New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 18, 2026
Q: Just your overall thoughts on the win.
MV: We're lucky to win, is probably where I'd start, but we're happy that we won. We'll enjoy it for about an hour, and then we're going to focus on the next task.
Q: When you say lucky, can you expand on that?
MV: Fortunate, whatever. We just didn't play very well. We tried to beat ourselves, but we made enough plays in critical situations to help us get through here today.
Q: Coach, in this league, a win is a win regardless of how you get it. How does a win like this help you moving forward, a tight game like this?
MV: Won't know until we move forward, but I just know that you have to be able to continue to improve, and I don't feel like we did. We won, which is the most important thing. We just, I don't think we improved from what we had shown the previous two weeks, and I have to figure out why. That's my job. My job's also to get us to win and also to get us to improve.
Q: Mike, what made you guys lean on Corey Kiner at the end of the game over Rhamondre Stevenson?
MV: He runs hard. He runs hard, and it's the same way he's selling the kickoff returns. We got three capable backs and you ride the hot hand. So should we have not rode him? Okay, good. I just was curious.
Q: Hi, Mike. I'm curious, with A.J. [Brown], just what did you see from him in his first game back?
MV: I think he could've probably made a few more plays, come down with a few more plays. He's been out for a while. I know that he wanted to do well for his football team, and unfortunately it wasn't his best effort. I know that he knows that, and we have all the confidence in the world in AJ just to be able to finish those plays. I think that play Rome made looking back at it is one of the huge plays of his football game, and unfortunately he wasn't able to return. But to be able to hang on to that football, I give him a lot of credit. But AJ has high expectations for himself, and we have high expectations for him as well. So I'm confident that he'll come back and do a lot of things that help us here the rest of the season.
Q: Mike, the offensive line, the guys that stepped in, Caleb [Lomu], Matt [Pryor], Walter [Rouse], just your thoughts on that.
MV: We were able to run the football. We were able to protect the quarterback. I felt like we really gained some energy, and that was impressive to go that long and get the ball down there. I wish we would've converted. We didn't, but I think that's just those guys were ready for their opportunity, and it was great to see. I just, you never know what's going to happen in this league, and we talk about it all the time, preparing for the journey. When guys get their chance, they go in there and perform. I hate that we don't have the guys. I hate when guys get injured, but I also understand that on the other side of that, there's an opportunity.
Q: Mike, you guys went from not having A.J. Brown for four weeks to now he's your leading receiver today, 10 targets. It seemed like there were some plays drawn up for him. Is trying to work him back in, are you concerned that that's maybe affecting the flow of the offense a little bit?
MV: No, I think he has to make the catches when we throw to him, and no, I don't see that being… The plays that are drawn up, I don't think that… I think there's a progression in everything that we do. Maybe if we have a play that's designed to go to him and it's clouded, then it goes somewhere else. But maybe the play that ended up with Pop was supposed to go to AJ. I don't think that that hurt us until we fumbled the football. So I think there'll be times where you want to try to put your best players at the point of attack. If it's not there, the quarterback has to know, hey, they did something that took that away, much like you try to get guys on defense to get them in the right position. So I think just make the plays that you're supposed to make, and that goes for all of us. That starts with me being great and doing what I need to do to help this team win. Then that has to translate all the way down.
Q: Mike, after the Seattle game, I think Drake Maye said he lost patience in that game. Today, they didn't blitz him as much. There were times where they dropped eight. Is that a sign of his growth that he didn't force things and sort of played with things in front of him?
MV: I think so, that we just… And they'd showed a lot of pressure coming in, and I think they mixed it in at times, certainly there in the second half to start the second half. But I think Drake Maye continues to stay very even-keeled. I think that he probably is much more mature than I probably think in my head, just being 24. But I think that he is very even-keeled. I think seeing him operate in that five-minute situation and communicate with those guys and explain to them what we were going to do and how we were going to try to operate, I was, again, none of us were at our best today. But he was certainly good enough and was able to find Rome and find Hunter and be patient and not get jittery.
Q: Mike, how big has your depth been to start this season over the first six weeks, and how can playing so many backups help you later down the line this season?
MV: Just try to get the guys ready. I think that that's something that we targeted. We knew that it was probably unique to add 10 players at the end of training camp that were new, and there was going to be some growing pains getting those guys ready. But I think that when you look at Latu or Hunter or Moose and those guys contributing in a way that they did on special teams, that kickoff unit was fun to watch. That probably was our best unit today in all the phases. So that was fun to watch. Fun to see Corey Kiner, a guy that we added, make plays in kickoff return and offense, and Walter, who we added, and Pryor. So it takes a little bit of time to get those guys brought up to speed. But then certainly I enjoy watching those guys go out and take advantage of their opportunity. They go from sitting there as a backup not knowing whether they're going to be in the game, to contributing to us winning. So that's exciting. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.
Q: Just the guys who left here today, is there anything you can share about whether it's Romeo Doubs or AVT (Alijah Vera-Tucker) that might be available for Thursday or might be unavailable?
MV: I mean, again, listen, we are all smart people here, some smarter than others. But it's a short week. So whether they can make it back or not, I don't know. They don't finish the game. We'll have to see. But I don't know any other thing other than that. And we'll just have to figure out who we have available and find 48 to put out there. So it's just hard to say, but it's a short week. And if you don't finish the game, that's a quick turnaround. Thank you.
QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 18, 2026
Q: Coach Vrabel wasn't overly pleased, said you guys were lucky to win, and he didn't feel that you guys had advanced from your previous game. How did you feel?
DM: I think Coach has a great perspective on how we feel like we've attacked the week and put the results into the game. I feel like we weren't… It was sloppy, it wasn't clean. It wasn't football that we felt like we weren't complimentary. We weren't protecting the football on offense. It took us a while to get into a rhythm. We had the first drive that we didn't get anything going. Then we had a one-play touchdown, which was kind of weird, so we weren't out there very long. Then we just kept on doing ourselves again, hurting ourselves. From there, I think it's hard. Coach always says you've got to take wins in this league and enjoy them, and at the same time realize we won, but it wasn't how we want to accomplish. Let me find out what I'm trying to say. You guys understand what I'm saying, so got it.
Q: Drake, when it comes to your performance, it seemed very efficient. Again, no turnovers. What has gone right for you over the last three weeks, and why do you feel that your play has picked up so much?
DM: Yeah, I think trusting what I see on film, trusting what I'm communicating to guys in the huddle, what we're doing in the passing game, what we're trying to get into good run checks, trusting what Coach McDaniels is having our communication and our relationship, and then just trusting what I'm seeing. I feel like I'm seeing it well and trying to throw it to the open guy. I missed a few times today, and sometimes the one to pop missed high. A.J. [Brown] missed low a couple of times. So, I've got to do my part, and then from there let those guys run and make plays, and they were doing that today.
Q: Drake, after that first game this year, you said you lost some patience in that game. Flash forward, there were times where they dropped eight, there were times where they just rushed four, and they were trying to muddle you and keep you in the pocket, and yet you remained patient. Is that just part of the growth of the quarterback and seeing what you're seeing and being confident in it?
DM: Yeah, I think so. I think that's for me. I'm naturally, I always tell my wife I've, since I got married, I've never sat on the couch and watched the most TV. I've grown up with brothers and always want to be on the move and just be doing something, not just hanging around. So, it's kind of the same thing in the pocket. I feel like I got time. I'm still a little bit antsy in there and antsy to move. I feel like times last year I kind of moved out of the pocket out of clean pockets a lot of times, and was trying to make some plays on the move. I felt like when I got time in there, the past two weeks we've had two good plays when I've sat in there and just kind of kept my eyes downfield. I always feel like Coach McDaniels credits some quarterbacks he's had in the past, especially when they see droppers and just be patient back there.
Q: On the same lines there, did they blitz a little less than you guys were expecting? It didn't seem to blitz you much. And just on the [Romeo] Doubs touchdown, can you just take us through that play at the drop eight?
DM: Yeah, I think the first, really the first half, we weren't, we expected more, but I think they ramped it up in the second half. They made some plays, or kind of made some run-throughs. I missed some protection things that I've got to do a better job of. But yeah, Romeo made a great catch. I kind of sat in the pocket. I think they rushed maybe three, and they dropped. I think they may have had miscommunication, what it seemed like to me, from on the standpoint. I had AJ over the middle late, and I just don't want to throw over the middle late, so I kind of just saw Romeo throw the hand up and start running, so I tried to give him a ball to catch. I hate, I could've put it more on him and not have him dive, and then he goes down. So those are things that I care about that I'm mad at, but it's football.
Q: They had eight sacks last week, but today they had zero, despite all the injuries and rotations on your offensive line.
DM: Clap. To clap it up in there, yes, sir.
Q: So, how important is it to keep your offensive flow going, and what's the key behind that?
DM: Yeah, I said I've got to bring in some more treats. Shout out to Michael. I've got to keep on bringing some more treats. Those guys are doing a heck of a job in there. Coach Doug and Coach Haas, I think they have, they're coaching them hard. They're expecting a lot in practice, and those guys are playing through injuries. We got three go down today, so these guys are fighting hard. They're fighting their butts off, and it goes through them. That last drive running the football, you all got the best seat in the house. It was beautiful to see. I think the more we can do that, the more we can just gel together as offense and lean on that.
Q: How would you describe where the connection is with AJ coming off this game?
DM: Yeah, I think it was, first of all, it was great to see him back out there. It was cool to see a different guy in the huddle. Man, he looks cool in the huddle. So, I'm looking forward to just growing, just building the connection. I think there's some me, there's some, obviously plays he wish he had back, but man, I tell him, I was just telling him in the locker room, "Man, you ain't got to worry about one." He's a player in this league. He's going to be one of the best players on the field every time he steps on it. I told him I'm going to keep coming his way, and I don't really think there's too much to say about it. He's a great player. He's got great hands. He's got great releases, and he was open tonight. I thought he looked good running around, and it's glad to have him back, and I'm looking forward to seeing him down the road. It'll be fun. So thank you, guys.
ADDITIONAL PATRIOTS PLAYERS
TreVeyon Henderson, RB
(On how he felt things played out today)
"I think it played out pretty good. I'm glad Corey [Kiner] got a chance to get his opportunity – I've been telling him that his time is coming. So, I was grateful to see that today, to be able to support and serve him."
(On what day during the week he felt like it was possible to play)
"Honestly, by Tuesday or Wednesday. I knew what the MRI said, I knew what the doctor said. But the way I was feeling, I was like, 'I feel a lot better than what I was told.' So, they gave me a chance to show them that. I was able to get a chance to practice this week and build up some comfort. I'm grateful that I got a chance to be out here."
(On how the team looks at this win)
"I mean, it's tough. But at the end of the day, we got a standard that we want to continue to work up to. We've got to play up to that standard, especially the offense, and the whole team. But we're going to keep working. We got a short week this week – three days to get back right and to get ready for the next opponent."
(On what he thinks the keys are for getting ready for the next game)
"It's a really important week and a really important three days of recovering, getting into the playbook and finding out what we got for this upcoming game. Getting ready, practicing and getting prepared as best as we can."
(On his confidence in A.J. Brown)
"We know the type of player he is. The biggest thing is that we know what type of man he is as well. That was one of the things that I reminded him is just his identity; remembering who he is in Christ. That's the biggest thing that matters. I really appreciated him for just continuing to endure that. That's hard. It's easy to get really down on yourself and want to give up, but he kept pushing through. I really appreciate that. It really encouraged me."
Corey Kiner, RB
(On his momentum in the run game)
"It feels great. To be in that position in the game, to see the smiles on my teammates' faces and my coaches' faces, that they can trust me. It felt great, all the hard work we have been putting in as a team and personally, it just feels great."
(On if he was surprised in his role today)
"No sir, honestly no. Coach Dews has been preparing me well and keeping me ready for that moment, so I wasn't really surprised."
(On the message from coaches before he came in)
"Protect the team, protect the ball. The team is the ball, the ball is the team, so just protect the ball and put the team's best interests in front."
(On the resiliency of the O-line group)
"I feel like that's just the mentality of our team. Everybody comes to work, no matter what their position is or where they are on the depth chart. Everybody comes to work every day and that's just the mentality we have as the Patriots."
A.J. Brown, WR
(On his performance)
"I didn't play well. I don't know – if the timing was off. I'm much better than what I put on display today, there's no excuses. I'll be better."
(On if he thinks his injury impacted his performance today)
"No, no excuses. Regardless of if I was sitting down or where I'd been going, I expect myself to make each and every one of those plays. The drop, the other drop on third down, on the slant, I am more than capable of making those catches. I'll be better, that's all."
(On how he will move forward after his performance)
"Not care. You just not care. As harsh as that sounds, you can't care. I have trust in my hands, and I continue my process, continue daily catching and just keep going. But you can't care about that, you've got to keep going."
(On if he feels 100% physically)
"Yeah, I'm all good. Again, no matter whatever question you guys ask, I'm going to tell you guys there's no excuses. I stacked my guy, should have made the play. I beat my guy on third down, should have made the play. So, ankle or not, I'll make all those plays."
Hunter Henry, TE
(On his impressions of the game)
"Yeah, it was fun. It was cool to go out there and hit some adversity, bounce back, get some adversity and bounce back. It's hard to win in this league. Their defense was throwing a lot at us. We were able to respond, and our defense came up with some big stops there and some timely drops. It was a lot of fun."
(On the team still winning despite not playing the cleanest game)
"There's obviously a lot things we have to clean up. We're going to enjoy this, but we have a quick turnaround, and we're excited to go again."
(On A.J. Brown being back)
"He's just big and physical and a guy that we just have to get going. It was a lot of fun to see him going out there and be flying around a bit."
(On where the team is)
"I think we're just trying to continue to improve. Obviously, it wasn't as clean as we wanted it to be today. There was still a lot of good out there, a lot of good and a lot of complimentary football. The defense was picking us up, us trying to pick them up, that was big."
Will Campbell, T
(On the injuries to the offensive line)
"Yeah, I mean, as bad as it is and as unfortunate as it is, it's just the way this game goes. Coach Vrabel talks each week about preparing as a starter. Guys never know what could happen in a game, and you have to be ready whenever you get your opportunity. I feel like some guys stepped up big for us today."
(On the offensive line's performance to close the game)
"Yeah, I think those are situations that we practice and thrive ourselves on. I feel like we did that very well last year and are just continuing to try to build on that, be an area that we excel in and do a good job at."
Caleb Lomu, OL
(On the group not playing their cleanest, but still coming out with a win)
"No matter how we play, we're always going to chase that win. Always preparing to win the game, get a team win. Even if we don't perform well, you're always trying to chase that win. That's all we're worried about. Now we're moved on and ready for this week."
(On battling David Bailey)
"He's a really good player. The stuff that he's put together this season has been really effective for the Jets defense. So, we were prepared to go out there and do what we know how to do. Every single step, I'm just worried about protecting the pocket, protecting the guy with the ball, trying to score touchdowns. So, that's sort of what's going through my mind."
(On helping keep the momentum up on offense after mistakes)
"That sucks, but it does happen. You've just got to move on, figure out 'what mistake did we just make?' And then move on from that. If we keep living in the past on that same mistake, it's going to effect the rest of your game. You don't want that to happen. When it does, you've got to move on, look forward to the next drive, and try to turn that next drive into a positive drive."
(On the increasing amount of injuries)
"You never want to see that. It's terrible to see. It does happen, unfortunately, in this league. Everyone's got to prepare like a starter for those types of things that happen. We had a lot of guys that stepped up today, which is really good."
Walter Rouse, OL
(On staying prepared during the week for moments like this)
"Well, you'll hear anyone else say this who's not starting, but you have to prepare like you're going to be starting. And as coach talked about it, next-up mentality. You have to have that as you go through the week — week in, week out. That's basically just what I did. That allowed me to go in and play today, and to finish out the game and do what we needed to do to get the win. It depends on how many reps you get, and obviously, let's say I got all these reps, that's great, but even if I didn't get any of these reps, it's the same. They're still going to expect you to go out there and play with the same level of physicality and mentality, just as if you're a starter. So that's all I've been doing, and I'm going to continue to do.
(On the past few months getting up to speed)
"The first month, and especially the first week I got here, was really crazy — from getting traded, flying out on the same day, getting in at 1 a.m. or whatever, and coming in to get the playbook. It's a completely different system than what I'm used to. But I just have to say, I'm thankful to my coaches, my teammates, the assistants, and everyone just helping me along the way. Just getting into practice and picking through the playbook one-by-one, which allowed me to come out and play the day and finish out the game."
(On if he felt up to speed when he went in)
"Absolutely, I feel like I have a great understanding of the playbook now. And obviously, if you've got questions. one of the great things that we can do as offensive linemen is communicate. Like, 'Hey, what's going on here?' Or when I'm on the sideline with folks and have a question on this play or what-not. But as an overall understanding, I have a great understanding of the playbook."
Milton Williams, DT
(On the defensive performance today)
"I think we did okay. I'm always super critical of myself and the group. I just feel like there's always more that we can do. I feel like we can dominate a game more than we did today, but we got the win, we got the win. We executed enough, but for our standard, it wasn't good enough. But like I said, we got the win, so I'd rather correct mistakes and execution in a win than a loss."
(On his back-to-back sacks with Christian Barmore in first half of today's game)
"Man, it was just on us. It was eating at us week in and week out just being close but not finishing the job. So we had those conversations all week. [Coach] Vrabel talked a little noise, got in our ear a little bit. But we just continued to challenge each other, man. Like, this is going to be the game, this is going to be the game where we get it done. And like you said, back-to-back plays, we went out there and just executed when we were supposed to and took advantage of the opportunity. I was too tired to even celebrate, but Barmore got his on the next play, celebrated with him. That's what it's all about. Rooting for your teammates, executing at a high level, and dominating when we get the opportunity."
(On Charles Woods getting a game ball today)
"Man, it's big for him. Getting an opportunity, never knowing when the opportunity's going to come, but when the opportunity comes, taking advantage of it. Obviously with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III being out, he never knows where he's going to be at, how many snaps, excuse me, he's going to play. But in the right spot, executing when he's supposed to, and when the ball comes to you, make a play when it comes to you. I was happy for him, proud of him. And we needed it, we needed it bad. So kudos to him. I hope he enjoys himself tonight."
(On if he feels more teams are keying in more on the Patriots this year)
"100%, but like I said, man, that comes with the territory. All these teams, they watched us in the playoffs last year and watched what we were able to do up front. And they've got a lot of tape on us, so they're not going to let us wreck the game as much as we want to. But it's on us to continue to just fight and grind and figure it out. I'll take that challenge up front, me and my group, every week. If we dominate how we're supposed to, it'll make it easier on everybody behind us and we get off the field on third down, get the ball back to 10, and let them do what they do."
Robert Spillane, LB
(On earning a win)
"Yeah, these wins are hard in this league. We knew it was going to be a 60-minute battle, and they fought us for 60 minutes. Just so proud of the guys, the resilience to finish strong and to come out of here with a W."
(On the two fourth-down stops)
"Yeah, my job is to tackle the ball short of the line. Our d-line did a great job occupying all the gaps, which leaves it a one-on-one tackle at the back, and we were able to get off the field. Those plays are huge for us. I'm just proud of the defense, how we stayed together. They got some momentum there late, and we were able to finish the game."
(On neutralizing Braelon Allen)
"Yeah, I think he broke a few big ones early in the game, that really helps your average get big. I thought we did a great job coming into the half, saying 'we need to stop the run at all costs,' and we were able to do that in the second half."
(On the challenge of divisional opponents)
"Every week in this league is going to be a challenge, and we know that. A short week, going to Chicago, is a huge game for us. Division games just mean more. It means more at the end of the year when you win in your division and you win at home, especially against your division opponents. So, just being able to come out of here with a W is huge for us."
(On the short week ahead)
"You've got to start the recovery process right now. For me, that means going into our facility, hopefully getting a lift in tonight, a big meal here, and start the recovery process. For me, lifting is the most important thing, so I'm trying to encourage a bunch of guys right now to go get a lift in tonight, let that blood flow and really get recovered for next week."
Christian Gonzalez, CB
(On winning the game)
"Yeah, it was a gritty win. We talked about it all week – it was going to be a dog fight. That's a good team over there. They've got good pieces and coach very well, play hard. We knew what we were coming into. It's a good win. We'll enjoy it for about a couple more hours, and then on to Chicago."
(On the two fourth-down stops)
"Yeah, huge. The front seven, they did that. They did that, got us off the field and got the ball back to the offense. That's like a turnover. It is a turnover. So, it's just another way to get the ball back to our offense. You get one of those stops where they're at in the field after they're driving a little bit, it gets the stadium going, gets the energy back on our side. So, it was big to get those."
(On facing Garrett Wilson)
"Yeah, anytime we play the Jets and getting to play Garrett…an amazing receiver. A ton of respect for him. He's one of the best. It was good to be able to get back out there, like you said, get my feet under me and just keep playing and get going. So, it was a good little fight. Had fun doing it."
(On the victory being "lucky" according to Mike Vrabel)
"Yeah, there are definitely things we've got to clean up for sure. We've got to clean up two-minute drives. We've got to clean that up. And in the back end, we've got to do what we do as a defense. We've got to not let them drive down the field, get down there and get points. So, the offense did an amazing job getting down the field, taking time off. The defense, we didn't do our part. But like you said, we got out with a win and that's what matters. So, we'll watch it, get over it and be ready for next week."
Charles Woods, CB
(On the interception)
"We were playing in zone; I had great odds. Two defenders broke out on the corner. I didn't know Geno [Smith] was going to throw it up, but I made a play."
(On looking like a receiver on his interception)
"In my heart, I still think I play offense. I still think I'm a receiver at heart."
(On the defensive effort on third downs)
"That's definitely important. Coach [Mike] Vrabel talks about that all the time, situational football, it's big in the game. Especially on third down, getting off the field, getting our great offense back on the field so they can score points. Any time we hit third down, it's definitely important."
(On it being his first career interception)
"Just by playing a lot of football, listening to my vets. I'm not trying to chase plays these last few weeks. I'm just letting it come to me and it finally came to me. It's a blessing. I was excited. I was really excited to see how my teammates were excited for me. Everybody was smiling and happy; that really made me happy."
Kevin Byard III, S
(On the challenges of the Jets' scheme)
"One of the first keys that, coming into this game, to be victorious was being able to stop the run first and foremost, and then the play action passes down the field. So, obviously they had one of those, and they ran the ball well, so obviously we weren't good there. But another key was to eliminate number five [Garrett Wilson] from the game, and I think we did that for the most part. He didn't really affect the game as much as he probably would have wanted to. And we got the turnovers. Obviously, the one takeaway, but then if you look at the turnover downs, two of those, those are big stops for the defense. So, a lot of things to clean up, but at the end of the day, I think we did enough to win the ball game, but that's not a performance that we want to be able to replicate, because I think against a different team, we're probably not winning that game."
(On success on third and fourth-down)
"Yeah, honestly, credit to the New York Jets. They played a really good game. I'm sure, just the way their team is built, they wanted to be physical, and I think they did win the line of scrimmage a lot of times. I think it was some of guys playing peekaboo, not really being in the right gaps. They were able to make some plays on our all-down looks and ran the ball, got some creases in there. But I haven't looked at all the team stats, numbers and stuff like that. I think for us as a defense, we feel like we are a dominant defense and wanted to be able to put on a dominant performance. It just didn't feel like that. Now, obviously we're going to watch the film and find things to correct, which I'm sure there's a lot out there, but it's a lot of good too. So, at the end of the day, celebrate this victory. I probably got two or three hours to celebrate, and then after that, starting to watch film for Chicago."
(On Christian Gonzalez's performance against Garrett Wilson)
"Yeah, I think Christian [Gonzalez] did a great job all day playing man to man. I'm not sitting here saying that [Garrett Wilson] was frustrated or anything like that, but I think for the most part of the game there were a lot of stretches where he wasn't getting targeted. Like I said, that was one of the keys for us to victory. Obviously when you're putting zero (Gonzalez) on number five (Wilson), we like that matchup all day."
(On the challenge of division opponents)
"Absolutely they are. Number one, these are opponents that know each other very well. Their core has been there for a while, and our core has been here for a while, so it's always going to be tough matchups. There's going to be a lot of chess matches that's trying to be in play between the coordinators and the coaches. At the end of the day, they mean more. Every division game is a must win, so I think that's how every team approaches it. But like I said, it was great to get a victory, another one at home, another division game. So, on to Chicago."
(On Charles Woods' interception)
"It was a phenomenal play. He turned into a receiver basically. I think just in the game, wanting to be able to get some pressure on Geno [Smith], I think we did a pretty good job for the most part. We knew he was going to try to hold the ball a little bit longer. He wasn't trying to throw a lot of interceptions. We were able to get some pressure, get some sacks. But when we got some pressure, he kind of just threw it up there. And Charles, I think he got his first interception, so super happy for him. I think Vrabes [Mike Vrabel] getting him a game ball in there as well. So, for guys to come in, take advantage of opportunities, obviously with CD [Carlton Davis III] being down, phenomenal play by him. He's been playing good football all year. He's a starting corner in this league, so I'm just happy that, when he gets in there and plays, he's been taking advantage of the opportunity."