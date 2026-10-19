After Further Review: Drake Maye and A.J. Brown film breakdown, quick-hit film notes from Sunday's win over the Jets

Kuhr still got the last laugh when he brought a Flores-style fire zone on a key third down in the fourth quarter. The Pats are playing a cover-three zone, not typical cover zero, but it has the same effect, just with a five-man zone instead of man coverage behind a six-man rush. By adding NCB Marcus Jones into the rush, the Pats 2-on-1 the back, and Jones is a free runner at Jets QB Geno Smith.

The Pats blitz designs are great at getting pass protections to slide toward immediate threats, which puts running backs in blitz-pickup binds (the RB can block Spillane or Jones, not both). Kuhr used to coach offense, so maybe that's where his knowledge of protection rules stems from. That said, Reich won a few rounds vs. Kuhr, which you don't see often. Something to protect against as we move forward.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Jets

Offense

- The Jets defense seemed to be sitting on certain things based on formation and personnel tendencies that led to negative plays—mainly, sending short-side CB blitzes when WR Efton Chism III was in the game that led to a stuffed run and a blown-up boot. Chism played 42 snaps, where he was put in tough spots to crack down or insert a block in run schemes. On those 42 snaps, 73.8% were runs (31), while five of his 11 pass plays involved play-action. The splits are similar to WR Mack Hollins, whom Chism is replacing in run packages.

- Clock-killing Corey Kiner had eight straight successful runs with gains of 12 (power), 9 (duo), 8 (duo), and three yards when he burrowed underneath a defender to convert a 3rd-and-1. The Pats patchwork offensive line opened some holes for him, especially on a good rep of power (12-yard run), but Kiner also forced two missed tackles and gained 33 yards after contact.

- WR DeMario Douglas had a really good day going until LB Jermaine Sherwood's backside pursuit punched the ball loose when Douglas was trying to do too much in the open field. Still, Douglas did a nice job working open off-script on his 9-yard TD, made a fantastic toe-tapping catch along the sideline to convert on third down, and separated easily on a 39-yard cross before he fumbled. Overall, Douglas caught all four crossing-route targets for 67 yards.

- TE Hunter Henry was a great outlet for Maye to beat the Jets blitzes, with gains of 16, 10, and 15 yards on check downs or chip-release plays. Henry sidestepped a tackle on his 16-yard gain, and he and Maye immediately recognized he was open on his 7-yard TD. Henry did allow a stuffed run (tough assignment) and got called for a hold when a run bounced off his edge unexpectedly, but he served as a trusty security blanket for Maye on Sunday.

- Rookie TE Eli Raridon could've completed his end-zone target through contact for a touchdown catch, similarly to Brown's failed back-shoulder adjustment. Raridon's run blocking remains boom-or-bust. He was on the scene for two stuffed runs but also had two plus-run blocks on a kick-out (9 yards) and an insert block (12 yards). Raridon also adjusted on his 11-yard catch when Maye threw away from the quarters safety, which was a nice snag by the rookie.

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson had an elite rep in pass pro to pass off a stunt when Jets EDGE Will McDonald looped around, and he powered through with runs of 12 (third down), 6 yards, and a successful fourth-down carry. The blocking produced -7 yards before contact for No. 38, who finished with 36 rushing yards. He continued to turn water into wine on his successful runs, just like last week.

- RB TreVeyon Henderson fumbled on a draw play that gained six yards when Bailey ripped the ball out on the top of the pile, and the head coach's patience with the turnovers by his offense seems to be running out: "We turn the ball over at a historic rate, and it's ridiculous. It's an embarrassment," Vrabel told WEEI Monday morning. Henderson did take a jet sweep for eight yards. Once he's fully healthy, they can do some neat things off those motions.

- WR Kyle Williams and Maye operated with great anticipation on his 12-yard out to convert a third down. It was his lone target, but it was good to see that level of precision and timing from a connection that hasn't always been on the same page.

- LT Will Campbell looked like his usual self playing through a knee injury. He allowed two pressures to rip moves, one of which opened his outside edge for McDonald to turn a tight corner on a QB hit that led to a near-grounding penalty on Maye. But, overall, Campbell didn't show any decline in lower-body strength/anchor as he did with an MCL sprain in 2025.

- I'll eat crow on rookie OT Caleb Lomu. I've been critical of the pick for two reasons: 1. I didn't think Lomu would be ready to contribute this early, and 2. I felt drafting a third tackle was a luxury pick at this stage. Well, that's why I'm a scribe and not making the football decisions. Lomu has been called upon in back-to-back weeks and hasn't looked out of place at either tackle spot. His missed cut block led to a failed third-down (Brown target), and he still has work to do blocking off chip help (Campbell had similar issues as a rookie). But I had Lomu allowing just one pressure to a bull rush, while crediting him with a standout block (snatch-trap) on Douglas's TD. Don't rule out Lomu starting at one of the guard spots Thursday night, but I'd also be fine with them riding with him at right tackle until Moses is 100 percent.

- C Jared Wilson was involved in two stuffed runs, including a TFL by NT T'Vondre Sweat, a tough matchup for Wilson as Sweat is a big boy (6-4, 366). Wilson also allowed pressure on a line stunt, which continues to create issues for the interior O-Line, though there are some moving parts at guard. Starting LG Alijah Vera-Tucker also gave up a QB hit when a looper came free on a stunt.

- Backup RG Matt Pryor is a wide body who can generate movement in the run game, with some solid duo/combo blocks late on runs that gained nine and five yards. Pryor allowed a hurry on a stunt and doesn't have great range in zone schemes or in pass protection, but you can run behind him if he needs to start at right guard. Backup G Walter Rouse struggled in the run game and did little pass blocking (three pass-blocking snaps).

- QB Pressures (35.3%): Campbell (QB hit, hurry), Brown (two hurries), Vera-Tucker (QB hit), Wilson (hurry), Pryor (hurry), Lomu (hurry), Stevenson (hurry).

Defense

- My view on Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr.'s 48-yard TD was that the Patriots were in "Poach" coverage, which means that S Craig Woodson is playing "low" to match any crossers coming from the passing strength. Typically, S Kevin Byard III, who's playing the deep half, would have to run across the field with Cooper's route. New York stresses these rules by motioning the TE across to put Cooper in the slot at the snap on the throwback boot, which was a good coverage-beater. Again, that's just my interpretation of the film.

- CB Christian Gonzalez returned from a two-game absence to cover Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 17 routes. The numbers look good for Gonzalez vs. Wilson: two catches, 20 yards. However, Wilson beat Gonzalez on a 12-yard third-down slant and he allowed a 19-yard completion matching Cooper's dig route in cover three. Gonzalez's performance sets a high bar when grading him against himself, but that's the standard for a player of his caliber – he was still solid.

- OLB Elijah Ponder set a new career-high in sacks (5.5) just six weeks into the season. Ponder's sack came on a great stunt, where LB Robert Spillane picked LT Olu Fashanu to free up Ponder so that he could loop around for the sack. It was a good thing that Ponder's rush got home because Cooper Jr. would've walked in for a touchdown on an angle route coming out of a three-receiver bunch. The lone blemish for Ponder was letting Smith out of the pocket to extend a drop-back that led to a 15-yard completion.

- OLB Dre'Mont Jones had two stuffed runs on the backside of a zone run and set a sturdy edge for his second stuff. Jones also came free on a stunt to force an incomplete pass and logged pressure with his bull rush, but was called for roughing the passer when he hit Smith low on a second effort to finish the rush.

- OLB Gabe Jacas dented the pocket with a bull rush on LT Olu Fashanu on Smith's interception and stuffed a run by beating a tight end's block with quickness. Jacas didn't fill up the stat sheet, but those two reps were quality flashes from the rookie.

- DT Milton Williams cleaned up on his sack when Smith dropped his eyes to the rush, stuffed a run, and overtook the inside gap to force an outside zone cutback on another stuffed run. His initial quickness into gaps vs. zone schemes causes ball carriers to cut back each week; those are the under-the-radar things he's doing on film. However, Williams missed a TFL opportunity when he penetrated the backfield but couldn't bring the ball carrier down on a 3rd-and-1 run.

- DT Christian Barmore bull-rushed RG Joe Tippman to the ground on his sack and logged another pressure with power on a quarterback hit. Barmore flashes a dominant hump move and counters well when guards brace for his power rush.

- NTs Cory Durden and DaQuan Jones each contributed to stuffed runs, with Durden defeating a double-team to deter the back from entering through his gap, which caused the run to bounce into LB Christian Elliss. Durden also logged stunt and bull rush pressures, while Jones's rush on a three-man stunt caused Smith to throw errantly on his interception.

- LB Robert Spillane stuffed three runs, including a big-boy stuff on fourth down where he met Allen in the hole, and forced cutbacks with some effective run blitzes. However, Spillane got drawn out of his middle-of-the-field zone on a 15-yard completion and missed a tackle on a jet sweep, where he had a TFL opportunity, but the sweep went for four yards on 2nd-and-short.

- LB Christian Elliss had two stuffed runs where he filled downhill with good power and matched TE Mason Taylor's wheel route well the first time in man coverage (Byard PBU), but Taylor appeared to have him beat on a similar route later in the game that he was able to break up when Smith under-threw the pass (still a good recovery by Elliss).

- CB Charles Woods took advantage of a poor throw by Smith, who threw into his outside leverage on a corner route to Sadiq vs. cover-three, on his INT (a no-no decision for the QB). Woods was in man coverage on Cooper on his first TD, which was wiped out by a penalty (OPI away from the ball), and he didn't sort out Cooper's release from a three-receiver bunch well on Ponder's sack, but you'll take it from your CB4.

- NCB Marcus Jones was the Pats best defensive back with just a six-yard shallow crosser allowed to Cooper into his man coverage. Jones did a great job to plaster on the backside when Smith extended a drop-back and threw incomplete in the end zone, and he logged a blitz pressure a fire zone to get a third-down stop (shown above).

- S Kevin Byard III was a mixed bag. Byard's pass breakup as the "robber" in cover-1 scheme was nice, showing good awareness from his perch to get over the top of Taylor's wheel route, and he stuffed a third-down run. However, he appeared to be responsible for the 48-yard TD, was called for a 17-yard DPI, and missed a tackle on a 16-yard check-down to Allen.

- S Craig Woodson might've been responsible for Cooper's TD (we went over this) and could've given up a touchdown on a vertical route covering Sadiq from the slot (wasn't targeted). I also felt like Gonzalez and Woodson were a bit slow to recognize a crack toss scheme to their side (9 yards). Overall, I mostly like Woodson's box/man coverage reps, but the deep-safety zones can be a little shaky.

- QB Pressures (36.4%): Ponder (sack, two hurries), Barmore (sack, QB hit), Williams (sack), Durden (QB hit, hurry), Dre. Jones (QB hit, hurry), Jacas (hurry), DaQ. Jones (hurry), Elliss (hurry), Spillane (hurry), Jones (hurry). Run stuffs: Spillane (3), two each (Elliss, Dre. Jones), one each (Byard, Jacas, Taylor, Farmer, Jones, DaQ. Jones).