After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

New England cycled through cover zero blitzes throughout the game, dropping out or bluffing the pressure at times. In this example, the Pats show the same cover-zero structure to Cousins before the snap. Then they rotate into a tricky cover-two scheme. Cousins looks to the out at the top of the screen, but his receiver runs right into the flat corner in the short zone distribution, so he's forced to progress to his check-down (dropped by Jeanty).

The Patriots outplayed the Raiders in every facet, but they were also a step ahead of Vegas all afternoon – great coaching and execution for the second straight week.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Raiders

Offense

- WR Kyle Williams broke out with a career-high 91 receiving yards by creating vertical separation on a 34-yard TD (go route) and a 49-yard deep post vs. cover zero (shown above). Williams also drew a pass interference penalty running a vertical stop route (17-yard penalty). It wasn't perfect for Williams, who fell on his release when Maye looked his way (leading to a sack) and was called for offensive pass interference for engaging in his block on a screen before Maye threw the ball. Still, Williams's deep speed is a legit "superpower" that the Patriots need to feature, especially with Maye at quarterback.

- Although he was on the scene for two stuffed runs blocking from the slot, WR DeMario Douglas had one of his best games as a route-runner in recent memory. Douglas separated quickly on a 6-yard out to move the chains on fourth down, settled into a zone void for a 16-yard gain, caught a 35-yard TD on a busted coverage, and used a rub route out of a three-receiver bunch to uncover from man-to-man on his second TD. The fourth-down play is what they need consistently from Douglas; he ran a perfect route to separate from man coverage, and the zone-settle showed he's seeing the coverage at a high level.

- WR Efton Chism III runs in-breaking routes like a certain Patriot Hall of Famer who wore No. 11: stem the route into the corner's airspace, snap it off to create separation, stay level across the field to avoid being undercut. Chism caught a 17-yard cross, a 13-yard cross, a 15-yard out off a boot, an 8-yard "sit' route in mesh (great post-snap route adjustment), and was involved in the 16-yard hook-and-ladder, which was obviously by design (nice try, Drake). Chism has a great feel for the middle of the field.

- WR Romeo Doubs caught a 16-yard deep dig in the dagger concept and drew two DPIs (27 yards, 24 yards). However, you'd like to see him finish through contact better on his two deep targets and the high-point end zone fade. The corner made a nice play to swat down on Doubs' hands on his go ball into the end zone that was ever-so-slightly underthrown, but again, you'd like to see him finish those plays.

- TE Hunter Henry moved the chains on fourth down with a 7-yard angle route coming out of a bunch formation, showed great patience to let a 26-yard screen develop, and the Pats finally ran him on a stick-nod route on his 11-yard TD (great play call off their base stick concept). Henry's lone blemish was blocking the wrong blitzer on Maye's iffy grounding call.

- The Patriots usage of TE Eli Raridon has been "chef's kiss" to start his rookie year. The Pats are using Raridon on "takeoff" routes where he can open his strides on a 31-yard wheel route, a 13-yard boot/slide concept, and a 7-yard boot/cross. Raridon's explosiveness is flashing each week as a big downfield target with great build-up speed, a perfect fit with Maye. I've been very pleased with how McDaniels is keeping Raridon's route tree in his wheelhouse.

- Rookie TE Tanner Arkin got the first crack at the Reggie Gilliam role as a fullback/H-Back. Arkin was up-and-down, with a legit holding call on a "crunch' run scheme and a stuffed run (tripped leading through the gap). He was at the point of attack for an 11-yard lead draw.

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson had some terrific runs where he avoided early penetrators in the backfield to avoid negative plays. Stevenson's plus-plus 12-yard draw was one example, as he weaved around LB Nakobe Dean to keep the run on schedule. He did the same thing on two 1-yard runs that should have been TFLs. Stevenson also "bounced" a duo run for a 20-yard gain – a Pats RB seeing the duo bounce! That said, Stevenson did allow two pressures in blitz pickup duties this week.

- McDaniels was finding a groove with RB TreVeyon Henderson when the second-year back suffered an ankle injury on an 11-yard jet sweep: jet sweeps, draws, screens, hook-and-ladders – more of that stuff when he returns. It's a bummer they were finally getting Henderson some manufactured touches in space, and then he got hurt. – injuries stink.

- RB Cory Kiner's lost fumble will catch some flak, but he actually ran well besides the ball security issues. Even on the fumble, he initially made a defender miss to create a positive run. Kiner also had a great "bend back" in a zone scheme for a 32-yard gain, getting the Patriots into victory formation. I thought he ran with good creativity. Just needs to hold onto the ball.

- LT Will Campbell was off to a solid start before the ball carrier landed on the back of his knee/leg while getting tackled. Campbell allowed one bull-rush pressure to Malcolm Koonce in 17 pass-blocking snaps and had a great duo/down block on Stevenson's 5-yard TD. Early reports indicate Campbell has a knee sprain and is expected to miss some time.

- Rookie OT Caleb Lomu played the final 49 snaps at left tackle for Campbell, allowing just one hurry in his own end zone when Koonce's long arm created a short corner. Lomu also allowed a stuffed run while blocking as the jumbo TE. Overall, Lomu did well. His recovery talent is impressive. He does a great job running his feet and widening rushers to recover to at least to survive the rep. If he can improve his initial feet/angles in his initial pass set, Lomu has the athletic traits to be a high-level pass blocker.

- RT Morgan Moses battled with Raiders star Maxx Crosby, allowing three pressures to Crosby on a high-side speed rush, an inside spin move, and an inside arm over/swim counter. Moses was also called for a false start and a hold, but the hold was more on Maye for vacating the pocket. Overall, Moses has been a bit more inconsistent as he plays through a foot injury, but he's getting the tougher assignments most weeks and is still playing at a starter level.

- LG Alijah Vera-Tucker was on the scene for two stuffed runs and was also called for a hold on a run play, while there was some stuff to clean up on the interior in pass pro. The Pats had one rep where the left side slid outside expecting C Jared Wilson to come over, but Wilson opened the other direction, which caused pressure. Vera-Tucker also allowed pressure on a failed T/T stunt pass off with Wilson, so the communication/chemistry there remains a work in progress.

- C Jared Wilson can really get out on screens (Henry's 26-yarder), and his 1-on-1 pass pro has settled down. But the Raiders inside line stunts were a problem for the interior at times, with Wilson involved in two pressures on stunts, one with Vera-Tucker and one with RG Ben Brown.

- RG Ben Brown allowed three pressures and was called for a hold when Thomas Booker crossed him over on a play-action rep. Booker gave Brown some problems with his power, and DT Adam Butler also beat him on a spin move. Overall, Brown is playing well enough to stay at right guard, but all three interior blockers need to improve on stunts moving forward.

- Pressures (39.5%): Moses (QB hit, three hurries), Brown (three hurries), Wilson (two hurries), Stevenson (two hurries), one each (Campbell, Lomu, Vera-Tucker, Henry).

Defense

- DT Milton Williams had his best performance of the season by maximizing his 17 reps where he was 1-on-1 with six quarterback pressures (35.7% double-team rate). Williams logged two bull-rush pressures, two rip-move variations, and one where his speed was too much for Raiders RG Jackson Powers-Johnson, who allowed 4 of 6 pressures to Williams. The Pats stud DT also forced a cutback by beating C Tyler Linderbaum across his face on a slant to cause a stuffed run. The Pats need more of this from Williams.

- OLB Elijah Ponder logged his strip-sack with his dip rush and his other sack came on a good retrace/climb of the pocket when Cousins held the ball too long. Ponder also took advantage of LT Kolton Miller pinching inside on a cover-zero pressure, which created a short corner for him to log another pressure, and he stuffed a 2-yard screen. Ponder's speed, bend, and closing burst show up on film every week.

- OLB Gabe Jacas logged two pressures with his bull rush, including a QB hit when the Raiders tried blocking him with TE Michael Mayer (ya, okay). Jacas also stuffed an outside zone run to his side (nice fill by Elliss to force the bounce) and made a TD-saving tackle on a tunnel screen that only gained four yards. Jacas's motor in pursuit is impressive to watch each week.

- OLB Dre'Mont Jones had a terrific 11-yard TFL where he sniffed out a reverse to WR Tre Tucker, which knocked the Raiders out of field goal range in a 14-7 game late in the second quarter – a huge play when the game was still competitive. Jones also logged a pressure on a boot that forced Cousins to throw the ball away. He continues to make impactful plays.

- DT Cory Durden anchored against a base block well in the run game on a stuffed run, had a bull-rush pressure, and reset the line of scrimmage with a flashy rep vs. C Tyler Linderbaum on the play he got hurt on. With DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) limited to 25 snaps, Durden, who played only 15 snaps, showed up a few times on the film.

- LB Christian Elliss had a quarterback hit on a cover zero blitz that set an early tone for the Patriots defense. Elliss also stood out with three stuffed runs and some urgent downhill fills that forced Raiders ball carriers to bounce runs, which eventually led to stuffs. Elliss's lone blemish was allowing a 31-yard checkdown to Jeanty in two-man in garbage time.

- LB Robert Spillane also had three stuffed runs clogging some interior rushing lanes, but he was in the area on Bowers's 27-yard completion where he tried to "robot" underneath Bowers's in-breaker off play-action (robot - when the defender turns his back to the LOS and runs underneath the nearest route). That said, both Pats ILBs made plays to contribute to the win.

- CB Charles Woods nearly began this game with a pick-six by jumping a pass in the flat to RB Ashton Jeanty in cover zero, but Woods dropped the INT. He also logged another PBU, recovering to an out route by Cody White in cover zero, blew up a screen to Bowers (-3 yards), and jumped outs to the Raiders' outside receivers on multiple occasions to take away Cousins's first read. Woods gets a little aggressive jumping out-breakers, which makes you a bit worried about double moves down the line, but it was highly effective on Sunday.

- CB Kindle Vildor did well to plaster to Bowers on his third-down pass breakup that came on a scramble drill, had good coverage on WR Malik Benson in a two-man rep where he was targeted on third down, made a nice stick to limit a jet sweep to five yards, and forced a fumble with a peanut punch. Vildor was trailing in coverage on a vertical to WR Tre Tucker, but Cousins couldn't throw a catchable ball under pressure. Overall, Vildor was competitive in coverage as the third corner filling in for Gonzalez and Davis III.

- NCB Marcus Jones was given some extremely tough assignments against Raiders TE Brock Bowers. My guess is the Pats coaches felt Jones was the best defender to travel with Bowers because he knows both the slot and outside corner coverages, while Vildor and Woods are used to playing outside. Still, Jones gave up a 24-yard condensed fade, a 13-yard touchdown, and was put in a tough spot on an 18-yard shallow cross when a zone blitz didn't get home. Jones will expect to do better, but he was giving up over six inches and nearly 70 pounds in nine matchups vs. Bowers.

- S Craig Woodson could squeeze some of the routes into his half-field safety zones in the Pats cover two schemes a bit better. He allowed 16 and 14-yard completions into the cover-two hole along the sideline. Woodson also stuffed a run and logged a pressure on a cover zero blitz.

- S Kevin Byard III logged two pressures in blitz schemes but got called for a 14-yard DPI covering Mayer (iffy) and allowed a 10-yard out to Tucker in a tricky cover two zone. I find it interesting that the Pats are playing Byard closer to the line of scrimmage (23 snaps) almost as much as Woodson (32 snaps). My guess is they want to disguise it so offenses can't expect Byard to always be the free safety. But the veteran is clearly at his best playing deep safety while Woodson is at his best close to the line of scrimmage.

- QB pressures (48.4%): Williams (six hurries), Ponder (two sacks, QB hit), Byard (QB hit, hurry), Jacas (QB hit, hurry), Taylor (sack), Da. Jones (QB hit), Elliss (QB hit), Durden (hurry), Brown (hurry), Woodson (hurry), Obiazor (hurry). Run stops: Elliss (3), Spillane (3), Dre. Jones (2), Ponder (2), Durden (1), Obiazor (1).