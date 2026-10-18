Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

LINEUP NOTES

• WR A.J. Brown returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve.

• CB Christian Gonzales returned to action and the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to injury.

• TE Cameron Latu was in the starting lineup in a three-tight end set for his first start with the Patriots.

• T Caleb Lomu entered the game at right tackle in the second quarter when Morgan Moses left with an injury.

• OL Matt Pryor entered the game at right guard with Ben Brown moving from right guard to left when Alijah Vera-Tucker left in the second quarter with an injury. It was Pryor's first snaps on offense while a member of New England.

• Walter Rouse entered the game at left guard when Brown left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter.