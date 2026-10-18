New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/18

HEAD COACH AARON GLENN

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October 18, 2026

AG: Injuries that we have, Kiko [Mauigoa]. I'll make sure I update you guys with the injuries as we get through the week. I think that's just about all that we had. I think it was a leg injury. I'll be more — I'll have more information as we get through the week. When it comes to this game, there's a number of things that I can point to that gave us some issues in this game, but really what it came down to is two things: Our ability to finish and our detail when it comes to defensive football. So finishing on offense and detail on defense is something we've got to get better at because I think we gifted two touchdowns that shouldn't have happened. I've got to do a better job defensively getting our guys ready to play, and I've got to do a better job on offense to understand exactly what it's going to take to get ready to finish. I'll say this too. Special teams, we wasn't our normal self when it comes to special teams, and that comes to covering kicks and returning all kicks. That's something I'll have to make sure I look at, make sure we get on the same page when it comes to that and get better at that because that's one thing that we really pride ourself on is having a really good special teams unit. We have next week to really dial into those things and get better at that, and that will be our plan, to make sure we're improving in that area. I thought our guys played with outstanding effort. Had a chance to fight back and try to get ourselves back and get ourselves in good position to give ourselves a chance to win, and we just came up short at the very end. That's something we have to fix being able to do that, especially against a good team. Man, we're looking forward to next week being able to play again.

Q: Zero sacks against a makeshift Patriots offensive line. How do you explain that?

AG: It's hard to explain, to be honest with you, because I have all the confidence in the world in our front and being able to cause havoc. I give them credit, they did a good job of chipping and thumping and doing all they can to our edge guys, and that was their deal. We've got to do a better job of now getting some of this interior pressure. Another thing, we had him in our grasp. He's a big quarterback, and he actually escaped a number of those sacks we had. We've got to do a better job of making sure to get him on the ground when we do have him in our grasp.

Q: On the long touchdown to [DeMario] Douglas, you rushed three and [David] Bailey dropped, I think on that one. What was the thinking on that strategy?

AG: That was a miscommunication overall. That's not really our plan to be able to do something like that. I've got to do a better job of making sure the communication is right when it comes to something like that.

Q: Was there also a miscommunication on the Hunter Henry touchdown in the fourth?

AG: It was. I've got to do a better job of making sure we're all on the same page on that.

Q: What about the third and 13 on their last drive where they hit Henry? You pushed Ponds off to the side. What happened on that one?

AG: I thought we had a free hit on that. We had some guys that were pretty deep on that. I've got to make sure we understand exactly what we're trying to defend when it comes to that. I knew we wanted to make sure we had a chance to make sure to pressure and make the play. I think our guys did a good job of doing that. Now we have to understand exactly how we get to those landmarks to make sure we're not in a situation where we allow something like that.

Q: What is the key on offense to finishing these drives off and getting seven instead of three and getting all the way down?

AG: That's practice, to be honest with you, and to make sure there's confidence across the board with everybody as far as how we've got to operate in that. The only way you get that is just make sure you do it in practice. Listen, we have playmakers, and we all know that. Now we've got to make sure we get in practice and do it over and over and over again until it becomes part of our DNA. It's also a mental thing too, just having that mentality we've got to finish on every play. That's us as a group — offense, defense, and special teams — to make sure we do that.

Q: How frustrating is the last two minutes of the half where, I think it was a ten-point turnaround. They had two possessions, they scored, you gave it back to them. That's been an ongoing issue for a while.

AG: Yeah, that's something that — and I think you guys have heard me talk about this before, just the two-minute situation, that we've got to get better at that. I must say offense and defense, that we have to get better at that. We have to be able to possess the ball more to go ahead and put stress on their defense to try to score points. On defense you've got to make sure you stop them when we get that opportunity.

Q: Did this feel like a game of missed opportunities? You guys forced two turnovers and only got like six points off of that.

AG: It does. It does. I'm just saying that in general. On some of the opportunities we had on defense that we could have made stops on. Again, I thought we had the quarterback in our grasp a couple of times and we didn't bring him down. Then again on offense, we didn't finish drives, and we were actually moving the ball. You put all that together, and that's exactly what it is, just missed opportunities. And to be able to fix that, you have to go through practice. You have to dial in on those things and make sure you continue to do them over and over and over again.

Q: Aaron, we've seen this a lot where Garrett [Wilson] might get a target or two early, but then there's a long lapse where he's not thrown the ball. This is another one of those situations. Why does that seem like that's happened a bit?

AG: I will say this, from my opinion, I thought that he didn't get the ball early on. We kind of knew that [Christian] Gonzalez was going to travel with him. Listen, we have all the confidence in the world, whoever guards Garrett, that he can win. I think, as the game progressed, we started to get him the ball a lot more. We have to make a point to make sure that no matter who's on him, that we'll get a chance to get him the ball. I think there were some times when they had him on and had over the top help. I think they saw the shift a little bit, and I think that's when we started to take advantage of it. But regardless of that, we have to make sure we get our guys involved more.

Q: Braelon [Allen] was popping some long ones early, 15, 19. He only had five carries in the second half. Did you think you guys got away from him in the second half?

AG: I have to go back and look at that, but I will say this, I know Braelon was doing a hell of a job, and he was popping those runs. When we have that as we're going in that direction, we've got to continue to do it, but I do know — I think we were down ten, and we were trying to make sure we get ourselves back in the game. I think we're very aware of the way he was running the ball. I think it was a time in the game where we have to push the ball down the field a little bit to make sure we get ourselves in scoring position and then go from there.

Q: So you're 2-4. How do you feel about that?