Expert Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Why Jeremy picked the Patriots: When the Patriots ship down to Miami, things tend to get a little weird. Think Kenyan Drake, Knowshon Moreno, Davone Bess and A.J. Feeley. For all its success since the turn of the century, New England is just 10-16 in Miami Gardens since 2000, their worst such road record vs. any opponent (min. five road games). Against a competitive Dolphins team coming off its first win of the season, will Mike Vrabel and the Patriots fall victim to the South Florida sickness again? Not so fast, my friends. Vrabel won his Miami debut in 2025, Drake Maye has been dealing since his early season slump, and until last week against the Jets, Miami hadn't led for a single second of action. Jeff Hafley's Dolphins are improving but aren't quite ready to go toe to toe with a top AFC contender like New England.