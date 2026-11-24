The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 52 players have advanced through the initial stage of voting for the Class of 2027, narrowing the field as the selection process continues toward next year's enshrinement class, and several former Patriots players are among those moving on to the next round of consideration.

Leading the Patriots contingent is first-year eligible tight end Rob Gronkowski, who advanced as one of 10 candidates at the wide receiver/tight end position. Widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Gronkowski won four Super Bowls during his career, earned five Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro honors and was named to both the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Three other long-term Patriots also remain under consideration.

Offensive lineman Logan Mankins advanced as one of 10 offensive line candidates. A first-round draft pick by New England in 2005, Mankins spent nine seasons with the Patriots, earning six All-Pro selections and helping anchor one of the league's top offensive units throughout his tenure.

Safety Rodney Harrison continues his Hall of Fame candidacy after advancing among the defensive back group. Harrison spent six seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls and establishing himself as one of the most productive and physical defensive backs of his era.

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also moved on to the next round of voting. A cornerstone of New England's defense for 11 seasons, Wilfork earned five Pro Bowl selections and helped the Patriots capture Super Bowl championships following the 2004 and 2014 seasons.

While four Patriots legends remain in contention, two of the franchise's most influential figures have already secured spots in the final phase of the selection process. Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft advanced as the Contributor candidate, while former head coach Bill Belichick advanced as a Coaching candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Other player candidates included in the group who had brief stops with the Patriots include Fred Taylor, Antonio Brown and Torry Holt.

The Hall's selection process will next reduce the player pool from 52 candidates to 25. Those candidates will then be narrowed to 13 finalists, who will join the coach and contributor candidates for consideration by the full Hall of Fame Selection Committee ahead of Super Bowl LXI.