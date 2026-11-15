Game Notes: Patriots Play in Sixth International Game

LINEUP NOTES • WR A.J. Brown returned to action after missing two games due to injury and was in the starting lineup. • OL Greg Van Roten returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve with a start at left guard. Van Roten started at right guard at Jacksonville (9/27) before being played on injured reserve. It was his 28th career start at left guard and first at left guard since the 2019 season. Van Roten went into the game at center in the fourth quarter.

• FB Reggie Gilliam returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

• CB Charles Woods returned to action after missing one game due to injury and started at cornerback in place of Carlton Davis III, who was out due to injury.

• G Andrew Rupcich was elevated from the practice squad and played in his first game with the Patriots. His first snap was on the field goal unit, and he then went into the game at left guard in the fourth quarter.

• T Caleb Lomu entered the game at right tackle in the first quarter when Morgan Moses left with an injury. Moses returned the game in the second quarter. Lomu went into the game at right tackle in the fourth quarter.

• T Marcus Bryant entered the game at left tackle in the fourth quarter.