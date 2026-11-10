Joseph Case High School's Mike Cloutier Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Joseph Case Cardinals rolled their way to a 43-37 victory against the Fairhaven Blue Devils behind the leadership of Head Coach Mike Cloutier. In Coach Cloutier's first year, he led the Cardinals to an impressive win against the defending state champions, delivering Joseph Case's first playoff win in 34 years and earning himself the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.
Trailing by 13 points early in the first half, the Cardinals leaned on senior Aedan Borges, who rushed for 182 yards and accounted for all six Joseph Case touchdowns. After overcoming deficits of 13-0 and 19-7, the Cardinals took the lead on a 69-yard touchdown run by Borges to open the second half. Joseph Case's defense also came up with key plays by forcing two turnovers, including a fourth-quarter fumble that Borges returned 45 yards for a touchdown to help seal the Cardinals' victory. The Cardinals then made a late defensive stand to secure the historic victory and advance to the Division VI quarterfinals.
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Cardinals on Tuesday at Joseph Case High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Mike Cloutier's commitment to the development of the next generation.
"What Coach Mike Cloutier and the young men at Joseph Case High School accomplished is a tremendous example of what high school football is all about," Tippett explained. "To earn the program's first playoff victory in 34 years, against a defending state champion that had beaten them earlier in the season, speaks volumes about their preparation, resilience, and belief in one another. In his first year leading this program, Coach Cloutier has shown these young men that success isn't determined by where you're seeded or what happened in the past, but by how you prepare, how you respond to adversity, and how you compete when the opportunity presents itself. This is a historic moment for the Joseph Case community, and we are proud to recognize Coach Cloutier as our New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week."
The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Cloutier.
This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.
For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.
The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.