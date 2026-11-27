Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Chargers 17
Defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr cited Willie Mays' 1965 MVP season as an example of what he hopes to see, noting Mays had a long hitless streak that year (0 for 24) but didn't let adversity knock him off track. Facing the Chargers and possibly a backup QB with Justin Herbert in concussion protocol gives the unit a chance to regroup.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chargers
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chargers
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chargers
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chargers
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chargers
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Ben Solak, ESPN: Chargers
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chargers
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chargers 16, Patriots 13
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chargers 20, Patriots 17
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 13, Chargers 9
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 12, Chargers 9
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chargers 13, Patriots 10
Why Jeremy picked the Chargers: Mercifully flexed out of Sunday Night Football, this showdown at SoFi is a shell of its former self. Drake Maye is out, and Tommy DeVito is in. Justin Herbert, already playing the worst, most tentative football of his career, is in concussion protocol, leaving DJ Uiagalelei as the Chargers' expected starter. Mike Vrabel is fielding questions about his moves at wide receiver. Jim Harbaugh doesn't know who's wearing the green dot. Forget getting moved out of prime time. Can we flex this game to 2025, when these teams were playing up to their capabilities? L.A. was the only home team to lose in Week 11, and Patriots fans are sure to pack SoFi and make it feel like Foxborough with their wild-card hopes on the line. But I have a funny feeling that Herbert being potentially sidelined for this one will unlock something in the Chargers' moribund attack, especially now that Harbaugh and Co. remembered that Omarion Hampton is an RB1. DeVito doesn't do it for me, despite Vrabel's confidence in Mr. Cutlets, and New England's injury-riddled offense doesn't have enough juice to light up the Chargers.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Chargers 23, Patriots 16
This was once scheduled for prime time, but it was moved because both teams have flopped this year. The Patriots will start Tommy DeVito for the injured Drake Maye. That's a problem. The Chargers might not have Justin Herbert (concussion) either, which would put D.J. Uiagalelei in as the starter. He's thrown seven passes in his career. Even so, give me the home team here.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Chargers
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 16, Chargers 10
It's fitting that a game pitting two struggling teams coached by former Ohio State and Michigan players happens one day after a game between struggling Ohio State and Michigan teams.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Chargers 16
Defense responds to pre-bye week struggles and makes life easier for Tommy DeVito.
Mike Dussualt, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Chargers 10
It doesn't matter if Herbert plays or not, the Patriots are going to head to LA with something to prove. A defensive domination fuels DeVito and the offense to an efficient win.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer