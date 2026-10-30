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Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Oct 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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New England Patriots

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

Press Conference
Friday, October 30, 2026

Q: We spoke with A.J. [Brown] on Wednesday in the locker room, and he was looking forward to having a full week of practice. Can you tell us what happened and what his status is for Sunday?

MV: Yeah, his status is questionable, like some other players. We'll see how he comes in tomorrow, and then we'll make a decision.

Q: With A.J., was it something that popped up in practice on Wednesday?

MV: Just like everything else, when you come out of the game or a long week or practice on Monday, you evaluate the player. He just wasn't able to practice or finish practice on Wednesday. So, we'll continue to treat him, and then we'll see where he is tomorrow.

Q: Is there any concern you might have rushed him back, or can you not think that way?

MV: I think those are separate issues here.

Q: Can you expound upon that just in terms of his workload? I know part of that was because Romeo [Doubs] got hurt, but he played quite a bit in the two games. I think it was like 102 out of 120 snaps. Was there any thought of maybe scaling back the workload?

MV: No, we want our best players to play, and I would consider him one of those. Again, we're really here focused on trying to get a win on the road in the division. And we'll make a decision on the guys that are questionable tomorrow.

Q: Any other status guys can you run us through?

MV: I think TreVeyon Henderson will be questionable. Christian Elliss will be questionable. Pretty much the usual suspects. I don't want to misspeak here.

Q: Maybe this is obvious. Since he's questionable with A.J., you're not worried at this point that it's like a long-term thing?

MV: I'm focused on today. I'm focused on getting the team ready to go down to Miami and win. That's what my focus is. I don't concern myself with things that you could waste time worrying about.

Q: With the possibility that A.J. can't go, and you have Romeo and Mack [Hollins] on IR.

MV: We'll have eleven out there, Soph. I promise you. We'll have eleven out there on offense. I hope that we do. That's our goal. And again, I appreciate all your guy's questions. We've been through this before. Soph, I'll let you ask. Finish your question since I cut you off.

Q: Just about Chandler Brayboy, Cameron Dorner, and Kyle Dixon.

Everybody comes in and prepares as a starter. We've had to use guys from the practice squad, and if needed, we'll have one of those guys ready. I know that they all are. Whether that be somebody like Lan Larison or somebody that's been on the offensive line that has to be ready to come up. We've seen that with defensive players. So that's nothing new for us. And we'll see where we're at tomorrow.

Q: We've seen Christian Barmore take on more of a reduced role on early downs. What's led to that this season?

MV: Just trying to find ways to have him affect the quarterback — try to make that his primary role. We try to play everybody, try to play as many guys we can and find roles for everybody.

Q: With Ben Brown back to practice this week, do you expect Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor still at guard? What is the plan there?

MV: We'll see on Sunday.

Q: Mike, bigger picture question. The number of in-season trades have gone way up, year after year after year since your playing days. I'm just curious, do you have any theories or thoughts as to why there may be so many more trades now compared to twenty years ago?

MV: No, I don't. I think that that's probably a good question and something to probably look at. But I haven't spent a whole lot of time trying to figure out why or why not. Maybe people probably just get a little bit more comfortable moving on from somebody based on the situation that they're in. And once one team does something in this league, then people think that it's okay and then it kind of goes from there.

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