Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 11/16

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

PRESS CONFERENCE

November 16, 2026

Q: Since your radio appearance this morning, there have been multiple reports that Drake Maye had possibly suffered a fractured ankle and could be out the rest of the season. Can you lend any clarity on that?

MV: I'm not going to make any comments about his status until he gets back here. He's en route back here. He stayed with a few of our people, and they're en route back here. So, once he gets back here, and our people are able to visit with him again and talk with him again, I think we'll have more to offer. But I wouldn't imagine him being available when we come out of the bye.

Q: Christian Elliss had some comments after the game about trust, guys maybe having trust issues and having to put that to the side. From your perspective as a coach, do you sense that there's any lack of trust in either the plays called or the guys in each other on the field?

MV: No, again, I think that what happens after losses is there's frustration, and I know that everybody's searching for the right thing to say. Knowing that the more you search, the more that it gets picked apart. I think what happens is we're used to being in positions to give ourselves a chance to win. When you're not in those positions, it gets frustrating. It gets disappointing. It's a lot of emotions. Guys put a lot into this. So you're going to have to, as a player, understand the concept of the call, execute it to the best of your ability, figure out a way to put your stamp on the identity in that particular play. If they make a play, they make a play, and I think that those are things that happened to us the other day, things that we did to ourselves. If they make a really nice play, a contested catch or they break a tackle, we've got to line up again and go play. Sometimes we let the play before, unfortunately, determine maybe what happens on the next play. But then there were some good opportunities for us to be able to show all the positive plays, the coordinated moments that we had defensively, third down stops, interceptions or competing in the red zone and getting the interception there. Also being able to show some of those other plays where that didn't happen. So, I think maybe Christian could better clarify what his comments were, but I also know that guys want to be here and guys want to be part of the solution, but are also frustrated. It can't, unfortunately, too many times it was one guy here, one guy there, one block, one catch, one throw or one mistake defensively, and that's what happens against good teams.

Q: You said that guys, when they're not in position to succeed, are looking for ways to explain that. Why is this team not in position to succeed? You've been blown out three times, over 30 points three times this year allowed, which is the most since the 1-15 1990 Patriots. Why is this team not in position to win or succeed more?

MV: We turn the ball over. We give up X plays. We didn't run it efficiently in those games to stay balanced. We've got to create more plays on special teams, X plays that create field position, momentum, and coach and play better.

Q: Mike, in your opinion, what would constitute a locker room problem?

MV: I really never – I wouldn't know what a problem was because I've never had that. That's never been something – again, those players are players. They want to do well. They want to win. They want to find answers. They're frustrated. So how that happens – again, conflict is important in growth positively. Trying to find ways to be part of the solution and certainly not part of the problem. We have all those guys, and we'll just have to have some sort of a reset here with the bye and being 5-5. There are a lot of teams that go in different directions at this point in the season.

Q: Do you have a sense, Mike, that there's a disconnect between your messaging and the things that you want, the non-negotiables that then aren't happening?

MV: They played harder than we did, so. That's not why they beat us. They certainly outplayed us. They outcoached us, and they played harder. So, we'll have to continue to find those messages and find those actions and behaviors that are positive and show them the success that it leads to, and then the ones where it doesn't.

Q: Coach, talking to your fans directly, what is your leadership plan for the back end of the season?

MV: I think the biggest thing is that I believe in trying to say less and try to do more. So, to sit here and try to sell some message, I think that our fans in the year and a half that we've been here recognize when we have our chance to win the football game, put ourselves in position, don't stall out drives, don't make mistakes, don't give up big plays, get stops on third down, all those things that we know that leads to winning, especially against good teams. You play against good teams like we have, and certainly the ones that Greg [Bedard] wanted to allude to that whatever their record is combined, six losses or whatever that is, same football team that went into Buffalo and beat the team that only has one loss, so point that out, too.

Q: I'm curious, Milton [Williams] commented on the field conditions after the game, saying that he believes that played a factor into Drake's injury, and then of course Aidan's [Hutchinson] as well. Was that the case with a lot of players, that the field conditions played a role, do you think?

MV: I don't think Drake Maye's injury was caused by the grass, and certainly we've seen other players that have celebrated or have left their feet and come down and had issues at that. So, the field was the same for both teams, and that's kind of what the field was.

Q: You mentioned you felt like the Lions played harder than you guys. Why, in your estimation, is the effort lacking?

MV: I think that when you get some of those plays – again, we have to mentally be strong enough to withstand them making a play. They're talented. They're going to make some plays. So, when they make a play, it's our response that's critical. We can't let one play affect the next one. There's a bunch of plays in there that our guys are playing full tilt to the tackle or trying to finish longer than the guy with the ball. Until you get plays started on offense and get to the second level, then it's not going to matter. But early on, Hunter Henry breaks a tackle on the sidelines and we've got guys transitioning and doing those things. Certainly, whether that was the momentum of losing our quarterback, losing Drake Maye, I am not going to sit here and try to make excuses for that. I'm just going to try to find ways to make sure that those things stay consistent and that everybody believes in how important those things are.

Q: Mike, has it been difficult for you to draw consistent effort out of your team this year?

MV: We haven't had consistent performances. So, a lot of things lead to the performance, and that's the turnovers, the split-second decisions, the critical mistakes, the missed tackles, the drops. There's a bunch of stuff, and it all leads to being inconsistent. So, we need to have consistent actions. Again, we've talked about preparation. How we prepare is great. I thought that we had a good week, but the only thing that matters is how we perform and how we play on Sunday. So, we'll still have to continue to prepare, and we'll just have to find ways to play better and play more consistent.

Q: Is the team mentally fragile, Mike?

MV: Again, adversity is a part of professional sports. So, I've shown opportunities where we've responded. There were times where we responded last night. Again, they hit a big play down to the 5, and then we're not playing very good run defense, and they score. At the end of the half, we compete. So, you tell me which one's which. The consistency of that and understanding and showing them one example of saying, "Here you are stopping them four plays and getting an interception," and on the other side, "Here's just not good enough run defense and allows them to score." So, I don't know which one it is. I just know that we need the more positive actions and the ones that we believe that somebody's going to make a play as opposed to what could possibly go wrong.

Q: When you try to get to the core pillars of what you believe in as an identity – you said it's getting late. How do you close that gap to get to where you want to be as a football team?

MV: We just have to find some consistency, hopefully, in the lineup with the guys that are coming in and out and everything else, guys that we've built up through the draft and the guys that know one system. But that sometimes always isn't going to be the case, and that's where we're at now. We'll have to look at all things that we possibly can and find ways to improve, find ways to be on the same page, find ways to believe that we're all in this together, which is the first thing I told them. That it starts with me, and we're all in this together, and that the coaches will be connected, and they'll find ways to help each other and be part of the solution. When we talk to the players and we're with them, that's the case, too. Our only job is to get them to have some confidence and to trust in what they're doing. It's to teach them, to develop and inspire them to do their job, no matter who we play, no matter what the opponent. It's giving them something that they believe in and then allowing them to go out and execute.

Q: Mike, what was your confidence level in Tommy's [DeVito] play yesterday, and what's your confidence level in him coming out of the bye? What was your assessment, and what's your confidence level?

MV: The assessment was pretty much like the team. I don't think it was good enough. I think there were some things that he missed, but also not having a ton of live action since training camp, and really, I think he'll be ready to go coming out of the bye. I think that he'll be able to look at some things and understand, whether that's being able to transfer up into the pocket, get us in the right play, get the ball out quicker or look at protections or rotation, whatever that may be. I think that'll all improve. So, I have a lot of confidence in Tommy. I know his toughness is going to be through the charts, and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need.

Q: Mike, do you anticipate needing to go out and perhaps bring in quarterback help?