Expert Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Jets at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 13
Respect for the Jets' defense, and impressive rookie David Bailey, but in the end the Patriots have enough firepower to get by.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Jets
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Patriots
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Patriots
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Ben Solak, ESPN: Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Jets 24, Patriots 23
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 28, Jets 21
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 32, Jets 17
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 27, Jets 23
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 28, Jets 20
Why Brooke picked the Patriots: Drake Maye has turned a nice little corner over the last six quarters, completing 71.4 percent of his passes with six TDs and no INTs. That's helped the Patriots to average an NFL-best 37 points per game since Week 4, after posting 12 points per game in Weeks 1-3 (tied for league-worst). That's without No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown, who hasn't played since Week 1 but is eligible to return from IR. He'll be a game-changer for Maye, who leaned on Kyle Williams, Demario Douglas and Efton Chism III against the Raiders, when he does return. That said, Aaron Glenn has a frisky, high-floor defense with an underrated pass rush that could make life uncomfortable for Maye. Though the Jets aren't lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis, Geno Smithis playing well right now and generally protecting the football. Despite throwing just six TDs, he's one of four qualified QBs without an INT in 2026 and ranks third in completion percentage (69.4). That'll keep Gang Green in this for a while, but the reality is, New England is playing better ball at the moment. If the Patriots get CB Christian Gonzalez back healthy, they could separate from the division foe sooner rather than later on Sunday.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 13
The Patriots have turned their season around with consecutive victories as Drake Maye has come alive. The Jets played better on defense against Cleveland last week with eight sacks, but this is a bigger challenge. Look for Maye to keep it going as the Pats win a third straight.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 27, Jets 17
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 33, Jets 16
Maye and the offense continue hot streak against Jets.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 17
Drake Maye looked like Drake "Drake Maye" Maye last week and now he gets A.J. Brown back? The Jets have a solid array of vets supplementing some young stars but it won't be enough to get a road win in New England.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 14
I'm going with the same score as the Pats-Jets game at Gillette Stadium last season. I expect more of a "ho hum" division win rather than a blowout victory like we saw last week for the Pats.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer