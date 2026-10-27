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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Tue Oct 27 - 01:00 PM | Wed Oct 28 - 10:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Patriots Catch-22 10/27: Self-Scouting the Patriots Through 7 Games

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Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/26: "We're going to try to do everything we can to help the team"

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How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Dolphins | NFL Week 8

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dophins on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:25 PM ET.

Oct 27, 2026 at 10:15 AM
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WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 4:25 PM EST

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New England Patriots

AT

Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
HARD ROCK STADIUM
GAME CENTER
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A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl Champion CB Logan Ryan as the color analyst. AJ Ross will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Andy Goldberg.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Compass Media Networks. Jerry Recco will call the game with Brian Baldinger providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

  • SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 819 (MIA). National call on 178.
  • SiriusXM (In Car): 262 (NE), 193 (MIA).

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount+

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 3 PM - 4 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

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Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins | NFL Week 8

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Dolphins | NFL Week 8

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