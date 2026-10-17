Patriots Make a Series of Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR A.J. Brown has been activated to the 53-man roster. He was placed on injured reserve on September 12 following the season-opener at Seattle. In addition, the Patriots elevated S Elliott Davison to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.
Davison, 24, is being elevated for the second straight week. He made his NFL debut last week in the 45-17 win against Las Vegas, playing on defense and on special teams. He finished with 1 tackle on defense and 1 tackle on special teams. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026, released on Sept. 14 and signed back to the practice squad on Sept. 15. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio and spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.
Haskins, 26, was originally signed by New England on Aug. 12, 2026 and then began the 2026 season on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 14. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Tennessee out of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the L.A. Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Overall, Haskins has played in 44 regular season games with one start and has 76 rushing attempts for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and 1 touchdown and 28 kickoff returns for 646 yards.