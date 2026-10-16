Expert Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Jets at Patriots

Why Brooke picked the Patriots: Drake Maye has turned a nice little corner over the last six quarters, completing 71.4 percent of his passes with six TDs and no INTs. That's helped the Patriots to average an NFL-best 37 points per game since Week 4, after posting 12 points per game in Weeks 1-3 (tied for league-worst). That's without No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown, who hasn't played since Week 1 but is eligible to return from IR. He'll be a game-changer for Maye, who leaned on Kyle Williams, Demario Douglas and Efton Chism III against the Raiders, when he does return. That said, Aaron Glenn has a frisky, high-floor defense with an underrated pass rush that could make life uncomfortable for Maye. Though the Jets aren't lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis, Geno Smithis playing well right now and generally protecting the football. Despite throwing just six TDs, he's one of four qualified QBs without an INT in 2026 and ranks third in completion percentage (69.4). That'll keep Gang Green in this for a while, but the reality is, New England is playing better ball at the moment. If the Patriots get CB Christian Gonzalez back healthy, they could separate from the division foe sooner rather than later on Sunday.