Central Catholic High School's Coach John Dubzinski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Central Catholic Raiders rolled their way to a 52-51 upset against Xaverian Brothers High School behind the leadership of Head Coach John Dubzinski. In a down-to-the-wire thriller, the Raiders defeated the No. 3 ranked and three-time defending Division I champions Xaverian Brothers High School earning Coach Dubzinski the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.
Xaverian Brothers struck first, but the Raiders answered right back, and the two teams traded the lead 11 times in a game that saw more than 100 points. Central Catholic took a 35-28 lead into halftime after recovering a fumbled snap in the final minute of the first half, with QB Caden Smith hitting Drew O'Keefe for a 35-yard touchdown on the next play. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks regained the lead at 51-49 with 56 seconds left on a 51-yard touchdown pass, but a blocked extra point kept it a 2-point game. Smith, who finished with 245 passing yards, 162 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns, then led the Raiders downfield, and O'Keefe, who also had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, drilled a game-winning 29-yard field goal with five seconds left to seal the 52-51 upset and improve to 2-2.
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Raiders on Tuesday at Central Catholic High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Dubzinski's commitment to the development of the next generation.
"Coach John Dubzinski has done an outstanding job preparing his team to compete with toughness, resilience and confidence," Tippett explained. "Central Catholic's 52–51 win over Xaverian Brothers showed the belief he has instilled in his players and their ability to respond in big moments. We're proud to recognize Coach Dubzinski and the entire Central Catholic program as our Patriots High School Coach of the Week."
The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach John Dubzinski.
This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.
For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.
The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.