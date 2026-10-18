New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/18

HEAD COACH AARON GLENN
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 18, 2026
AG: Injuries that we have, Kiko [Mauigoa]. I'll make sure I update you guys with the injuries as we get through the week. I think that's just about all that we had. I think it was a leg injury. I'll be more — I'll have more information as we get through the week. When it comes to this game, there's a number of things that I can point to that gave us some issues in this game, but really what it came down to is two things: Our ability to finish and our detail when it comes to defensive football. So finishing on offense and detail on defense is something we've got to get better at because I think we gifted two touchdowns that shouldn't have happened. I've got to do a better job defensively getting our guys ready to play, and I've got to do a better job on offense to understand exactly what it's going to take to get ready to finish. I'll say this too. Special teams, we wasn't our normal self when it comes to special teams, and that comes to covering kicks and returning all kicks. That's something I'll have to make sure I look at, make sure we get on the same page when it comes to that and get better at that because that's one thing that we really pride ourself on is having a really good special teams unit. We have next week to really dial into those things and get better at that, and that will be our plan, to make sure we're improving in that area. I thought our guys played with outstanding effort. Had a chance to fight back and try to get ourselves back and get ourselves in good position to give ourselves a chance to win, and we just came up short at the very end. That's something we have to fix being able to do that, especially against a good team. Man, we're looking forward to next week being able to play again.
Q: Zero sacks against a makeshift Patriots offensive line. How do you explain that?
AG: It's hard to explain, to be honest with you, because I have all the confidence in the world in our front and being able to cause havoc. I give them credit, they did a good job of chipping and thumping and doing all they can to our edge guys, and that was their deal. We've got to do a better job of now getting some of this interior pressure. Another thing, we had him in our grasp. He's a big quarterback, and he actually escaped a number of those sacks we had. We've got to do a better job of making sure to get him on the ground when we do have him in our grasp.
Q: On the long touchdown to [DeMario] Douglas, you rushed three and [David] Bailey dropped, I think on that one. What was the thinking on that strategy?
AG: That was a miscommunication overall. That's not really our plan to be able to do something like that. I've got to do a better job of making sure the communication is right when it comes to something like that.
Q: Was there also a miscommunication on the Hunter Henry touchdown in the fourth?
AG: It was. I've got to do a better job of making sure we're all on the same page on that.
Q: What about the third and 13 on their last drive where they hit Henry? You pushed Ponds off to the side. What happened on that one?
AG: I thought we had a free hit on that. We had some guys that were pretty deep on that. I've got to make sure we understand exactly what we're trying to defend when it comes to that. I knew we wanted to make sure we had a chance to make sure to pressure and make the play. I think our guys did a good job of doing that. Now we have to understand exactly how we get to those landmarks to make sure we're not in a situation where we allow something like that.
Q: What is the key on offense to finishing these drives off and getting seven instead of three and getting all the way down?
AG: That's practice, to be honest with you, and to make sure there's confidence across the board with everybody as far as how we've got to operate in that. The only way you get that is just make sure you do it in practice. Listen, we have playmakers, and we all know that. Now we've got to make sure we get in practice and do it over and over and over again until it becomes part of our DNA. It's also a mental thing too, just having that mentality we've got to finish on every play. That's us as a group — offense, defense, and special teams — to make sure we do that.
Q: How frustrating is the last two minutes of the half where, I think it was a ten-point turnaround. They had two possessions, they scored, you gave it back to them. That's been an ongoing issue for a while.
AG: Yeah, that's something that — and I think you guys have heard me talk about this before, just the two-minute situation, that we've got to get better at that. I must say offense and defense, that we have to get better at that. We have to be able to possess the ball more to go ahead and put stress on their defense to try to score points. On defense you've got to make sure you stop them when we get that opportunity.
Q: Did this feel like a game of missed opportunities? You guys forced two turnovers and only got like six points off of that.
AG: It does. It does. I'm just saying that in general. On some of the opportunities we had on defense that we could have made stops on. Again, I thought we had the quarterback in our grasp a couple of times and we didn't bring him down. Then again on offense, we didn't finish drives, and we were actually moving the ball. You put all that together, and that's exactly what it is, just missed opportunities. And to be able to fix that, you have to go through practice. You have to dial in on those things and make sure you continue to do them over and over and over again.
Q: Aaron, we've seen this a lot where Garrett [Wilson] might get a target or two early, but then there's a long lapse where he's not thrown the ball. This is another one of those situations. Why does that seem like that's happened a bit?
AG: I will say this, from my opinion, I thought that he didn't get the ball early on. We kind of knew that [Christian] Gonzalez was going to travel with him. Listen, we have all the confidence in the world, whoever guards Garrett, that he can win. I think, as the game progressed, we started to get him the ball a lot more. We have to make a point to make sure that no matter who's on him, that we'll get a chance to get him the ball. I think there were some times when they had him on and had over the top help. I think they saw the shift a little bit, and I think that's when we started to take advantage of it. But regardless of that, we have to make sure we get our guys involved more.
Q: Braelon [Allen] was popping some long ones early, 15, 19. He only had five carries in the second half. Did you think you guys got away from him in the second half?
AG: I have to go back and look at that, but I will say this, I know Braelon was doing a hell of a job, and he was popping those runs. When we have that as we're going in that direction, we've got to continue to do it, but I do know — I think we were down ten, and we were trying to make sure we get ourselves back in the game. I think we're very aware of the way he was running the ball. I think it was a time in the game where we have to push the ball down the field a little bit to make sure we get ourselves in scoring position and then go from there.
Q: So you're 2-4. How do you feel about that?
AG: I don't think anybody feels good about being 2-4, but I do feel good about the effort that we played with. I do feel good about a number of things that we're doing. There are just some things that we have to get ready to fix. Listen, there's no doubt about it, being 2-4, it does not feel good, but there are some things I know that we can build on. Listen, we're looking for next week. We're going to play a good team. To me, every team in this league, I don't care who they are, any week somebody can beat you. I think we've seen that throughout this league, throughout this year that any team can go out there and beat anybody. Listen, we look forward to getting back to practice and getting ready to go.
QUARTERBACK GENO SMITH
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 18, 2026
GS: I think we're a very young offense in terms of the players, the skill players, the offensive line, a lot of young guys there. A lot of guys have been making plays and stepping up, and getting some guys back and getting healthy again is going to help us out. Whenever you don't finish in a game like this, you're always going to want plays back. Very confident in the guys, but obviously we want to do a lot better.
Q: Did you think you had it on the sneak, the fourth and one sneak?
GS: I thought I did, but obviously the referees saw different. Like I said, some plays you wish you could have back, and that's probably one of them.
Q: What did you think of Omar [Cooper Jr.]'s performance today? Can you take us through that touchdown?
GS: I think Omar did a tremendous job of coming back from injury, fought just to get back out there. What he did is showcase who he is. He's a playmaker. He's a guy who finds ways to make catches, and the tough catches, he makes them look easy. Really impressed with the way that he performed and looking forward to building on that.
Q: When you guys cut it to 17-13 the second half, did you feel like, okay, we're going to win this game? Like we got this?
GS: I felt like that coming into the game. I feel like we always have a chance to win every game that we play. We did a great job of fighting back after the half and gave ourselves a shot. That's what you love to see in a competitive team. Like I always say, there's no moral victories. We have to find ways to win these games. We're never out of a game. That's just how I feel about it. Even at the end, we had a shot right there. You never know what could happen. Yeah, in my opinion, too many times we didn't execute when we needed to.
Q: What happened on the interception?
GS: Bad read, bad play by me.
Q: Do you feel like — I don't know if Breece [Hall] and A.D. (Adonai Mitchell) will be back this week, but it feels like it's trending that way. Do you feel like having them back will make this offense more whole and be able to finish some of these drives and do some of these things you're talking about?
GS: I think it's just execution. I think the guys on the field, we know they're all capable. We know what A.D. and Breece bring to the table. We have a lot of capable guys. We had our opportunities today, and we just didn't get it done.
Q: What did you think about Braelon [Allen]? He had over 100 yards from scrimmage, and you guys controlled that clock early.
GS: Braelon, again, from the time I've gotten here, he's shown he's a premier back in this league. He's a complete back. He can catch out of the backfield. He can run between the tackles. He can get on the edge. He's breaking a lot of tackles out there. I think he's a tremendous back, and he's a guy who's only going to get better. He's so young. Again, we've got a lot of capable guys. As a unit, we have a lot of room for improvement. That's a good thing, but we've got to get going.
Q: Were they doing things to take Garrett [Wilson] away from you today? I think he had four catches, six targets.
GS: Yeah, teams are going to do that every week. He's a great player, and he's a guy who, when he gets going, usually good things happen. I don't think it was a lot of what they did. I think other guys stepped up. I think Omar did a great job of getting open. [Kenyon] Sadiq was open a few times. Mason [Taylor] was having a great game. I think our game plan was working the way it should. Again, if we just finish those drives, I think we're talking a lot different.
ADDITIONAL PLAYERS
Braelon Allen, RB
(On missed opportunities)
"Offensively, we had some possessions that we were down the red zone and had some failed fourth down conversions. So, I think, obviously, getting those puts us in a better spot, but we just have to be better in every category."
(On the key to finishing those drives)
"Just execution, honestly. I feel like we have the right plays called. We have the right mentality of our approach, the right approach, and, like I said, you just have to execute."
(On Omar Cooper Jr.)
"He's showing flashes. Obviously, the one catch that he had the first week. He battled his way back and made some big plays for us today."
Garrett Wilson, WR
(On having two targets heading into the fourth quarter)
"Not every game is going to go your way. I don't know. I try and reason it in my head, because we have got a whole another fourth quarter, and I know that the game can change at any moment. So just try and keep playing my role. Waiting for that moment that they want to call on me. "
(On this feeling like a game of missed opportunities)
"That sounds about right. Just missed opportunities. Not taking advantage of short fields, not taking advantage of whatever we're getting on defense from them. Just not executing."
(On the frustration of the Jets not getting into the end zone and lack of involvement)
"It is just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team. But I am going to watch this film and see where I can get more separation, or find a way and get on the right page with [Geno Smith]. Find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we have been getting because it is there, we have just got to execute."
Omar Cooper Jr., WR
(On the Game)
"It wasn't good enough. We just have got to trust in what Coach [Frank] Reich has been doing, and I trust in what Geno's [Smith] doing back there. We've got to come out and execute next week."
(On the long touchdown catch)
"Yeah, Garrett [Wilson] had a deep out on the other side, and it looked like they were in quarters coverage, cover four. So, my job on the backside is to stem inside, get vertical and try and cross the safety's face. It was the perfect coverage for the play that we designed, and I went out and executed my job."
(On getting back on the field after being out)
"I feel great. I was grateful that God blessed me a lot to have that opportunity. It was a great feeling, felt good to finally be able to be back out there."
(On if there's something about games that elevates his play)
"I would say, I mean, yes and no, I feel like OTAs and minicamp, I mean, it's my 1st time being in the NFL. So, it's a lot to learn. I give all thanks to my other receivers, the defense and the defensive backs. They did a great job helping me get better each and every day. I felt like I had to grow, learn and get better at certain parts of my game, and I feel like I did pretty well."
(On when it started to click for him)
"I would definitely say that it was the Titans game. Coming up to this level, you've got to get that confidence, and I feel like that catch allowed me just to get that confidence, and say 'okay, you're here and you're supposed to be here.'"
Armand Membou, OT
(On the offense today)
"It's just all about the details. I thought that's the biggest emphasis, that we have to go put it into next week. Just the details and the emphasis of finishing drives."
(On the team not playing Jets football and cleaning it up)
"It was not just today's game, but I thought the past couple of weeks. I thought we put up these good drives. The defense starts doing good, and we were just getting in our way, with a penalty or something else. So, we just have to stop getting in our way."
(On the failed fourth-down conversions)
"Very irritating, but you just have to play the next play. I thought we gave great effort the whole game, but like I said earlier, it's just all about finishing those drives."
(On Omar Cooper Jr.)
"Omar is great, I was really excited to see him come back and make the statement that he did today. He's going to be a great player."
(On the guys on the team)
"I have full confidence in this team, because I truly believe we have the guys, we have the talent, and the guys want to give effort. Like I said, it's just about those little details to win games like this. So, we just have to get back to the practice field and go back to work."
David Bailey, EDGE
(On the touchdown to Romeo Doubs)
"Yeah, just a little bit of miscommunication. Sometimes that's a part of defense."
(On taking advantage of the injuries on the Patriots offensive line)
"Yeah, definitely. I mean, we can always do better and we've just got to get better."