Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

The New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 10 game.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2026
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G/C Ben Brown - Knee (OUT)
CB Carlton Davis III - Knee (OUT)
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Illness (OUT)
TE Cameron Latu - Back
OL Walter Rouse - Concussion Protocol
S Brenden Schooler - Hamstring
RB Rhamondre Stevenson - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle / Knee
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee
TE Hunter Henry - Foot
T Morgan Moses - Foot
OL Greg Van Roten - Hamstring
CB Charles Woods - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
DETROIT LIONS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C Cade Mays - Ankle
CB DJ Reed - Hip
RB Sione Vaki - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Jared Goff - Chest
S Kerby Joseph - Knee
S Brian Branch - Hip
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Rib
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Jacob Saylors - Neck/Hamstring
EDGE DJ Wonnum - Concussion
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play