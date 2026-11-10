Joseph Case High School's Mike Cloutier Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Cardinals on Tuesday at Joseph Case High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Mike Cloutier's commitment to the development of the next generation.

"What Coach Mike Cloutier and the young men at Joseph Case High School accomplished is a tremendous example of what high school football is all about," Tippett explained. "To earn the program's first playoff victory in 34 years, against a defending state champion that had beaten them earlier in the season, speaks volumes about their preparation, resilience, and belief in one another. In his first year leading this program, Coach Cloutier has shown these young men that success isn't determined by where you're seeded or what happened in the past, but by how you prepare, how you respond to adversity, and how you compete when the opportunity presents itself. This is a historic moment for the Joseph Case community, and we are proud to recognize Coach Cloutier as our New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week."