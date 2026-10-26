Patriots Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad; Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad; Release P Bryce Baringer from Injured Reserve List

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad and released OL Jacob Rizy from the practice squad. The Patriots also released P Bryce Baringer from the injured reserve list.

Ramirez, 27, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Patriots this season. He played in the two games for the Patriots on defense and on special teams. Ramirez entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Ramirez made the Tampa Bay 53-man roster in 2024 and played in four games on defense and on special teams. After being released at the end of training camp in 2025, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He signed with Philadelphia to a futures contract on Jan. 15, 2026 but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Rizy, 24, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 8, 2026 out of Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad before being released on Sept. 17. He spent two seasons at Florida State (2024-25) after three seasons at Harvard (2021-23). He was -re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 19.