bills

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Bills 34, Patriots 21

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 20

The offense shows signs of improvement but not enough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 17

Tough spot for the Patriots as their road gauntlet to start 2026 continues with a road trip to Buffalo. Maye and the offense find a bit of a spark but it's not enough to contain Josh Allen and the rolling Bills offense.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 20

Until the Patriots offense shows it can finish drives and avoid turnovers, it's difficult to pick them against a team of the Bills caliber. That said, I don't think it's a must-win with a softer spot of the schedule coming up.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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