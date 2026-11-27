PATRIOTS HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

Press Conference

November 27, 2026

Q: If you could just give us an update on some of the players' statuses. Romeo [Doubs] -

MV: Carlton Davis will be out. Drake Maye will be out. A.J. Brown will be out. And Romeo, I would say, we'll see how he comes in tomorrow, but I wouldn't anticipate him being up.

Q: Any update on AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker]?

MV: Again, we'll see. He'll travel, and we'll see how that goes.

Q: Christian Barmore?

MV: Will probably be questionable.

Q: This week, how have you seen Drake stay engaged in team meetings in the building?

MV: I think really positively, as far as just trying to manage his recovery, being around in the meetings and trying to support Tommy [DeVito] and Behren [Morton]. This is new for, I think, Drake and young players, especially a quarterback. It's, how do they help as they're still learning and going through it? But he's played a lot of football, has won a lot of games. And so, I think he's probably just trying to figure out what the sweet spot is there for him to be able to provide input, help, be a conduit between the coaches, between Ashton [Grant] and between Josh [McDaniels] and maybe the way that he saw things or something. So again, that's been really positive, and I appreciate that attitude. I know that that's difficult, but no, it's all been very positive.

Q: Anything Tommy did this week, just with the larger snap count at practice, the larger workload? How do you feel –

MV: I mean, again, preparation is great. The most important thing is our performance and our participation on Sunday. So, he was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity.

Q: What was it that held Christian Barmore out today?

MV: I think it'll be listed as a knee, probably. It's the same thing, usually.

Q: Along the lines of the quarterbacks, you mentioned at the beginning of the week Behren Morton having more opportunities with only two quarterbacks at practice. I know it's only been a week, but how do you feel like he did with that opportunity this week?

MV: Good. I mean, I think just even just the mechanics, the mannerisms and the operation, those are really good opportunities for those guys that do the show team, to play football, to work the motions, the timing, the cadence, go through what they're trying to see from the defense, how they move, how they would read the play out or how would they try to get the run game going. I think it's good to see an expanded role from him, an opportunity to get twice as many snaps as maybe what he was getting before.

Q: Coach, you mentioned starting 0-0 at this point in the season. Do you feel like guys have bought into that, or is that a tough sell in November?

MV: Just got to play better. We've got to go win a football game. I mean, how do I know? They're 0-0. We haven't played a game since I said it. I talked to you guys about preparation. The only thing that matters is how we play, the intensity and what we do on Sunday. That's the only thing that matters - how we travel and continue to prepare from this time on. So, I think whatever I'd be telling you would be a guess because what matters is what we do Sunday. So, I can't predict. I'm confident. I think that they had a good week. I thought they were locked in coming back on Monday, starting there and then working today.

Q: Have you guys decided who will start at right guard?

MV: No. I have not decided. I've talked to both Ben [Brown] and Matt [Pryor], and again, we'll see where that shakes out here in the next couple days.

Q: Getting Alijah back at practice, how do you think that he looked?

MV: Yeah, again, I think it's good to try to get all those guys back that were in the lineup at one point in time. And the rules are such that this is the work that he's been able to get. He hasn't been able to be out there with us before this week. So, I think that that's always positive, to try to get everybody back that was in the starting lineup or had played a lot of football for us. So again, we'll see how he responds, but I think he's had a good week coming back off the return to play. He worked hard to get back, like everybody else that's been out.

Q: We've seen a lot of downhill concepts in the run game this season, not a ton of outside zone. Given how much chemistry and togetherness that usually takes, will it help getting some more reinforcements on the offensive line and getting back to that continuity?

MV: I think the most important part is that we try to get into the line of scrimmage, that we block force. We have to gain yards in the run game. So, whatever we call, I could tell you how we need to block it. But, you usually just got to make sure that we're into the line of scrimmage, that we're taking care of the down guys, make sure we get force, and sometimes the runner's got to make people miss.

Q: Mike, how do you balance getting ready for some uncertainty for the Chargers quarterback, but you only have two quarterbacks yourself, getting Behren ready to back up as well?

MV: Well again, the way we get our guys ready, that's one thing. I think being able to prepare for Justin [Herbert], DJ [Uiagalelei] or Jake [Browning]. Again, the plays are the plays. What they do is what they do. We can go back and watch the 173 snaps that DJ's had the last two years in preseason and some of the regular season and watch Jake's stuff. But conceptually, that's what they do. I'm sure they'll have some modifications, and again, we'll just have to see how the game plays out. But we'll have to make sure that we're good against the run no matter who the quarterback is. It's what they've done well lately, and that'll be a good place to start.

Q: Have there been any discussions on who would be the emergency third quarterback if it ever came down to that?

MV: Yeah, we'll continue to have conversations on that, but that's something we'll have to make sure that we're prepared for.

Q: Who would be that third quarterback?