New England's Mack Hollins Named Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP

Washington, D.C. — Mack Hollins has been selected as the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting the Special Olympics Family Field Day for 125 athletes and their families.

"It is such an honor to be named this week's NFLPA Community MVP," Hollins said. "I am grateful to have been able to experience it with the Special Olympics community and continue building a relationship that means so much to me. None of this would have been possible without the help of so many outstanding volunteers and passionate people."

The New England Patriots wide receiver and longtime Special Olympics Global Ambassador fully funded the carnival-style event, which featured eight interactive sports stations run by 25 coaches. Hollins engaged with the athletes throughout the inclusive event, which also featured food, a live DJ, face painting and a photo booth experience. Fellow New England players Julian Ashby, Bryce Baringer, Efton Chism and Tommy DeVito were also on hand to help cheer on the athletes during the community celebration.

Hollins' commitment to the Special Olympics dates back to his time at the University of North Carolina. He first served as a Champion Ambassador, regularly volunteering at local schools and events including the Special Olympics USA Games. In 2023, Hollins was named a Global Ambassador, growing his advocacy efforts for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The 10-year NFL veteran has remained involved with Special Olympics in each of this team cities (Philadelphia, Miami, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Buffalo and New England), inviting athletes and their families to games and visiting different Special Olympics practices.

Hollins' passion for inclusion and accessibility also extends to the field of education. In 2020, he launched an online literacy initiative called "Mack Book Mondays," which encourages young fans to read each week by sharing book recommendations and highlighting the importance of literacy. This initiative has since expanded to include "Fast Fact Fridays," an online educational series designed to make learning more accessible to underserved communities.

To recognize Hollins being named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP, and to further support his off-field impact, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Free the Feet Foundation. Additionally, Hollins and the rest of this season's Community MVPs will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA's highest player honor for outstanding community service and includes an additional $100,000 donation.

For the second year in a row, the NFLPA is partnering with GoFundMe, the world's leading fundraising platform, allowing fans to support players' community efforts and through their selected nonprofits. To make a contribution to Hollins selected nonprofit, Free The Feet Foundation, please visit this donation page. All donations are tax-deductible and will go directly to Free The Feet Foundation.