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Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

The New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 10 game.

Nov 11, 2026 at 05:40 PM
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New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 10 game.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G/C Ben Brown - Knee (OUT)
CB Carlton Davis III - Knee (OUT)
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Illness (OUT)
TE Cameron Latu - Back
OL Walter Rouse - Concussion Protocol
S Brenden Schooler - Hamstring
RB Rhamondre Stevenson - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle / Knee
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee
TE Hunter Henry - Foot
T Morgan Moses - Foot
OL Greg Van Roten - Hamstring
CB Charles Woods - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

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DETROIT LIONS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C Cade Mays - Ankle
CB DJ Reed - Hip
RB Sione Vaki - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Jared Goff - Chest
S Kerby Joseph - Knee
S Brian Branch - Hip
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Rib

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Jacob Saylors - Neck/Hamstring
EDGE DJ Wonnum - Concussion

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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