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Walpole High School's Coach Chris Sullivan Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After beating No. 11 Milton, Coach Chris Sullivan earns the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Oct 20, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Walpole High School Timberwolves shut out the Milton High School Wildcats, 21-0, on Friday, Oct. 16, behind the leadership of Head Coach Chris Sullivan. Milton had not been held scoreless since Sept. 6, 2024, when the team fell 24-0 to a Needham team that reached the Division I Super Bowl that same year. After beating No. 11 Milton, Coach Chris Sullivan earns the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Walpole (4-2) built a 21-0 halftime lead behind junior QB Blake Pileski, who went 7-for-7 for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to senior Shane Harrington. Mason Falcone added a 2-yard touchdown run. Harrington finished with 4 catches for 99 yards and scores of 45 and 41 yards, and he even threw a 45-yard pass of his own to Aidan Hoyle. Sullivan's defense then shut down a Milton offense that entered the contest averaging 34.6 points per game, holding firm through a rain-soaked second half and sealing the win with an interception in the final seconds.

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NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Timberwolves on Tuesday at Walpole High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Chris Sullivan commitment to the development of the next generation.

"Coach Chris Sullivan and his staff did an outstanding job preparing their team for a tremendous 21–0 victory over Milton," Tippett said. "Shutting out one of the top offensive teams in the state speaks to the discipline, toughness and commitment of these young men. We're proud to recognize Coach Sullivan and the entire Walpole football program as our New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Head Coach Chris Sullican.

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This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.

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