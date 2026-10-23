After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review and quick-hit film notes from Week 7 loss to the Bears

Later in the drive, the Bears free up Odunze again against man coverage. This time, WR Luther Burden's short motion forces Gonzalez and Byard to communicate through a two-receiver stack. The stack alignment gives Odunze a free release on his out route, and Gonzalez gives too much cushion underneath, leading to another 21-yard gain.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson deserves credit for having coverage beaters for the Patriots go-to calls. However, there are times when this defense beats itself, which gets in the way of the stretches of really strong play we also see on a weekly basis. Hopefully, they can get it cleaned up during the mini-bye week.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Bears

Offense

- The Patriots patchwork offensive line hung in there in pass protection against the Bears front, which mixed in quite a few wrinkles, including significant amounts of pressure (47.2% blitz rate). Many of the pressures on Maye were assignment-based, with the Bears bringing more rushers than blockers, rather than 1-on-1 losses. The O-Line was only responsible for 10 pressured drop-backs (27.8% O-Line pressure rate), with free runners (six pressures) or Maye himself (two pressures) accounting for the rest. Overall, not too bad.

- As for the run blocking, it's not surprising that a group that has barely practiced together struggled to sync up, with the Patriots producing just 14 rushing yards before contact. The tight ends and force blockers (mostly WRs) are also an ongoing issue. As much as he's brought juice to the passing game, rookie TE Eli Raridon was involved in four stuffed runs, while WR Efton Chism III also allowed a run stuff as a wing blocker. Chism and Raridon are getting big-boy assignments, but the Pats struggles to block the edges and force are contributing to their run-game issues. They really miss a blocking tight end like Julian Hill.

- WR A.J. Brown caught passes of 18 (dig in dagger before halftime), 16 (comebacker), and 14 yards (comebacker) against bailing/off-coverage corners. Brown was likely interfered with on one of his go-ball targets, so it wasn't a drop, but he still missed an opportunity to finish through contact. There is also some truth to Brown getting extra attention, with the Bears clouding his side of the field early and dropping robbers into his slant windows. I was encouraged by the separation last week, but the same explosiveness wasn't there on Thursday night, possibly because he played 52 snaps five days ago vs. the Jets. Obviously, the Patriots need more from Brown.

- TE Hunter Henry continues to be an excellent outlet for Maye both in-rhythm and out of structure. Henry caught all seven of his targets, including a 16-yard gain and a 13-yard gain on scramble drills. In structure, he hauled in a 13-yard dig, a 14-yard out, and a 14-yard angle route coming out of a two-receiver stack. His ability to work off-script with Maye is Mahomes-to-Kelce-esque. It's not a coincidence that Maye started turning things around as Henry heated up (19 catches, 225 yards, 2 TDs in his last four games).

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson deserves more from the run blocking because he's been terrific. His 13-yard run was the best of the night on a FB wham scheme. He also caught his 48-yard TD (+cutback) and a 19-yard hitch when flexed out wide. Plus, Stevenson had another standout rep in blitz pickup, pancake-blocking Bears NCB Kyler Gordon while working across the formation. Stevenson is doing his best with the run blocking, excelling as a pass blocker and receiver from multiple alignments – good at ball.

- Although he struggled as a run blocker, TE Eli Raridon had a 30-yard TD (seam), a 15-yard cross, and an 11-yard chip-and-release catch. Raridon is a mismatch against linebackers, and the Pats are finding matchups for him by playing him in-line out of 12 personnel. The receiving flashes are very exciting for the rookie, who could've had two TDs running the seam with a better ball from Maye on the first target.

- WR DeMario Douglas had a 16-yard scramble drill catch and caught an 8-yard under route just short of the sticks on a third-down play. WR Efton Chism III caught his own 16-yard scramble drill and drew a 13-yard DPI. Douglas continues to rep as a "speed" Z or slot receiver while Chism is the "dirty work" Z receiver, a role that Mack Hollins usually plays.

- RB TreVeyon Henderson caught an 8-yard angle route and a 6-yard swing pass that he hauled in with one hand (+catch). However, he'd benefit from more patience as a runner. Henderson bounced a run for a 3-yard gain that he could've manipulated to enter through an open C-Gap and didn't allow C Jared Wilson to engage in his climb block on a 5-yard draw. Better pacing would go a long way for Henderson. He also allowed pressure in blitz pickup, where he whiffed on an aggressive set vs. a mugged-up linebacker.

- LT Will Campbell got called for an iffy false start on a 3rd-and-1 play where the refs determined his hand motion was worthy of a flag. He also allowed three pressures on a failed stunt pass-off, an inside counter where he drifted slightly off his spot, and one short corner to Bears edge rusher Austin Booker.

- LG Walter Rouse allowed a few pressures on stunts late and was called for a hold, but had some impressive 1-on-1 pass blocks (vs. DT Neville Gallimore) and showed great awareness to see an in-line rusher drop and get out to a nickel blitz (+pass block). Rouse also had a good backside reach block on a 7-yard zone run. Overall, Rouse held his own.

- C Jared Wilson was late to ID loopers coming through the middle of the pocket on two stunts, mainly on a key second-down sack in the fourth quarter. Wilson looked like he was going to block the edge Henry left after chipping, but the Bears ran a stunt, and Wilson didn't see the looper until it was too late. The pressure up the middle caused the pocket to collapse on Maye, who might've been able to step up to avoid the rush.

- RG Matt Pryor had a few mental errors when he false-started on a fourth down to force the Patriots to punt and he didn't block anybody on his pull on a third-down run. Pryor also allowed two pressures on stunts in the fourth quarter. Overall, Pryor has a sturdy enough base to block on the line of scrimmage and drop anchor, but his foot speed to redirect/recover to stunts is a bit limited at this stage of his career.

- RT Morgan Moses continues to play through his foot injury. He allowed pressure on a short corner, a run stuff when a defender worked across his face, and was called for a hold on a run play. But, overall, it's impressive that Moses is even playing at an adequate level. His biggest issues on the injured foot seem to come when he has to mirror inside moves quickly.

- QB Pressures (38.9% pressure rate via PFF): Wilson (sack, hurry), Campbell (three hurries), Pryor (two hurries), Rouse (two hurries), Moses (hurry), Henderson (hurry).

Defense

- CB Christian Gonzalez was noticeably under the weather post-game. But the Pats CB allowed two 21-yard completions to Bears WR Rome Odunze in the fourth quarter, allowing too much cushion as a deep-third defender in cover three (third down) and when Chicago's short motion created a free release for Odunze out of a two-receiver stack (see above). Gonzalez, who has missed time with a shoulder injury, could also be more physical in run/screen support. He started slow in that regard last season, but Vrabel said Gonzalez turned it on later in the year. Still, a big $ contract comes with high expectations.

- DT Milton Williams is another "big dawg" that is expected to be one of the Patriots most impactful players, and although you see it in flashes, his one pressure and run TFL (vs. LG Joe Thuney) were his only impactful plays. Williams was also called for an encroachment penalty that initially turned a 3rd-and-7 into a 3rd-and-2 (Bears then gave it back with a false start). I'm still seeing explosiveness and twitch from Williams on film, but his crossover-swipe rush beat RG Jonah Jackson for his only pressure in the game.

- DT Christian Barmore used his hump move on RT Darnell Wright to register his sack and had another bull rush pressure. After the game, he said the sack knocked the wind out of him, lamenting that he couldn't get Williams to fumble. Barmore's run defense was a bit more streaky, including getting combo'd on six and 4-yard runs. Barmore and Williams need to turn their disruptions into more impactful plays to move the needle; this defense has a lot riding on them being difference-makers.

- NCB Marcus Jones struggled with the physicality/size of the Bears skill players in a poor tackling performance. Jones missed a career-high five tackles, including factoring in on two of Chicago's touchdowns, one as the primary coverage defender on a 12-yard TD to TE Colston Loveland. Along with his tackling issues, Jones allowed a 26-yard cross to Burden and a 21-yard dig to Odunze. Jones had an uncharacteristically poor performance against a bigger skill group.

- My excitement level for rookie EDGE Gabe Jacas is through the roof right now, as Jacas logged four QB pressures and a stuffed run. The rookie had another flashy bull-rush win vs. LT Ozzy Trapilo and went through a tight end block on his run stuff with power. But he also won with quickness, beating Trapilo with impressive bend around the arc to force Williams to step up into a sack and logging a QB hit with a sudden inside move to beat a pass-blocking tight end. Those flashes of quickness to go along with the raw power are legit. Jacas is quickly becoming one of my favorite Patriots.

- LB Christian Elliss factored into several key plays. Elliss logged four pressures as a mostly effective blitzer and stuffed four runs, but missed a sack attempt on a critical third-down conversion that would've forced the Bears to punt off their own goal line. Instead, the drive continued until the Bears missed a field goal at the NE 43. Elliss also appeared to bust a zone coverage on Burden's 58-yard reception and couldn't corral Williams as a spy on a third-down scramble conversion. There was some good, like three blitzes forcing incomplete passes and an RB screen TFL, but the other plays loomed larger.

- LB Robert Spillane missed tackles on a 10-yard run and RB D'Andre Swift's touchdown run while the Bears flooded his middle-hook zone on a 22-yard completion. Spillane also had a good coverage rep where he used a "robot" technique to take away a Loveland boot-crosser and logged a run stuff. But tackling on a short week was an issue for the entire defense.

- EDGE Elijah Ponder had two pressures closing down on Williams on boots/extended plays and logged an unblocked pressure as a free runner. However, he found himself behind the play too often, mainly on Swift's TD and a 9-yard scramble by Williams where Ponder got caught up re-routing Loveland and vacated his edge. You just don't like seeing him behind the ball too often.

- EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, as expected, did a lot of edge-setting and collapsing the arm-side of the pocket to Williams's right. He stuffed a run with a sturdy edge-set and logged a pressure.

- CB Charles Woods filled in once again for injured starter Carlton Davis III (neck). Woods allowed a 9-yard completion on an in-breaker to Loveland for a fourth-down conversion, was called for holding in coverage on a third-down scramble drill (iffy), and missed a tackle on a 7-yard jet sweep. But also challenged Odunze on a red-zone fade that fell incomplete (and was OPI) and blanketed Loveland on an out for a third-down stop – a fine night for CB4.

- NTs Cory Durden (three pressures, two run stuffs) and DaQuan Jones (drawn pass-rush hold) have settled into a rotation at nose tackle while Leonard Taylor III (sack) flashed some ability to dent the line of scrimmage as well. I'd still like to see the Pats DTs hold their ground a bit better against combination blocks, but they're getting better at the dirty work.

- S Craig Woodson had some good moments, with a nice hit stick from his post-safety perch after Loveland bobbled a catch attempt, and a blitz pressure and three run stuffs. His downhill reps are usually solid. But Loveland blocked him on a 10-yard run and he couldn't fill fast enough on a 5-yard run for a fourth-down conversion.

- S Kevin Byard III only allowed one 6-yard completion into his coverage but was beat by a deep post as a half-field safety away from the ball (Williams scramble). Byard was also inches away from breaking up Williams' 3rd-and-9 conversion to Odunze (see above). Third safety Jaylen Reed allowed a 22-yard seam completion to Loveland in man coverage in limited snaps (5).

- QB Pressures (46.2% via PFF) - Barmore (sack, hurry), Taylor (sack, hurry), MJones (sack, hurry), Elliss (two QB hits, two hurries), Jacas (QB hit, three hurries), Ponder (three hurries), Durden (three hurries), Woodson (hurry), Williams (hurry), Dre. Jones (hurry), DaQ. Jones (drawn hold). Run stuffs: Elliss (4), Woodson (3), Durden (two), one each (Jacas, Dre. Jones, Williams, MJones, Spillane).