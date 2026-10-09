Expert Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Raiders at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 17
One week after limiting TE Dalton Kincaid to one catch for 7 yards, the Patriots will attempt to do similar work against TEs Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, who are the go-to targets.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Raiders
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Raiders
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Raiders
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Ben Solak, ESPN: Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Raiders
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Raiders
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Patriots 23, Raiders 20
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 26, Raiders 23
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Raiders 17
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Raiders 21
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 28, Raiders 26
Why Gennaro picked the Patriots: A week ago, it felt like Drake Maye carried the weight of the world on his shoulders. The 24-year-old responded admirably, playing his best game of the season to lead the Patriots to a road upset of the previously unbeaten, rival Bills. Meanwhile in Las Vegas, the Raiders entered last week with a surprising 3-0 record that some attributed to underwhelming competition. How would the Silver and Black fare against the big, bad, resurgent Chiefs? Pretty well! Kirk Cousins actually outdueled Patrick Mahomes, but Kenneth Walker III ultimately proved to be too much for the home team, lifting Kansas City to a hard-fought rivalry win. So, are the Patriots back? Are the Raiders for real? I answer both questions with a definitive MAYBE. Look, all of us -- teams and analysts alike -- are still feeling out this young season. At this point, both sides give reason to believe while also still leaving room for doubt. But the most established unit in this game is New England's defense. Combine that with my lingering skepticism of this Kirko Chainz renaissance and the fact that Vegas' run game has largely stalled since Ashton Jeanty's wondrous Week 1, and I'll ride with the home team in a low-scoring affair.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 28, Raiders 24
This is a long trip for the Raiders, coming off a tough division loss. The Patriots seemed to right things against the Bills, which meant Drake Maye came alive. Look for that to continue here as the Patriots get to 3-2.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 27, Raiders 24
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 20
Improved Raiders team puts up a fight, but Maye keeps the momentum going.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 17
I expect a competitive back-and-forth game, with the Raiders two superstars — Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers — making their fair share of plays. But it's a big home-field advantage weekend for the Pats... they'll be in throwbacks while honoring the 2001 championship team as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri. The Raiders will put up a good fight but the Patriots ride the Gillette Stadium atmosphere to a thrilling win.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 23
The Pats should take care of business as long as they don't turn the ball over multiple times. But don't sleep on the Raiders. I'm expecting a competitive game.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer