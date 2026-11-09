Green Bay Packers Postgame Quotes 11/8

HEAD COACH MATT LAFLEUR
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, November 8, 2026
ML: That was a total team victory right there in terms of offensively, defensively, and special teams. I thought each phase contributed in a large way. The four takeaways were critical. Trey Smack going in there doing his thing. Daniel Whelan doing his thing. And I can't say enough about just the play of Jordan Love. Makes my job a helluva lot easier. It was great to kind of get the run game in a better direction. I still think we're far from the finished product, but to get over 100 yards rushing against a pretty stout defense, I thought was pretty good.
Q. Jordan [Love] playing like an MVP candidate, you think?
ML: What do you think, man?
Q. I think yes.
ML: I would agree with that. I can't -- I mean, just because he's standing in there, he's taking hits, and he's still dealing the ball. Don't get me wrong, those guys are making phenomenal plays. I'm talking about MG, Christian obviously, they had big nights. Savion Williams going in there and making some big time catches. That touchdown catch was spectacular. So all those guys collectively are just doing a great job.
Q. A lot of teams don't throw at Christian Gonzalez. What gives you guys the faith to go at your guys all game like that?
ML: I wouldn't say we went at him all game, but it was more just attacking the coverages more so than an individual. I think Christian is one of the best corners in this league. It just -- we didn't know exactly where he was going to be, whether he was going to be on the boundary, whether he was going to travel with Christian [Watson] or MG (Matthew Golden). So you're just dialing up the plays you feel most confident being successful in, and when you've got a quarterback playing the way that Jordan Love is playing, you're just dialing up the plays.
Q. What are you thinking when you see him keep dropping those downfield throws and they're right on the money? As a play caller, what do you –
ML: Keep calling it. I can't say enough about it. Those are low percentage throws in theory, but he's making them look high percentage. They're right on the money, and our guys are making -- they're doing a great job. There were multiple times right on the sideline where there's these bang-bang plays, and these guys are coming down with it. Those guys were doing a helluva job.
Q. Matt, talk about the running game. You went over 100 yards today. I know you love to run the football and set up the rest of your offense. How important was it for you guys to get to that 100-yard number today and see some progress in the run game?
ML: Yeah, I thought it was big. I thought it was big time. I thought all those guys going in -- especially losing Josh [Jacobs]. That's a tough loss right there. For Pierre [Strong] and Kaleb [Johnson] to step up and go in there, and Kaleb ripped off a couple of explosive plays, he scored his first touchdown, that was huge.
Q. What was [Josh] Jacobs' injury?
ML: It was -- he fractured a finger. Hopefully we can do something to allow him to go out there, but he was just having a hard time gripping the ball.
Q. You get four takeaways from your defense, four sacks. How good can this defense be when you get Micah [Parsons] back?
ML: Yeah, that's a great question, but I will say it's a week-to-week league, and we've got to keep on stacking those performances. There were some things that we absolutely have to improve upon, but I thought all in all our defense was flying around, making plays. Can't say enough about JG (Jonathan Gannon) just dialing up stuff and getting pressure on the quarterback, and the guys up front wreaking havoc and getting to the quarterback. That was a big thing going into this game, and it allows our guys on the back end to make plays.
Q. What do you do to make this more than just a one-off?
ML: That's a great question. I don't know, you tell me.
Q. (inaudible)
ML: You're right, it's one game, and we've got to go out, and we've got a great team coming into our house, a team that's leading the NFC North. We've got to string together another great performance in order to get a win.
Q. The first quarter with the slant play touchdown, the play before that is Jacobs running a set, and it looked like you had that action in that play. In other words, it seemed like there was a couple times where the play action was working for you better today, right?
ML: It certainly was. We knew that going into the game that that was going to be a key. The one that MG (Matthew Golden) walked in on, that was an all out pressure look. The quarterback recognized the look, got to the check, and the guys made it come to life. We had a great protection. That's always harder when they're bringing a zero blitz. But they went out there and executed the play.
Q. You mentioned the performance of the defense and the job that Jonathan Gannon has done. What did you see from Maye that enabled you guys to be so aggressive in terms of your front seven and the secondary?
ML: He's a really good quarterback, and he's -- we knew going into the game that one of the keys was to not let him get loose and use his legs. That put a lot of onus on the guys up front, just rushing sound and not letting him out of the pocket. I thought for the most part today we did a pretty good job of that.
Q. Did you hear the MVP chants? What did you think of them?
ML: I did not. I don't hear anything out there. I'm just trying to figure out what to call next.
Q. Speaking of that, after the [Isaiah] McDuffie fumble recovery, you go right to the shot to [Christian] Watson. Is that almost a message you're sending to your guys like we're not taking our foot off the gas?
ML: I think that against a really good team like this, you can't take your foot off the gas. In fact, I was a little hesitant to pull our guys as early as we did because I remember we did that a few years ago in Dallas, and I was having flashbacks there for a second. If they would have got the two point, we were probably putting our guys in there to make it a two-possession game. I thought with getting the stop on the two-point play and it was three possessions, it was the right thing to do to rest most of our starters.
Q. Do you remember the days when we were in here asking you about Jordan and the deep throws, missing them?
ML: Oh, yeah.
Q. What do you make of where he (Jordan Love) is now?
ML: He's doing a great job, man. I can't say enough great things about him. You know what's even better about him is just how he is on a daily basis, just coming in, working with him. He is the same guy every day, whether it's a great performance like he's been doing consistently, or -- you know, he's just the same guy. He's the same guy that we got when we drafted him. I think that's a big time credit, and I don't want that to get overlooked.
Q. What did Trey [Smack] show you after how the last couple weeks have gone?
ML: It was big time. Go in there -- you know, we saw it in practice quite honestly. I thought Cam [Achord] did a great job of just kind of evaluating everything. We switched some things up in terms of his approach, and he was attacking the football all week in practice, and he was crushing it. So I think that was just a reflection of his practice performance.
Q. It seemed like you had a lot of production, stacked formations as the game wore on. Is that just the way the game played out or something you saw in the week of preparation?
ML: Are you talking offensively?
Q. Yeah, offensively.
ML: Condensed formations, yeah, we kind of live in that world for the most part. But, yeah, we were just dialing up stuff that we thought could attack coverage.
QUARTERBACK JORDAN LOVE
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Q: What is the statement you guys made today?
JL: This is a great win. I think all around, all three phases, great team win. To be able to have a stat like that, that no one's done is pretty cool. We just came out from the get go, started fast. That's what we preached on all week. Made plays, defense with all these takeaways, getting us us the ball back — that's just an all around win.
Q: Going after Christian Gonzalez like you guys did all day, what gave you the confidence to do that?
JL: I think that's just the guys we've got on the outside, going out there and making plays. It really doesn't matter who it is. I feel like we trust the game plan. We trust that guys are going to get open and make plays, and we did that tonight. I have a lot of respect for him. He's a great player. But it's the NFL. We see great DBs every week. I think our mindset is we've got to keep attacking, and we've got good guys on our side that are going to make plays.
Q: Jordan, is that the best football you've ever played?
JL: Man, it's definitely up there. It felt great. We'll look at it, but it definitely felt like just a real fun game to be a part of, you know what I mean? When everything's flowing, we're putting up points, and everybody's making plays, it's definitely very fun to be a part of.
Q: You put up 150 yards against pressure. In particular, you were 6 of 9 against pressure. This is an awesome defense with a lot of veterans. What did you see that you were able to beat?
JL: I think, like you said, they're a really good defense. We knew that coming into the week. They present a lot of different looks. But I think we had a great game plan to counter a lot of things. I think it starts up front with the O-line. They did a great job, giving me time obviously against pressure, and we were able to capitalize. We know what it is. We've seen pressure all season. It comes down to guys winning their one-on-ones on the outside and obviously the O-line being able to give me time. I think all those things, we did a great job of doing that tonight.
Q: I know you guys got some work from the running game tonight, but you told us back in Green Bay recently that, if you guys want to be the team you want to be, you have to have a running game. Do you have have to have a running game with the way you and the receivers are playing?
JL: Yeah, I think we can keep playing the way we're playing, we'll lean on that. But like you said, the run game was a lot better tonight. We had some explosive plays in the run game tonight, and we were able to lean on that. We're over 100 yards rushing, and doing that while Josh [Jacobs] is out as well. I think guys stepped up, but yeah, guys definitely did their thing in the run game, and we were able to execute. I think that helped a lot for sure. It's something we've got to keep building on. We've got another test next week against a really good defense. So we'll see if we can build on that.
Q: What's it feel like when you're dropping all those downfield throws right on the money?
JL: Flowing — that's what it feels like. It feels like you're in that flow state and just finding ways to get guys the ball. Definitely, it feels like you're flowing. It's a great feeling, and you just want to keep chasing every play and keep making good plays. I think I made some good throws, but I think guys are making pretty good catches as well. We've just got to keep building on that. Christian [Watson] and MG (Matthew Golden), I looked at their stat line after the game, it was just crazy. It's crazy to see that, and I think they're balling right now. So we've just got to keep finding ways to get them the rock.
Q: What's been the key to the chemistry you've had all year with Christian and Matthew and having the trust in them to take as many deep shots as you guys take?
JL: I think that's something we've been building on. Me and Christian, we've been together for a while now, and me and MG going into year two. I think more opportunities for those guys and to really just settle in and get as many reps as possible throughout OTAs, training camp, and we made the most of it, you know what I mean? We've got to keep building. There's more for us — I talk about this all the time — but just the connection we've been having and making plays downfield. I think tonight was kind of the epitome of everything we've been putting work in for. I think there's still more out there, but those two, they're just making play after play. It really makes it easy for me to just keep going to them.
Q: Jordan, how do you turn this game into kind of like a launching pad, so to speak, for the rest of the season? What do you do from here?
JL: We talk about the same thing every time, we've got to take a mindset of one week at a time. You want to get rolling — and we always talk about that. You want to stack wins. We've got two wins here. We've got to find a way to regroup. Obviously we've got Minnesota coming to our house next week, someone we lost to earlier in the season. We've got to be able to regroup, have a great week of prep, go in and attack that week, and obviously we've got the bye coming up after that. I think the mindset has got to be all complete focus and preparation on Minnesota. You can't let one game lull you to sleep. It was a great performance tonight, but it's all about getting back to work and having a good game plan. Yeah, that's what we talk about: Stacking wins, getting rolling as a unit, and that's what we did.
Q: This stadium was chanting MVP for you as you were leaving. Pretty rare to hear the stadium chanting for someone else to be MVP. What was that like? Was it surreal at all or deserved?
JL: It's awesome. It's definitely a very cool feeling to be able to hear fans chanting that. That's all I can say, man, it's a really cool feeling, and I appreciate all the fans. We've got the best fans to be able to show up and pack this stadium out and be the last ones standing there. It's definitely cool, but just got to keep going and really just block everything else out and keep focusing on what I can do as an individual and to be able to help our team just keep getting better.
Q: I believe it was after the [Isaiah] McDuffie fumble recovery when you took the shot to [Christian] Watson. When that play call comes in and it's like, okay, we're keeping our foot on the gas, what emotions do you feel going into that play?
JL: I love being aggressive. I love the way Matt [LaFleur] called the game tonight, just really keeping his foot on the gas and trusting us to make plays. It's one of those, when you the call comes in, you don't know what coverage is going to happen. Then when you see a post snap, you're like, oh, this is perfect right here. Obviously, it's a great concept versus coverage, and Christian did a great job being able to outrun guys and make a play. It's one of those that, obviously, I love Matt staying aggressive in that situation and being able to take shots. It all starts with the defense, getting us the ball back in a really good spot there.
Q: The two-point conversion, I think you guys were at 40 already maybe. Was it a designed quarterback draw, and what was your thought process as you're hearing that called as what I think was a designed quarterback draw for two points?
JL: It was one of those plays that we had repped throughout the week, and I knew at some point we were going to get it dialed up. I was excited it was on a two-point play. No, it's a great call. Matt really brought that play back. They were showing us clips from 2019, running it. It's been a while since they called it, but it was a pretty cool concept that we've never ran before, and guys executed it perfectly. It was fun to use my legs and get up in the end zone.
Q: You speak about Matt [LaFleur] and that chemistry. You've been with him a while now. On a night like tonight, that chemistry really shows up that you have in him. Obviously he has trust in you; you have trust in him. Do you have any input during the game in terms of, you know what, they're playing man to man, we can just keep pushing it down the field, and he calls it.
JL: Definitely. Throughout the course of the game, when we come back to the sideline, Matt and me are always sitting right next to each other talking, seeing what we did on the last drive, seeing what we're going to get to on this following drive, and just having open dialogue about what we like, what we don't like. That's what Matt is great about. You have an idea of what we're going to run before we go out there for the drive, and I think for him, just continuing to dial it up and be aggressive, he did a great job just trusting us. It's a great feeling when your coach has trust in you to be able to go out there and execute and make the plays right. We've got to keep doing a great job of making him right, but it was definitely, it was flowing today.
