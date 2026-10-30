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Expert Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 30, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 33, Dolphins 16

With depth thinned at wide receiver, the Patriots still find a way to put points on the board.

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Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

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NFL.COM

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Patriots 30, Dolphins 20

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 26, Dolphins 16

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Dolphins 16

Why Jeremy picked the Patriots: When the Patriots ship down to Miami, things tend to get a little weird. Think Kenyan Drake, Knowshon Moreno, Davone Bess and A.J. Feeley. For all its success since the turn of the century, New England is just 10-16 in Miami Gardens since 2000, their worst such road record vs. any opponent (min. five road games). Against a competitive Dolphins team coming off its first win of the season, will Mike Vrabel and the Patriots fall victim to the South Florida sickness again? Not so fast, my friends. Vrabel won his Miami debut in 2025, Drake Maye has been dealing since his early season slump, and until last week against the Jets, Miami hadn't led for a single second of action. Jeff Hafley's Dolphins are improving but aren't quite ready to go toe to toe with a top AFC contender like New England.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 14

The Dolphins won their first game last week and have been in a lot of their losses. But this New England team will be a challenge, even at home. The Patriots are coming off a bad road loss to the Bears, and they will be rested, having played on Thursday. The defense limits the Dolphins' offense, and Drake Maye will play well. New England wins it.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 31, Dolphins 20

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 30, Dolphins 13

Rested Patriots take advantage of inexperienced Dolphins in Miami.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 10

The Patriots franchise history in Miami is a concern to me but the 2026 Dolphins will need a special effort to upset New England again. It all starts with playing solid, clean football for the Pats. If they do that, I think they'll roll with a big day from Drake Maye.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14

My initial instinct was to pick a higher-scoring game, but with the Patriots injuries at wide receiver, it seems unlikely that they'll be able to put up 30-plus points. Still, Drake Maye and the Pats take care of business in Miami.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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