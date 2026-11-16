Lastly, the Patriots also called the 989 concept several times, one of Maye's favorites, with two outside verticals and an inside deep in-breaker (post or dig). Detroit plays this 3rd-and-12 in Cover-6, and Williams flashes open to the Cover-2 side. Maye is excellent at dropping throws into the honey holes to beat Cover-2. However, that's a difficult throw, where the ball needs the perfect amount of weight to layer it over the flat corner and get it there before the safety comes over. DeVito puts this pass too far inside, bringing Williams back into the half-field safety, and Lions S Chuck Clark lays the wood to prevent a completion.

Whether it's DeVito, rookie Behren Morton, or someone else, it's going to be a huge challenge for the Patriots to win games without Maye, but two things are clear. First, they can't expect another passer to consistently hit deep shots like Maye. Second, they need to keep the offense on schedule and balanced because lesser QBs won't play as well under pressure as Maye.

Since Week 7, Patriots QBs have faced pressure on 48.3% of their drop-backs (31st), and DeVito was under pressure on 48.4% of his 31 drop-backs on Sunday. Some of that is because they're behind in these games, which always leads to pressure spikes. But the struggles of the run game, offensive line, and pressure plans weren't sustainable with Maye, either.

The Patriots have their work cut out for them without Maye for the foreseeable future, but to put their best foot forward in a tough situation, they'll need to move away from big-play hunting.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Lions

Defense

- The Patriots run defense allowed a season-worst 57 yards before contact and +0.21 EPA per rush (94th percentile). The Lions moved the interior of the Pats D-Line too easily, with Gibbs cutting back outside zone runs several times. There were also some iffy "spill" techniques on the edges, players vacating their gaps trying to make splash plays, and the Lions got them on a few schemed runs. Gibbs's patience and ability to hit the burst at a moment's notice were impressive, but the Patriots simply got pushed around by a physical Lions offensive line.

- CB Christian Gonzalez allowed just two catches into his coverage vs. the Lions. However, both of them were explosive touchdowns by Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: a 56-yard TD and a 28-yard TD. He needs to make the tackle to produce a third-down stop on the 56-yarder, but in both instances, his teammates could've helped him limit the damage. Gonzalez had perfect coverage on his interception, playing low and inside on St. Brown in two-man, a pass Goff shouldn't have thrown. Ultimately, Gonzalez is paid well to erase the opponent's No. 1 receiver, and his downfield coverage did bounce back this week. But St. Brown beat him after the catch, which was my fear if the Patriots put Gonzalez on the shifty Lions receiver.

- S Kevin Byard III had a great two-play sequence in the red zone where he broke up a pass driving the "pocket" to separate the ball from Lions TE Sam LaPorta. He then followed that up by intercepting Goff on the next play, reading Goff's eyes like a book to jump his second read in the progression. That was more like it from Byard, who has struggled to catch receivers downfield in the Pats match zones (first DET play from scrimmage) and in open-field pursuit, both this week and all season.

- LB Robert Spillane had a tough outing trying to read the Lions blocking schemes. He was at the point of attack on runs of 25, 14, 14, 8, 8, and 5 yards. He can still run the shoot in Cover-2 pretty well and had a half-sack on a blitz, but his ability to move laterally and compress space against climbing blockers seems limited.

- NCB Marcus Jones is one of my favorites from this era of Patriots football. However, there have been too many times lately when he appears out of position. Jones might've been in the wrong coverage initially on the Lions first drop-back of the game, and got sucked into the line of scrimmage on a play-action fake, vacating his man-coverage assignment to play the run. Luckily, Jacas pressured Goff into an errant throw off a boot. He also missed a tackle in the flat, leading to a 17-yard gain. Jones had a nice coverage stop playing the flat in Cover-3 and logged half a run stuff, but the details could be a little sharper.

- CB Charles Woods had a target on his back as the Pats primary replacement for starting CB Carlton Davis III (knee). Woods allowed a 12-yard TD to TeSlaa, who ran a back-shoulder fade from the slot, and a 19-yard deep out and 8-yard slant to WR Jameson Williams.

- DT Milton Williams is one of the few IDLs who log multiple disruptions every week for the Patriots. Williams had a sack inside a T/E stunt, logged a "quick" pressure with a swim move that led to another sack (Jacas), and stuffed two runs. Early on, Williams was doing his job against the run, winning across the blockers' face to force Gibbs back inside, but he got widened (14-yard run) and reached on the backside for some minus plays as well.

- DT Christian Barmore's role continues to get reduced with only 22 snaps (32.4%) on Sunday. The Pats seem to be phasing him out of their run defense, with only seven snaps vs. the run this week, and you can see why at times when he loses to double teams (8-yard run). Still, he logged two pressures when he came free in a blitz scheme and got to Goff on the Lions fake double screen-seam play. Barmore is a rotational pass-rusher now for the Patriots.

- The Pats interior run-stuffers all had issues holding the point of attack in the middle of the line of scrimmage. Top NT Cory Durden got combo'd in outside zone for runs of 25 and 8 yards. DT DaQuan Jones got caught trying to backdoor a zone run (14 yards), got reached on the backside on an 8-yard run, and swam out of the entry point on a 5-yard run. And DT Joshua Farmer got moved too easily on the frontside of an 8-yard run and couldn't compress a puller on another 8-yard run. It just wasn't good enough across the board for the interior run defense.

- Rookie OLB Gabe Jacas mostly continued to put himself in the "silver linings" category. He vacated his edge on Gibbs's 28-yard TD run, but that was the first time he'd seen a tackle pull like Lions LT Penei Sewell did on that play. Jacas had a clean-up sack, pressured Goff into an incompletion on a boot, and stuffed two runs, including making Sewell whiff on a kick-out block. Jacas is one of the few Pats defenders whose arrow is pointing up right now.

- OLB Elijah Ponder logged a pressure on Sewell with his swipe-rip rush and stuffed a run, but the Pats put him in a tough spot when he had to peel off with Gibbs on a 22-yard wheel route. The Lions had the perfect call to counter that man-coverage scheme and create a mismatch.

- OLB Dre'Mont Jones is playing with a shoulder wrap/harness as he manages an injury from earlier in the season. He still does some dirty work setting the edge of the defense, but he failed to log a run stuff or a quarterback pressure while playing through some bumps and bruises.

- LB Christian Elliss continues to rack up pressures as an interior blitzer and stuffed a run, but gave some ground in the run game as well at times, and Goff took some profits underneath his short zone drops. Overall, Elliss was the least of the Patriots worries on Sunday.

- S Craig Woodson was one of many Pats defenders who didn't take a great angle to St. Brown on his 56-yard TD. Woodson got pinned too far to the sideline instead of using it to angle St. Brown out of bounds, which let the Lions wideout use a teammate's block to cut back into the middle of the field. Besides that, Woodson was fine (1 catch, 9 yards).

- LB Darius Muasau entered the game late for Spillane. Muasau was a mixed bag, allowing a 16-yard completion on a trap play-action cross and was on the scene for an 8-yard run, but did a nice job running the shoot with the tight end to force an incomplete.

- QB Pressures (27.3% pressure rate): Jacas (sack, QB hit), Williams (sack, hurry), Barmore (QB hit, hurry), Elliss (two hurries), Spillane (sack), Durden (QB hit), Dre. Jones (QB hit). Run stuffs: Jacas (three), Muasau (two), one each (Ponder, Gonzalez, Elliss, Durden, Williams, Jones, Byard).

- Coverage: Gonzalez (3/2/84 yards/2 TD/INT), Dre. Jones (1/1/50 yards), Woods (5/3/39 yards/TD), Elliss (4/4/31 yards), Ponder (2/2/26 yards), MJones (5/2/19 yards), Muasau (2/1/16 yards), Prunty (1/1/14 yards), Spillane (4/2/11 yards), Woodson (1/1/9 yards), Obiazor (1/1/7 yards), Byard (3/1/4 yards/INT/PBU).

Offense

- WR A.J. Brown's struggles continued in his return to the lineup, where he caught two of his six targets for 27 yards. Along with issues making sudden cuts that create separation, Brown isn't carving out space for himself downfield. He got pushed too far into the sideline on his deep target, which gave DeVito very little room to drop the ball in, he was covered tightly by CB Rock-Ya Sin on an incomplete curl along the sideline, and he couldn't separate or finish through contact on an out. Clearly, Brown isn't right physically, and it's sapped his separation quickness and ability to overwhelm corners with his play strength.

- WR Mack Hollins better get ready to be fed often on curls and under routes, which accounted for four of his five catches vs. the Lions. Hollins' quick-game curls were DeVito's most consistent option, so those will likely be drive starters moving forward, and Hollins also caught a 26-yard cross on a flea flicker from Maye on New England's opening drive.

- WR DeMario Douglas drew a pass interference penalty running a crosser that moved the chains on third down and was open for a big play running the high corner route in the sail concept, but the pass never made it to him. Maye was also trying to find a passing lane to throw to Douglas on a slant on the sack where the Pats QB1 suffered his injury.

- WR Kyle Williams was open for a few vertical shots on this film. He drew a DPI on a go route, was open in the honey hole along the sideline (the ball was thrown back into the safety), and flashed open on a deep post and a high corner route, but DeVito pulled the ball down.

- WR Efton Chism III was open on his target in a pick-wheel play, but DeVito left the ball too far inside. Chism was flagged for OPI when he started blocking on a screen before the ball was thrown, which seems to be an emphasis for the refs because it's been called several times in Patriots games this season.

- TE Hunter Henry was off to a great start when Maye was in the game with a 12-yard stick route, a 10-yard flat (forced missed tackle), and he was open on a cross for a possible TD, but Maye had to pull the ball down due to pressure. Henry was on the scene for a 5-yard loss on a crack toss run, but his alignment could've been adjusted to create a better angle on his crack block.

- TE Eli Raridon was wide-open on a deeper crosser in the mesh concept for what could've been a huge play with only the post-safety left to beat, but DeVito never saw him. Raridon also had a plus-run block working a frontside combination on a 6-yard run.

- RB Corey Kiner took the bulk of the carries (10, 25 yards). Kiner's two best runs were a 9-yard duo run and a 3-yard zone run, where he bounced off tacklers to turn very little into positive gains. He also had a six-yard run on one-back power (gun) and a 3rd-and-1 conversion as the upback in the double sidecar. There wasn't much there for Kiner (35 expected rushing yards).

- RB Rhamondre Steveson played 24 snaps while battling a knee injury. His 4-yard red-zone run, where he spun out of a tackle, was nice, and he sent another edge rusher into orbit on a chip, but he bounced a zone run outside that he usually weaves back on schedule. The blocking was there if he had avoided the initial penetration and got back in phase. Overall, he deserves credit for even playing on Sunday.

- RB Lan Larison converted a 3rd-and-2 run and got a nice legal pick from Hollins on his 10-yard TD. Larison also dropped a third-down pass in the flat. He probably wasn't going to make the line to gain, but he could've avoided a tackle and gotten past the sticks if he'd caught the ball.

- FB Reggie Gilliam had a rough outing in his return from injured reserve. He fumbled after getting up-ended in the flat, his lead blocks weren't overly effective, and he had several issues on special teams (two blown blocks on kickoff return, two penalties). TE Cameron Latu is the more effective blocker right now.

- Although he had a couple of plus run blocks on the opening drive, LT Will Campbell struggled in pass protection vs. the Lions, and he was called for a false start in the red zone. Campbell allowed two sacks and six total pressures. On the first sack, he set too aggressively trying to get hands on Hutchinson and couldn't land his punch to secure the block. The second sack came when Wonnum, who was a problem, looped around on a stunt. Campbell's set points and punch timing seemed overly aggressive in this one, which prevented him from sustaining blocks.

- LG Greg Van Roten started his second game of the season at left guard, and the Lions targeted Van Roten, who faced stud DT Alim McNeil 18 times. McNeil beat GVR for four pressures. McNeil's sack came from bull-rushing through Van Roten's outside edge, and he beat Van Roten twice on stunts and with his rip move. Van Roten needs to be more consistent at grinding down rushers who challenge him quickly to his outside edge.

- C Jared Wilson was on the scene for a stuffed run and two stunt pressures. As we've said before, Wilson's biggest area for improvement is working back across when he opens to one side and is uncovered while the pressure comes in the opposite direction. Those are tough reps for centers, but ones the elite guys make, which Wilson has the talent to be.

- RG Matt Pryor had a nice power pull/pancake on a 6-yard run. However, he allowed five pressures, with some of that boiling over late in a blowout (obvious pass). In particular, Pryor had issues with Lions DT Skyler Gill-Howard, who logged a quick win with his swim move (opening drive) and used a double swipe to get inside of Pryor.

- RT Morgan Moses left the game for seven plays after tweaking his knee, but returned and was the Patriots best lineman on Sunday. There were a few shorter corners for Moses, mainly when he scanned inside for blitz threats before setting outside, but it amounted to only one hurry.

- Rookie OT Caleb Lomu played 14 snaps while filling in for Moses at right tackle. Like many rookies, Lomu had some issues blocking off chip help. Lions pass-rusher Eric O'Neill created a short corner when Lomu was late to engage off the chip, which led to DeVito's arm getting hit as he threw to an open Douglas downfield, and the pass fell incomplete. Lomu did have some nice reps on pure 1-on-1s, though. He's very smooth in his lower half.