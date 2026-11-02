Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 11/1

HEAD COACH JEFF HAFLEY

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Jeff Hafley: Well first, just congrats to the Patriots. They are a really good football team, well coached in all phases. I thought they played a really good game and give them a lot of credit.

What didn't translate in coverage in the second half?

Jeff Hafley: Missed opportunities. We had an opportunity to make a bunch of plays and we made them in the first half. They made theirs in the second half. I mean, that's really all that it comes down to. I can't give you a better answer than that. They made some plays in the second half and we made them in the first half, but nothing really different.

You've spoken about how infectious Ollie Gordon II's passionate energy is for the team. After the penalty in the second half, what do you say to him?

Jeff Hafley: Well, I'll keep our conversations private. But Ollie's a young player who has a lot of fire to him. He has a lot of energy to him. I need to do a really good job of teaching him how he has to react in situations. And really, I'll continue to w ork with him on that. I know he cares. I know he loves his team. I know he loves playing football. He's a young player. But I got to obviously keep that conversation between him and I, and I hope that you respect that.

For a team that is by all accounts, still learning how to win games, what kind of lesson can you take from a game like this?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, a really big lead. I thought it was probably the best half that we played all year in the first half in some phases. But we had not had a lead like that going into a half. And there was great energy and we came out and I believe we held them to a three-and-out. And then those are the opportunities where you got to learn to put people away. When you let really good teams that have experience and have been through big games, when you let them hang around, that's what happens. And it's the first time we've been in that situation. So I need to do a really good job of using this as a teaching moment. As hard as it feels, and as much as it hurts, you got to learn from wins and you got to learn from losses, and we have to grow from that.

This team, it feels like has had a few of these single -play forks in the road where a decision or a call is overturned against your favor. Does it feel like the team is maybe still learning how to respond to that when it doesn't go in your way?

Jeff Hafley: I'm not sure. I mean, we had such momentum after that one fourth down stop, and those are the swings of the game. We all have to learn that that's football. Regardless of what the score was at halftime, if you play in this league, it's going t o come down (to the end). It's four quarter (games) in this league. And there's going to be huge momentum shifts in a game. Those are like some – you were running off the field, we just stopped them on a fourth down, and suddenly we didn't stop them on a f ourth down. You got to learn to just play the next play. And you can't get too high and you can't get too low throughout a game. That's why I try to just be like this and sometimes it's hard for me too, so imagine what it's like for 22 and 23 year olds. So we got to learn from it and we got to coach it better.

Can you take us through that final offensive series of the first half and just what went well?

Jeff Hafley: I got to go back and watch it, but (we were) very efficient. We completed the passes that were there. I thought we ran the ball well. We were able to use the clock again, which we've been doing a really good job of. That's really important, especially knowing that they were going to get the ball back (to start the second half). We really wanted to take the clock down so they couldn't double dip and get points before the half and then points coming out. But I got to go back and specifically look at that drive. There's a lot I just saw.

How did the weather kind of affect the game?

Jeff Hafley: It didn't. I mean, I don't want to make any excuses on weather – hot, cold, rainy. That's not going to be our team. Regardless of the situation, regardless of the weather, if you go out there and execute and you focus on what's important and y ou play as hard as you can, the weather is not going to matter. We need to go through things like this. Excuses, if you want to find them, they're easy. But I refuse to make any excuses about any type of weather or temperature. That's not going to happen.

Three sacks, I believe, in the first half. Just went well there, but then why were you unable to replicate that in the second half?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, we had a chance for more. I thought Sean (Duggan) and the defensive guys had a really good game plan. I felt like we had the quarterback holding the ball. He was thinking. I thought we rushed really well. I thought we ran our games reall y well. We had a chance for a sack-fumble or two, if I remember correctly. So we were close. We were even close on the one when they scored that touchdown. Again, I think the second half comes down to just there were opportunities and we didn't capitalize on them. And I say that from a coaching standpoint as much as a playing standpoint. So there's going to be a lot to learn from the tape. But give the Patriots credit. That's a really good team. What I did like was it felt like they had us on the ropes, and then what I liked at the end of the game was despite everything that we just went through and all the momentum shifts that everybody talked about, for a young team, it was cool to see we stopped them. We stopped them in four-minute mode and then we scored . So then we get a chance to have an onside kick. So again, the team does show resiliency. It's just we have to learn how to do it for all four quarters.

What did you think their quarterback, Drake Maye, did well?

Jeff Hafley: He was unfazed. I thought we had him rattled in the first half. I thought some of the things – the disguises, the pressures – I didn't think he was seeing it very clearly in the first half and he just kept trucking along. He kept a lot of plays alive with his feet and then he made a really good throw on the post ball he caught, when Taff (Michael Taaffe) almost knocked the ball out. He's got one-on-one and he's got a great throw and he made it. And then we had a chance to sack him on the one (play) and he broke the sack and he hit the comeback on the sideline that went for 50 (yards). So it was really the explosive pass plays that he was able to extend. I think he's one of the better quarterbacks in this league. He's had a ton of success this year already and he took care of the football. He did a good job of taking care of the football, so give him a lot of credit.

How did Jarrett Kingston perform in for Kadyn Proctor?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, again, I think that's probably a question for you to ask me again tomorrow. I kind of just don't focus in on him when I watch. So I think anything I tell you right now is not going to be very truthful.

I want to ask you about the effort on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in that first half. Obviously coming off the Peanut Punch from Jacob Rodriguez, then Josh Uche sacks his former teammate, another sack from Chop Robinson, a second from him in the second-half. But how do you balance the individual performance of these guys with the result?

Jeff Hafley: Well, the individual success comes from the other 10 players. That's the beautiful thing about football and that's the beautiful thing about defense. You could feel them celebrating together. When one guy gets a sack, it might have been the ot her guy setting it up. The coverage allows a sack. The sack, the coverage, it all ties in. I'm proud of those guys for the way that they did play, and I don't want to take that away from them, but everything we do has to be about the team.

To get JuJu Brents cleared, was it a close call at all or when did you find out he was cleared?

Jeff Hafley: No, I mean, as we went and developed, he hit all the stages. The medical guys cleared him and he was ready to go.

Malik Willis told us that he had a conversation with Ollie Gordon II on the sideline, going back to that situation, that he had to tell him that he was dead ass wrong in that scenario. I mean, what's your reaction when you hear one of your leaders, specifically the quarterback, grab a young guy aside like that and have that kind of conversation?