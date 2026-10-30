Expert Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 33, Dolphins 16
With depth thinned at wide receiver, the Patriots still find a way to put points on the board.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Patriots
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Patriots
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Ben Solak, ESPN: Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Patriots 30, Dolphins 20
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 26, Dolphins 16
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Dolphins 16
Why Jeremy picked the Patriots: When the Patriots ship down to Miami, things tend to get a little weird. Think Kenyan Drake, Knowshon Moreno, Davone Bess and A.J. Feeley. For all its success since the turn of the century, New England is just 10-16 in Miami Gardens since 2000, their worst such road record vs. any opponent (min. five road games). Against a competitive Dolphins team coming off its first win of the season, will Mike Vrabel and the Patriots fall victim to the South Florida sickness again? Not so fast, my friends. Vrabel won his Miami debut in 2025, Drake Maye has been dealing since his early season slump, and until last week against the Jets, Miami hadn't led for a single second of action. Jeff Hafley's Dolphins are improving but aren't quite ready to go toe to toe with a top AFC contender like New England.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 14
The Dolphins won their first game last week and have been in a lot of their losses. But this New England team will be a challenge, even at home. The Patriots are coming off a bad road loss to the Bears, and they will be rested, having played on Thursday. The defense limits the Dolphins' offense, and Drake Maye will play well. New England wins it.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 31, Dolphins 20
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 30, Dolphins 13
Rested Patriots take advantage of inexperienced Dolphins in Miami.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 10
The Patriots franchise history in Miami is a concern to me but the 2026 Dolphins will need a special effort to upset New England again. It all starts with playing solid, clean football for the Pats. If they do that, I think they'll roll with a big day from Drake Maye.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14
My initial instinct was to pick a higher-scoring game, but with the Patriots injuries at wide receiver, it seems unlikely that they'll be able to put up 30-plus points. Still, Drake Maye and the Pats take care of business in Miami.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer