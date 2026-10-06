Central Catholic High School's Coach John Dubzinski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Tue Oct 06 - 01:03 PM | Wed Oct 07 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM ET, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Plays in Win Over Buffalo Bills

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

Mic'd Up: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. the Buffalo Bills

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Become First to Defeat the Bills in Their New Stadium

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered 10/6: Observations/Analysis from Week 4 Win Over Bills

Patriots Catch-22 10/6: Bills Recap - The Good, The Bad, and the Stuff That Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense outlasts Josh Allen and quick-hit film notes from Week 4 win vs. Bills

Drake Maye on WEEI: "We expect to play good and win"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the Defense 10/5: "I'm proud of the way they all played; I'm proud of the effort"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/5: "It was a well-timed win for us"

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 4

Patriots Postgame Show 10/4: Breaking Down 29-26 Win Over the Bills

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots thrilling win over the Bills in Week 4

Game Photos from the Patriots win over the Bills | Regular Season Game 4 presented by Sony

Game Notes: Patriots Become First Team to Win in Buffalo's New Stadium

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Bills | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/4: "Our guys worked extremely hard this week"

Drake Maye on Win Over Bills 10/4: "We definitely have to build on this"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Central Catholic High School's Coach John Dubzinski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Central Catholic Raiders rolled their way to a 52-51 upset against Xaverian Brothers High School behind the leadership of Head Coach John Dubzinski.

Oct 06, 2026 at 03:34 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
b92d3421-2480-4087-97cf-5168d6d99867

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Central Catholic Raiders rolled their way to a 52-51 upset against Xaverian Brothers High School behind the leadership of Head Coach John Dubzinski. In a down-to-the-wire thriller, the Raiders defeated the No. 3 ranked and three-time defending Division I champions Xaverian Brothers High School earning Coach Dubzinski the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Xaverian Brothers struck first, but the Raiders answered right back, and the two teams traded the lead 11 times in a game that saw more than 100 points. Central Catholic took a 35-28 lead into halftime after recovering a fumbled snap in the final minute of the first half, with QB Caden Smith hitting Drew O'Keefe for a 35-yard touchdown on the next play. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks regained the lead at 51-49 with 56 seconds left on a 51-yard touchdown pass, but a blocked extra point kept it a 2-point game. Smith, who finished with 245 passing yards, 162 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns, then led the Raiders downfield, and O'Keefe, who also had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, drilled a game-winning 29-yard field goal with five seconds left to seal the 52-51 upset and improve to 2-2.

6d1c991c-d079-4b3d-9e42-cc6972a9ea3f

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Raiders on Tuesday at Central Catholic High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Dubzinski's commitment to the development of the next generation.

"Coach John Dubzinski has done an outstanding job preparing his team to compete with toughness, resilience and confidence," Tippett explained. "Central Catholic's 52–51 win over Xaverian Brothers showed the belief he has instilled in his players and their ability to respond in big moments. We're proud to recognize Coach Dubzinski and the entire Central Catholic program as our Patriots High School Coach of the Week."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach John Dubzinski.

1b539f78-5c6d-44cd-9dac-722c6171eeda

This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.

Related Content

news

Newton North High School's Nick Capodilupo Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Newton North Tigers rolled their way to a 14-12 victory against Weymouth behind the leadership of Head Coach Nick Capodilupo. Their hard-fought victory was Newton North's first win over Weymouth in eight years, earning Coach Capodilupo the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

news

Foxboro High School's Jack Martinelli Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Foxboro Warriors edged their way to a 22-21 victory against Walpole behind the leadership of Head Coach Jack Martinelli, who reached 300 career wins in a nail-biting overtime victory to earn the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

news

Fairhaven High School's Derek Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Year

After leading his team to a 12-1 overall record and their second MIAA Division VI State Championship in three years, Fairhaven High School's Derek Almeida has been selected as the New England Patriots Coach of the Year.

news

Lowell High School's Scott Boyle Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

No. 10 Lowell stunned No. 7 Methuen with a gritty 29-21 win in the Round of 16, marking the program's first playoff victory under the new format. In his second season of his second stint as Lowell Head Coach, Scott Boyle has guided the Red Raiders through hard times and produced a winning formula.

news

Boston Latin Academy's Rocco Zizza Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Boston Latin Academy clinched the Boston City League with their 20-0 win against Brighton. Leading his team to a 7-1 overall record and 5-0 league record thus far, Head Coach Rocco Zizza has given his team the keys to success and the confidence to take on any challenge they faced.

news

Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Blue Hills handed Tri-County its first loss of the season in a 14-7 victory that showed the grit and explosiveness of the Warriors. Head Coach Ed Madden led his team with a mindset of competitiveness, discipline and team-first mentality that allowed them to take home the win. For his commitment to his team both on and off the field, Coach Madden has been recognized as the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Xaverian Hawks faced off against the Catholic Memorial Knights in a highly anticipated matchup last week. Led by Head Coach Al Fornaro, Xaverian came out on top in a 25-22 upset of the previously number-one ranked and undefeated Knights. In recognition of his leadership, and the confidence, clutch and finishing ability that he instilled in his team, Coach Fornaro has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Milton High School's Steve Dembowski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Steve Dembowski's Milton High School football team put on a commanding performance against Wachusett Regional in a 35-7 victory. In the process, the Wildcats helped their coach claim the 200th victory of his coaching career that has spanned over 30 years. For this tremendous accomplishment, Coach Dembowski has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Randolph High School's Jon Marshall Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After starting off the season with a 3-0 record, Randolph Blue Devils Head Coach Jon Marshall and his team showed grit and continued their perfect streak with a 27-14 win against Mashpee. As a testament to his team's success to begin the year, Coach Marshall has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Tewksbury Memorial High School's Brian Aylward Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Tewksbury Memorial High School took down Lowell High School, 25-21, marking an historic milestone for Head Coach Brian Aylward – the 200th win of his career as a coach. For his milestone, Coach Aylward has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Medfield High School's Erik Ormberg Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Medfield Warriors continued their dominant run to start the season 3-0 under Head Coach Erik Ormberg with a 35-12 win against the Hopkinton Hillers. Coach Ormberg, who has been coaching at Medfield since 2001, has his team humming to begin the year and has been awarded the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award in recognition of his efforts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Central Catholic High School's Coach John Dubzinski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense outlasts Josh Allen and quick-hit film notes from Week 4 win vs. Bills

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/5

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots thrilling win over the Bills in Week 4

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Plays in Win Over Buffalo Bills

Mic'd Up: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. the Buffalo Bills

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Become First to Defeat the Bills in Their New Stadium

Patriots Unfiltered 10/6: Observations/Analysis from Week 4 Win Over Bills

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Patriots Defense Executes Pressure Simulation vs. Buffalo Bills

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Romeo Doubs' Key Plays vs. the Buffalo Bills

Patriots Catch-22 10/6: Bills Recap - The Good, The Bad, and the Stuff That Gets You Beat

Clutch Cam: Patriots Make Big Plays in Week 4 Victory Over Buffalo

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Advertising