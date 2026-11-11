Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Take a break with Fred, Paul, Mike, Evan and Alex as they bring you Patriots.com's flagship radio show. Get the latest scoop on the Patriots direct from Gillette Stadium and answers to your questions. Email the show at [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.

Sun Nov 15 | 07:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Tune-in to the simulcast of the in-game broadcast for the Patriots flagship radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis during the Patriots game. Please note that the broadcast is open to everyone in the US on a desktop, but is restricted to the Patriots local market on mobile devices.