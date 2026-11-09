Green Bay Packers Postgame Quotes 11/8

QUARTERBACK JORDAN LOVE

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Q: What is the statement you guys made today?

JL: This is a great win. I think all around, all three phases, great team win. To be able to have a stat like that, that no one's done is pretty cool. We just came out from the get go, started fast. That's what we preached on all week. Made plays, defense with all these takeaways, getting us us the ball back — that's just an all around win.

Q: Going after Christian Gonzalez like you guys did all day, what gave you the confidence to do that?

JL: I think that's just the guys we've got on the outside, going out there and making plays. It really doesn't matter who it is. I feel like we trust the game plan. We trust that guys are going to get open and make plays, and we did that tonight. I have a lot of respect for him. He's a great player. But it's the NFL. We see great DBs every week. I think our mindset is we've got to keep attacking, and we've got good guys on our side that are going to make plays.

Q: Jordan, is that the best football you've ever played?

JL: Man, it's definitely up there. It felt great. We'll look at it, but it definitely felt like just a real fun game to be a part of, you know what I mean? When everything's flowing, we're putting up points, and everybody's making plays, it's definitely very fun to be a part of.

Q: You put up 150 yards against pressure. In particular, you were 6 of 9 against pressure. This is an awesome defense with a lot of veterans. What did you see that you were able to beat?

JL: I think, like you said, they're a really good defense. We knew that coming into the week. They present a lot of different looks. But I think we had a great game plan to counter a lot of things. I think it starts up front with the O-line. They did a great job, giving me time obviously against pressure, and we were able to capitalize. We know what it is. We've seen pressure all season. It comes down to guys winning their one-on-ones on the outside and obviously the O-line being able to give me time. I think all those things, we did a great job of doing that tonight.

Q: I know you guys got some work from the running game tonight, but you told us back in Green Bay recently that, if you guys want to be the team you want to be, you have to have a running game. Do you have have to have a running game with the way you and the receivers are playing?

JL: Yeah, I think we can keep playing the way we're playing, we'll lean on that. But like you said, the run game was a lot better tonight. We had some explosive plays in the run game tonight, and we were able to lean on that. We're over 100 yards rushing, and doing that while Josh [Jacobs] is out as well. I think guys stepped up, but yeah, guys definitely did their thing in the run game, and we were able to execute. I think that helped a lot for sure. It's something we've got to keep building on. We've got another test next week against a really good defense. So we'll see if we can build on that.

Q: What's it feel like when you're dropping all those downfield throws right on the money?

JL: Flowing — that's what it feels like. It feels like you're in that flow state and just finding ways to get guys the ball. Definitely, it feels like you're flowing. It's a great feeling, and you just want to keep chasing every play and keep making good plays. I think I made some good throws, but I think guys are making pretty good catches as well. We've just got to keep building on that. Christian [Watson] and MG (Matthew Golden), I looked at their stat line after the game, it was just crazy. It's crazy to see that, and I think they're balling right now. So we've just got to keep finding ways to get them the rock.

Q: What's been the key to the chemistry you've had all year with Christian and Matthew and having the trust in them to take as many deep shots as you guys take?

JL: I think that's something we've been building on. Me and Christian, we've been together for a while now, and me and MG going into year two. I think more opportunities for those guys and to really just settle in and get as many reps as possible throughout OTAs, training camp, and we made the most of it, you know what I mean? We've got to keep building. There's more for us — I talk about this all the time — but just the connection we've been having and making plays downfield. I think tonight was kind of the epitome of everything we've been putting work in for. I think there's still more out there, but those two, they're just making play after play. It really makes it easy for me to just keep going to them.

Q: Jordan, how do you turn this game into kind of like a launching pad, so to speak, for the rest of the season? What do you do from here?

JL: We talk about the same thing every time, we've got to take a mindset of one week at a time. You want to get rolling — and we always talk about that. You want to stack wins. We've got two wins here. We've got to find a way to regroup. Obviously we've got Minnesota coming to our house next week, someone we lost to earlier in the season. We've got to be able to regroup, have a great week of prep, go in and attack that week, and obviously we've got the bye coming up after that. I think the mindset has got to be all complete focus and preparation on Minnesota. You can't let one game lull you to sleep. It was a great performance tonight, but it's all about getting back to work and having a good game plan. Yeah, that's what we talk about: Stacking wins, getting rolling as a unit, and that's what we did.

Q: This stadium was chanting MVP for you as you were leaving. Pretty rare to hear the stadium chanting for someone else to be MVP. What was that like? Was it surreal at all or deserved?

JL: It's awesome. It's definitely a very cool feeling to be able to hear fans chanting that. That's all I can say, man, it's a really cool feeling, and I appreciate all the fans. We've got the best fans to be able to show up and pack this stadium out and be the last ones standing there. It's definitely cool, but just got to keep going and really just block everything else out and keep focusing on what I can do as an individual and to be able to help our team just keep getting better.

Q: I believe it was after the [Isaiah] McDuffie fumble recovery when you took the shot to [Christian] Watson. When that play call comes in and it's like, okay, we're keeping our foot on the gas, what emotions do you feel going into that play?

JL: I love being aggressive. I love the way Matt [LaFleur] called the game tonight, just really keeping his foot on the gas and trusting us to make plays. It's one of those, when you the call comes in, you don't know what coverage is going to happen. Then when you see a post snap, you're like, oh, this is perfect right here. Obviously, it's a great concept versus coverage, and Christian did a great job being able to outrun guys and make a play. It's one of those that, obviously, I love Matt staying aggressive in that situation and being able to take shots. It all starts with the defense, getting us the ball back in a really good spot there.

Q: The two-point conversion, I think you guys were at 40 already maybe. Was it a designed quarterback draw, and what was your thought process as you're hearing that called as what I think was a designed quarterback draw for two points?

JL: It was one of those plays that we had repped throughout the week, and I knew at some point we were going to get it dialed up. I was excited it was on a two-point play. No, it's a great call. Matt really brought that play back. They were showing us clips from 2019, running it. It's been a while since they called it, but it was a pretty cool concept that we've never ran before, and guys executed it perfectly. It was fun to use my legs and get up in the end zone.

Q: You speak about Matt [LaFleur] and that chemistry. You've been with him a while now. On a night like tonight, that chemistry really shows up that you have in him. Obviously he has trust in you; you have trust in him. Do you have any input during the game in terms of, you know what, they're playing man to man, we can just keep pushing it down the field, and he calls it.

JL: Definitely. Throughout the course of the game, when we come back to the sideline, Matt and me are always sitting right next to each other talking, seeing what we did on the last drive, seeing what we're going to get to on this following drive, and just having open dialogue about what we like, what we don't like. That's what Matt is great about. You have an idea of what we're going to run before we go out there for the drive, and I think for him, just continuing to dial it up and be aggressive, he did a great job just trusting us. It's a great feeling when your coach has trust in you to be able to go out there and execute and make the plays right. We've got to keep doing a great job of making him right, but it was definitely, it was flowing today.

Q: Did you get the game ball?