Q: Did you get the game ball?
JL: Everybody got a game ball today, man. It's one of those games. Everybody gets one. You love it. Nothing better.
PACKERS PLAYERS
Kaleb Johnson, RB
(On his performance in today's game)
"I feel like that it's a little thing that what I can do when I get comfortable with the system and when I get familiar with a good system. Me being in there and going over plays with Coach [Ben] Sirmans every day, just building off of that and learning what to do, both on and off the field. Just being me, playing me and coming through, that was really it. Just getting comfortable and confident, and I think I was overly comfortable and confident today."
(On how they can keep the momentum going)
"Keep going. Keep going every day, especially practicing, executing it. Just like I said, executing together. That's the main thing. Just everybody coming up the ball together as one, knowing what to do, and doing it at your best."
(On staying focused the last couple of weeks)
"I really wasn't even worried about all that. I was just worried about me learning the system, getting comfortable and being confident like I was today. My time came, and I took advantage of it. So, that's what I'm going keep doing here each and every day."
Matthew Golden, WR
(On the outcome of the game)
"I mean, we just got in the flow, and we just kept going with it. We felt like everything we were doing was just going. We just had this type of energy. But for us, we were in our zone today, and I think everyone felt that, especially the receivers, and I know Jordan (Love) was. That's what that's what we expect every game. Like, that's the type of game you want. We've got to keep on building on it and keep going from there."
(On Jordan Love today)
"Phenomenal. I mean, just being able to play with a guy like that, man, it's a blessing. You know what I mean? Obviously, a lot of work had to be put in to get to where we are now. It all goes back to OTAs and training camp. Just seeing the way he's playing right now, it gets us going, as receivers, just to be able to play with a guy like that. We feed off of him. So, whenever he's going, we're all going."
(On going up against Christian Gonzalez)
"Yeah, just being able to go against one of the top guys in the NFL, I mean, it makes you bring your A-game. So, it was a good game, and he gave me some good looks. It was competitive."
(On if the good play with Christian Watson is contagious)
"We talk about it all the time. We feed off each other. Whenever he gets going, I get going, and it goes back and forth. I think when we're on the same side of the ball it makes it even better, you know what I mean? You've got to pick one. So, I know for me and him, man, we talked about it all offseason. We were going come in here, do this thing and take off with it. It's just about continuing to keep going and building each game."
Christian Watson, WR
(On if this was the best the team has played this year)
"In terms of a total team victory, I definitely think I would put it up there. No doubt."
(On if he felt coming into the game that they would be this successful)
"I feel my answer will always be 'yes' in terms of seeing the reality when it comes game time that's always up in the air. I feel like we have the utmost confidence in ourselves as a receiving core. We just let the coaches do their job in terms of drawing stuff up. We saw the looks throughout the week. We saw what looked good. It definitely came to fruition today, for sure."
(On the wide receivers' performance)
"That was a really good secondary we were up against today. It goes to show what offensive team we can potentially be if we can be consistent and play at the level that we're supposed to play at. That's the exact kind of challenge that we want, playing at this level. It was a good confidence boost, that's for sure."
Jordan Morgan, T/G
(On the game)
"Every week, we always expect to go 1-0. We expect to go out there and have everyone do their part. Tonight, everyone did their part and it showed."
(Asked if this was the best game the team has played this season)
"I would say yes. All three phases – offense, defense, special teams, we all did our thing. Everybody does their 1/11th and it shows in the score."
(On the offensive line contributing to the success in the passing game)
"Jordan's (Love) confident in his offensive line. He trusts his offensive line to drop back in the pocket and get his throws out. He trusts his receivers and we put up the numbers."
Devonte Wyatt, DT
(On the game)
"We just went out and did our job. Everybody did their part. Nobody hesitated. We've got some elite guys on our team. Literally, from the defensive line back to the safeties."
(On if he envisioned the game going this well)
"I envision this every week. Yes, I did. I expect to do that to any team and every team because of the guys we've got in here. There was nothing different. We've been putting people to sleep every game."
(On if the team could play better)
"Yes, I feel as though we could. Yes. I feel like the sky is the limit for us. We've still got people hurt. People are out – look what we're doing."