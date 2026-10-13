Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Two generations of Patriots legends will add another Hall of Fame honor to their resumes later this month.

Andre Tippett and Julian Edelman are among the members of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, which will officially be inducted on October 25. The two Patriots greats join a star-studded class that spans numerous sports and includes broadcasters Al Michaels and Marv Albert, basketball figures Nancy Lieberman, Bruce Pearl and Omri Casspi, tennis standouts Diego Schwartzman and Jay Berger, and golfer Morgan Pressel, among others.

For Tippett, the honor adds another chapter to a Hall of Fame career that has remained closely connected to New England for more than four decades.

A second-round selection by the Patriots in the 1982 NFL Draft, Tippett spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in New England. The linebacker was selected to five Pro Bowls and twice earned first-team All-Pro honors before eventually earning election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tippett remains with the organization today as executive director of Community Affairs.

The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame honor carries particular significance for Tippett, who earlier this year spoke about what the recognition means to him.

"It is deeply meaningful and truly humbling to be included in the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame," Tippett told the Jewish Journal in May. "It's another one of those acknowledgements that you don't see coming. I placed it right up there with being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame and the University of Iowa Hall of Fame. This is about people, values and community that shapes you."

Edelman, meanwhile, continues to collect honors following a 12-year career spent entirely with the Patriots.

The former seventh-round draft pick developed into one of the defining players of New England's second championship era. After breaking out in 2013, Edelman emerged as one of the NFL's most productive postseason receivers. He won three Super Bowl championships and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after leading the Patriots with 10 catches for 141 yards in their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He retired after the 2020 season, following in Tippett's steps by spending his entire 11-year career with the Patriots.

The honor follows another memorable induction for Edelman, who entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2025.

Now, Edelman and Tippett will share another distinction as two of the greatest players in Patriots history are recognized for their accomplishments and connection to the Jewish community.

Established in 1981, the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame recognizes Jewish athletes and sports figures from around the world. More than 500 athletes, coaches and contributors representing more than 30 countries have been honored since its founding.