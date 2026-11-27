Why Jeremy picked the Chargers: Mercifully flexed out of Sunday Night Football, this showdown at SoFi is a shell of its former self. Drake Maye is out, and Tommy DeVito is in. Justin Herbert, already playing the worst, most tentative football of his career, is in concussion protocol, leaving DJ Uiagalelei as the Chargers' expected starter. Mike Vrabel is fielding questions about his moves at wide receiver. Jim Harbaugh doesn't know who's wearing the green dot. Forget getting moved out of prime time. Can we flex this game to 2025, when these teams were playing up to their capabilities? L.A. was the only home team to lose in Week 11, and Patriots fans are sure to pack SoFi and make it feel like Foxborough with their wild-card hopes on the line. But I have a funny feeling that Herbert being potentially sidelined for this one will unlock something in the Chargers' moribund attack, especially now that Harbaugh and Co. remembered that Omarion Hampton is an RB1. DeVito doesn't do it for me, despite Vrabel's confidence in Mr. Cutlets, and New England's injury-riddled offense doesn't have enough juice to light up the Chargers.