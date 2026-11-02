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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 02 - 05:00 PM | Tue Nov 03 - 09:55 AM

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Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released S Elliott Davison and signed RB Terrell Jennings to the practice squad. 

Nov 02, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released S Elliott Davison and signed RB Terrell Jennings to the practice squad.

Davison, 24, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 19, 2026. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026, released on Sept. 14 and signed back to the practice squad on Sept. 15. Davison was elevated from the practice squad for two games and played on defense and special teams, accumulating 2 tackles on defense and 1 tackle on special teams. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio and spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Jennings, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Florida A&M in 2024. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for one game. He was then signed to the 53-man roster late in the year and saw action in three games. The 6-foot, 222-pounder, began the 2025 season on the practice squad, was elevated to the active roster for three games and then signed to the 53-man roster in late October. He played in seven games last year before finishing the year on injured reserve. Overall, he has played in 10 games with 36 rushing attempts for 106 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 reception for 9 yards and 2 kickoff returns for 59 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 13 and then released from IR on Aug. 15.

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