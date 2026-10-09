Expert Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Raiders at Patriots

Why Gennaro picked the Patriots: A week ago, it felt like Drake Maye carried the weight of the world on his shoulders. The 24-year-old responded admirably, playing his best game of the season to lead the Patriots to a road upset of the previously unbeaten, rival Bills. Meanwhile in Las Vegas, the Raiders entered last week with a surprising 3-0 record that some attributed to underwhelming competition. How would the Silver and Black fare against the big, bad, resurgent Chiefs? Pretty well! Kirk Cousins actually outdueled Patrick Mahomes, but Kenneth Walker III ultimately proved to be too much for the home team, lifting Kansas City to a hard-fought rivalry win. So, are the Patriots back? Are the Raiders for real? I answer both questions with a definitive MAYBE. Look, all of us -- teams and analysts alike -- are still feeling out this young season. At this point, both sides give reason to believe while also still leaving room for doubt. But the most established unit in this game is New England's defense. Combine that with my lingering skepticism of this Kirko Chainz renaissance and the fact that Vegas' run game has largely stalled since Ashton Jeanty's wondrous Week 1, and I'll ride with the home team in a low-scoring affair.