PATRIOTS HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

Press Conference

November 24, 2026

Q: What, if anything, can you tell us about D.J. [Uiagalelei], the backup quarterback?

MV: Yeah, he hasn't had a lot of exposure this year. So, just like any other backup quarterback in the National Football League, they're preparing for their opportunity and whatever that may look like and however that may go. It's no different than where we're at with our situation and where we've been, and go from there.

Q: Mike, when you look at your defense, you gave up 80 points and nearly 1,000 yards the last two games combined. How do you go about the process of fixing that? Is it physical, mental, scheme? What do you see as you get ready?

MV: We've got to do everything a little bit better.

Q: It seems like Tommy's [DeVito] grown close with a lot of receivers over the last two years. What have you seen from him with his relationship with his teammates and the type of teammate he is?

MV: A lot of energy. I think a lot of work in there with those guys. We talked about it at training camp with that group. I think he's taken advantage of his opportunities. I think he's also improved, just fundamentally. Again, some of those things probably didn't show up with the exposure from his last game and when he got into it. But I think being able to see some of these things, work on them, focus on them and understand what it is that he can do a little bit better, I think that that'll obviously help him and in turn, help us.

Q: Going off of Mark's [Daniels] question, specifically with Kyle Williams, it seemed like the two of them had pretty good chemistry over the summer in training camp. How can he utilize Kyle or lean on that connection?

MV: All those guys will play. I think Kyle's helped us certainly at times. Everyone needs to be more consistent. We all do. But I think that if that's the guy you're working with every day and it's 25 reps or whatever that is, and some of those are passes, and just looking at Kyle or the two-minute drill that he's worked with those guys and those receivers. So, certainly going to need each and every one of those guys' contributions, and hopefully Tommy can find those guys quickly and he can be decisive and sound with the football.

Q: You said that some of those things didn't show up at the last exposure. Why do you think that was for Tommy?

MV: I think that that's a difficult spot sometimes to be in, to go from operating in the show team and having that be your reps and then now the live exposure of pass rush, blitzes and pressures. Again, those aren't excuses. Those are just things that showed up. And so hopefully, with an emphasis on it and thinking about improving and practicing it, those will carry over. All that stuff will carry over from practice to the game, and operationally, being able to get us into the right plays and in and out of the huddle and being decisive with the football.

Q: You referenced the Lions benching Christian Mahogany and it seemingly working. When it comes to trying to hold your players accountable, how do you approach or how do you navigate that line of what's enough versus maybe not?

MV: When I say we all have to be better, I think that as a football team, we have to start consistently doing actions, coaching, practicing and having that carry over to the game. And give ourselves a much better chance of winning the football game, not letting things snowball and not letting one play affect the other. It's a mental challenge. We have high expectations, and there's no such thing as a perfect play, there's no such thing as a perfect call, and sometimes they're going to make a play, and we can't let that affect us. Just like when we make a play, we can't let that affect us or let it somehow ease or relax us. There has to be some sort of back and forth and finding ways to get into the football game early. We need to have positive actions, finish drives, not have self-inflicted wounds that cause us to kick field goals instead of scoring touchdowns and not giving up the X play. So, that's really what this is about. The accountability measures – we only have so many guys. Certainly, to be able to put 48 guys out there. I think that we've gotten back to work really positively. I've been excited about the day and a half that we've been back. But again, that has to build, and that has to also translate over to the game.

Q: Mike, how close do you think the team is to embodying the identity that you've set and set every year?

MV: The identity is only as good as the 11 guys prove it to be on the field, and that's what it'll be. So, when we've won, it's been good enough, and when we've lost, it hasn't been good enough. So, that's been inconsistent. We have to do a better job of taking care of the football. We have got to find ways to create some turnovers, continue to believe that fundamentals, technique and all those details that go into the play are going to matter. And then ultimately, we're going to have to exhaust ourselves physically in the way that we need to play.

Q: Mike, where's Behren Morton at in terms of his development in your view, and how confident are you?

MV: Confident. I think that Behren Morton has improved. Again, I think that they're being intentional on Saturday mornings and the workouts that they have with those guys on the practice squad and him going through the game plan. He's really improved. So, where maybe physically it's hard to get that third quarterback a lot of reps in practice, whether that be on the show team, we try to account for that in other ways on Saturday, 7-on-7, Saturday workouts. Basically, he goes through the game plan. Again, he can't run every rep full speed with the practice squad guys on Saturday, but they go through the game plan from the passing game perspective, so I think that's really helped him.

Q: Omarion Hampton's really come on the last couple weeks. I'm curious what you see from him, and what are maybe some unique challenges that Mike McDaniel's run scheme kind of presents?

MV: Physical runner. He's got good contact balance. He breaks tackles. Not just set on one type of scheme for Omarion. And then obviously Mike does a great job with formation, shift and motion, and Omarion plays up that looks similar. Whether it's outside zone, whether it's toss crack or whether it's some gap scheme that they like to run. I would say for the five linemen, it's probably one of those three schemes. And then for everybody else, he's moving guys around. They're motioning, putting guys at the point of attack and then doing a nice job of having some compliments off of it, misdirection and some insert plays. So, he's always done a nice job in the run game, and certainly, I think that that's carried over, 150 yards a game the last three games. They've done a nice job.

Q: Mike, I don't know if you watched the Commanders-Bengals game last night. At one point, they showed Stefon Diggs on the sideline. He was getting really fiery and kind of chewing guys out a little bit. Wondering if you think you have that kind of fiery leadership on the team this year, and if you even need that type of fiery leadership?

MV: I think the biggest thing that we need is people that perform what their duties are, what their jobs are. Talking about linemen, again, we have to start with an identity up front at the line of scrimmage. So, whether that's my job and my personality or somebody else's personality, there's a lot of ways to win football games with different people. It comes down to the connection on the field, how each guy leads and how everybody else falls into place. We've always said there's no restrictions on leadership. The guys that do the things the right way, play a certain style of way, I encourage them to lead any way that they possibly can. But some guys are more emotional, some guys talk a lot more. I've been around great players that have said a lot and been around great players that haven't said a whole lot either.

Q: Just given the way that things have gone at receiver this year, any regrets about letting Stefon Diggs go?

MV: No. We don't have any regrets. Again, we don't get the luxury of having hindsight. Unfortunately, that's not the business that we're in. We've chosen a profession that you have to make decisions, you have to be decisive, and the decision that we're going to make moving forward is that we're going to play good football. We're going to be a good football team. We're going to prepare. We're going to enjoy this process, and we're going to rally behind the guys that we have right now.

Q: Mike, Milton Williams yesterday said his big message to the defense is, "Do your job," which is something that's come up quite a bit. And he said, "If you're not going to do your job, then we need to find somebody else to do it." Have you found that that's been a problem this year, guys aren't consistently just doing their job?

MV: Sometimes on X plays or mistakes, yeah, that sometimes happens, and we try to preach that you can make the play without making the tackle. Sometimes guys aren't going to get a stat, and we need to start understanding that the wins are more important than any stat. Let's say we're playing man coverage, right? We don't want to get an interception because we start talking about interceptions, you start looking at the quarterback. Man coverage, don't let your guy catch the ball. Maybe you get a PBU or maybe somebody tips a pass and then you're able to intercept it. But it's those types of things that we talk about what the expectation is. As a defensive lineman, maybe you take up two blocks at the line of scrimmage. Maybe you create a new line of scrimmage and the back has to bubble and runs out of bounds for no gain. You may not have gotten credit for that tackle, but certainly that you impacted the play tremendously. So, we try to talk about that. So, anytime that there's breakdowns, there's obviously going to be something going on where somebody didn't do their job or somebody got beat, and sometimes that happens, too.

Q: Mike, how are Drake's [Maye] spirits?

MV: I'm not going to talk about people's feelings and spirits and emotions. That's up to Drake. I see him. I enjoy seeing him. I'm disappointed for him. But I'm not going to stand here and tell you how one of our players feels. I don't think that's fair. But if you have another follow-up, I can try to help you with that.

Q: No, I was just curious. This is his first prolonged absence as a quarterback, so I was just curious if you had chatted with him about how he's handling all of that.