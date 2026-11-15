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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 15 - 02:30 PM | Mon Nov 16 - 06:30 AM

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Game Notes: Patriots Play in Sixth International Game

Game notes and stats from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Nov 15, 2026 at 02:18 PM
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TEAM NOTES  
• Patriots play in their sixth international game.
• Kevin Byard has his sixth career pick in the end zone.
• Lan Larison has his third straight game with at least 2 special teams tackles.
• Larison also scored his first NFL touchdown.
• LB Christian Elliss finished with 10 total tackles.

PATRIOTS PLAY IN THEIR SIXTH INTERNATIONAL GAME
The Patriots played in a regular-season international game for the sixth time in team history and in Germany for the second time when they faced the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023. The Patriots joined Indianapolis as the only teams to play two regular season games in Germany. The Colts played in Berlin and Frankfurt.

PATRIOTS INTERCEPT DETROIT IN THE END ZONE
S Kevin Byard III intercepted Detroit in the end zone at the end of the second quarter. It is the Patriots 35th pick in the end zone since 2010, tied for second in the NFL during that time. It was the Patriots first pick in the end zone since S Jaylinn Hawkins in the third quarter vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.

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BYARD HAS SECOND PICK OF THE SEASON
S Kevin Byard III had his second pick of the season when he intercepted Detroit QB Jared Goff in the end zone at the end of the first half. His 38 interceptions are second among all active NFL players to Harrison Smith (40). It was Byard's sixth pick in the end zone, tied for the third-most since he was drafted in 2016.

GONZALEZ HAS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON
CB Christian Gonzalez registered his first interception of the season when he picked off Detroit QB Jared Goff in the second quarter. It is his first interception since the 2025 AFC Championship Game at Denver on Jan. 25, 2026.

LAN LARISON HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH AT LEAST 2 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
RB Lan Larison had his third straight game with at least 2 special teams tackles. He had 2 at Miami and 3 vs. Green Bay in addition to the 2 against Detroit. He is the first Patriots player with at least 2 special teams tackles in three straight games since LB Christian Elliss in 2024.

LARISON SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
Larison scored his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard pass from QB Tommy DeVito in the fourth quarter.

DEVITO THROWS FIRST TD WITH THE PATS
QB Tommy DeVito completed his first touchdown with the Patriots on a 10-yard touchdown pass to RB Lan Larison in the fourth quarter.

ELLISS HAS THIRD GAME IN 2026 WITH 10 TACKLES
LB Christian Elliss had his third game in 2026 with 10 tackles after recording 10 against Detroit. He had 12 tackles vs. Pittsburgh (9/20) and 13 at Chicago (10/22). Elliss' other career 10 tackle game was vs. Buffalo on Jan. 5, 2025 in the final game of the 2024 season when he had 13 tackles.

LINEUP NOTES
WR A.J. Brown returned to action after missing two games due to injury and was in the starting lineup.  
OL Greg Van Roten returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve with a start at left guard. Van Roten started at right guard at Jacksonville (9/27) before being played on injured reserve. It was his 28th career start at left guard and first at left guard since the 2019 season. Van Roten went into the game at center in the fourth quarter.

FB Reggie Gilliam returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.  
CB Charles Woods returned to action after missing one game due to injury and started at cornerback in place of Carlton Davis III, who was out due to injury.  
G Andrew Rupcich was elevated from the practice squad and played in his first game with the Patriots. His first snap was on the field goal unit, and he then went into the game at left guard in the fourth quarter.
T Caleb Lomu entered the game at right tackle in the first quarter when Morgan Moses left with an injury. Moses returned the game in the second quarter. Lomu went into the game at right tackle in the fourth quarter.
T Marcus Bryant entered the game at left tackle in the fourth quarter.

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