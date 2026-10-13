 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 13 - 12:58 PM | Wed Oct 14 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Victory Over Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Put Up 45 Points on the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered 10/13: Raiders Recap, Key Plays/Moments, Growing Injury Concerns

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Catch-22 10/13: Raiders Recap - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

Drake Maye on WEEI: "Yesterday was an example of us executing and hitting plays"

Drake Maye Takes Control vs. the Raiders

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/12: "A mistake doesn't limit our ability to finish"

Win Cam: Patriots Celebrate 45-17 Win Over Raiders at Gillette Stadium

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/12: "They played hard; it was great to see those efforts"

Game Photos from the Patriots win over the Raiders | Regular Season Game 5 presented by Sony

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/11: "I'm extremely happy"

Raiders vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye 10/11: "I'm confident in the guys around me, I'm confident in myself"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Two Patriots Hall of Famers will add another honor to their distinguished careers as Andre Tippett and Julian Edelman join the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.

Oct 13, 2026 at 02:01 PM
Author Image
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Edelman-TippettJHOF

Two generations of Patriots legends will add another Hall of Fame honor to their resumes later this month.

Andre Tippett and Julian Edelman are among the members of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, which will officially be inducted on October 25. The two Patriots greats join a star-studded class that spans numerous sports and includes broadcasters Al Michaels and Marv Albert, basketball figures Nancy Lieberman, Bruce Pearl and Omri Casspi, tennis standouts Diego Schwartzman and Jay Berger, and golfer Morgan Pressel, among others.

For Tippett, the honor adds another chapter to a Hall of Fame career that has remained closely connected to New England for more than four decades.

A second-round selection by the Patriots in the 1982 NFL Draft, Tippett spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in New England. The linebacker was selected to five Pro Bowls and twice earned first-team All-Pro honors before eventually earning election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tippett remains with the organization today as executive director of Community Affairs.

The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame honor carries particular significance for Tippett, who earlier this year spoke about what the recognition means to him.

"It is deeply meaningful and truly humbling to be included in the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame," Tippett told the Jewish Journal in May. "It's another one of those acknowledgements that you don't see coming. I placed it right up there with being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame and the University of Iowa Hall of Fame. This is about people, values and community that shapes you."

Edelman, meanwhile, continues to collect honors following a 12-year career spent entirely with the Patriots.

The former seventh-round draft pick developed into one of the defining players of New England's second championship era. After breaking out in 2013, Edelman emerged as one of the NFL's most productive postseason receivers. He won three Super Bowl championships and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after leading the Patriots with 10 catches for 141 yards in their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He retired after the 2020 season, following in Tippett's steps by spending his entire 11-year career with the Patriots.

The honor follows another memorable induction for Edelman, who entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2025.

Now, Edelman and Tippett will share another distinction as two of the greatest players in Patriots history are recognized for their accomplishments and connection to the Jewish community.

Established in 1981, the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame recognizes Jewish athletes and sports figures from around the world. More than 500 athletes, coaches and contributors representing more than 30 countries have been honored since its founding.

The Class of 2026 induction ceremony will take place virtually on Sunday, Oct. 25, and is free to attend.

Related Content

news

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

The New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl champions of the NFL, set a new world record together with Jungfraubahnen on September 22, 2026: At an altitude of 3,454 meters, legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri converted a field goal on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe against the spectacular backdrop of the Swiss Alps. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS confirmed the title for the highest field goal in the world.

news

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his retirement from the NFL as a New England Patriot on Friday.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

The Patriots are joining forces with Jungfrau Railways to promote this year's game in Munich with a kickoff event in the Swiss Alps in the DACH region. Pro Football Hall of Fame placekicker Adam Vinatieri will attempt an official Guinness World Records kick at Jungfraujoch, a resort known as the Top of Europe in the Swiss Alps.

news

The Day Football Returned: How 9/11, Joe Andruzzi and an Unforgettable Afternoon Changed Patriots History

25 years later, looking back at the inspirational pregame that came on the heels of the 9/11 attacks and the game that changed the course of New England Patriots history.

news

Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown Joins Patriots Pregame and Postgame Shows

The pregame and postgame shows on Patriots.com and YouTube welcome a team Hall of Famer to the roster.

news

Patriots alumni help host educational football clinic for kids and their parents

The New England Patriots hosted a two-track introductory clinic for children ages 6-12 and their parents after training camp Tuesday. While kids participated in football fundamentals and skills drills, their parents learned more about football safety, skill development and the benefits of participation.

news

Matthew Slater Continues Legacy of Leadership, Joins BC High Football Staff

Former Patriots captain Matthew Slater takes on new role developing the next generation of student-athletes.

news

Retired Patriots offensive lineman Pete Brock graduates from University of Colorado 50 years after leaving Boulder to play in NFL

After a 13-year career with the New England Patriots and more than two decades leading the Patriots Alumni Club, former offensive lineman Pete Brock returned to Boulder, 50 years later, to graduate from the University of Colorado.

news

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that tight end Rob Gronkowski has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 38th inductee.

news

Patriots Announce 2026 Hall of Fame Finalists

A 20-person nomination committee selects Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri as the 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until April 28 to vote for the player most deserving of Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

news

Vinatieri's road to Hall went through the snow in Foxborough

Thanks to a pair of the most memorable kicks in NFL history, Adam Vinatieri became the latest former Patriot inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/12

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Victory Over Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Put Up 45 Points on the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered 10/13: Raiders Recap, Key Plays/Moments, Growing Injury Concerns

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Team Photographers Guess How Many Photos They Take on a Game Day

Patriots Catch-22 10/13: Raiders Recap - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

Lazar Film Review: How the Patriots Offense Generated Explosive Plays vs. Raiders

Drake Maye Takes Control vs. the Raiders

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

2001: Through the Words of Bill Belichick

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising