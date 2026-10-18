Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

TEAM NOTES
• Patriots win fourth straight over the Jets.
• Patriots improved to 3-0 at Gillette Stadium.
• Patriots improve to 2-0 in the AFC East.
• TE Hunter Henry moves past Russ Francis
• WR A.J. Brown returns to action
PATRIOTS HAVE WON FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES AGAINST THE JETS
The Patriots have now won four straight games against the Jets with the 26-19 victory, and 19 of the last 21 games in the series. In the past 16 games against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are now 15-1.
PATRIOTS ARE FIRST TEAM TO INTERCEPT THE JETS IN 2026
The Patriots became the first team to intercept the Jets this season when CB Charles Woods picked off Jets QB Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.
PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO A 3-0 RECORD AT GILLETTE STADIUM
Last year, the Patriots were undefeated on the road (9-0). This year, the Patriots are off a 3-0 start at Gillette Stadium. The last time the Patriots started off with a 3-0 home record was during the 2019 season when they won their first five home games.
PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO A 2-0 RECORD AGAINST THE AFC EAST
The Patriots improved to a 2-0 record in the AFC East. Last season the Patriots began the year with a 3-0 record against division opponents.
BACK-TO-BACK SACKS IN THE SECOND QUARTER
Milton Williams registered his first sack of the season with a 7-yard sack of QB Geno Smith in the first quarter. DT Christian Barmore dropped Smith for a 10-yard loss on the next play. The last time the Patriots had back-to-back sacks in a game was on Sept. 14, 2025 at Miami when LB Robert Spillane and Williams had back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter.
TWO STRAIGHT FOURTH DOWN STOPS
LB Robert Spillane and LB Christian Elliss combined to stop Jets RB Braelon Allen on a 4th-and-2 run from the New England 30-yard line in the second quarter. On the Jets next possession in the second quarter, LB Gabe Jacas stopped Jets QB Geno Smith on a 4th-and-1 play from the New England 39-yard line.
PATRIOTS DID NOT ALLOW A SACK
Despite numerous combinations on the offensive line due to injuries, the Patriots did not allow a sack in the game. It was the first time this year that they did not allow a sack. The New York Jets entered the game tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 sacks, but were held without a sack for the first time all season.
PATRIOTS SCORE 26 POINTS AGAINST THE JETS' FIFTH-RANKED DEFENSE
The Patriots offense scored 26 points against a Jets defense that entered the game tied for fifth overall with 19.2 points allowed per game.
MAYE BECOMES 8TH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO REACH 8,000 PASSING YARDS
Maye had 235 passing yards against the Jets to push his career totals to 8,133 passing yards and became the 8th Patriots player to reach 8,000 passing yards.
MAYE HAS 10TH TOUCHDOWN PASS OF AT LEAST 30 YARDS– MOST IN THE NFL IN THE PAST TWO SEASONS
Maye completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to WR Romeo Doubs in the first quarter, his 10th touchdown of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons, the most in the NFL. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each have nine touchdowns of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons.
MAYE HAD A 21-YARD RUN IN THE THIRD QUARTER
Maye had a 21-yard run in the third quarter, his second 20-yard run of the 2026 season. He had a 26-yard run at Buffalo on Oct. 4, 2026. It is his seventh career run of at least 20 yards.
ELIJAH PONDER EXTENDS HIS STREAK TO AT LEAST A HALF A SACK IN FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES
LB Elijah Ponder has at least a half sack in five straight games after an 8-yard sack of Jets QB Geno Smith in the third quarter. The last Patriots player with at least a half sack in five games was LB Josh Uche in 2022. The longest streak of consecutive games with at least a half sack in a single season for New England is seven straight games by LB Andre Tippett in 1984. DE Gary Jeter had a streak with six straight games for the Patriots in 1989.
DOUBS HAS LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER
WR Romeo Doubs caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the first quarter for his longest touchdown of his career. His previous best was a 33-yard touchdown reception from QB Malik Willis on Dec. 20, 2025 at Chicago when he played for Green Bay.
WOODS REGISTERS FIRST CAREER INTERCEPTION
CB Charles Woods registered his first career interception when he picked off Jets QB Geno Smith in the fourth quarter. It was Smith's first interception thrown this season.
MILTON WILLIAMS GETS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON
Milton Williams registered his first sack of the season with a 7-yard sack of QB Geno Smith in the first quarter. DT Christian Barmore dropped Smith for a 10-yard loss on the next play, his second of the year.
SCHOOLER HAS FIFTH CAREER GAME WITH 3 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
S Brenden Schooler recorded his fifth career game with 3 special teams tackles. He had two games in 2025 with 3 special teams tackles – vs. Carolina (9/28) and at New Orleans (10/12).
DOUGLAS TIED A CAREER HIGH WITH 7 RECEPTIONS
WR DeMario Douglas tied a career-high with his 7 receptions. He also had 7 receptions at Tennessee on Nov. 3, 204 and at the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2024. He finished the game with 7 receptions for 86 yards and a 9-yard touchdown reception.
KINER FINISHES STRONG
RB Corey Kiner gained 42 yards rushing on New England's final possession that finished with a field goal. He finished with a career-high 11 carries for 57 yards and a 5.2-yard average.
LINEUP NOTES
• WR A.J. Brown returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve.
• CB Christian Gonzales returned to action and the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to injury.
• TE Cameron Latu was in the starting lineup in a three-tight end set for his first start with the Patriots.
• T Caleb Lomu entered the game at right tackle in the second quarter when Morgan Moses left with an injury.
• OL Matt Pryor entered the game at right guard with Ben Brown moving from right guard to left when Alijah Vera-Tucker left in the second quarter with an injury. It was Pryor's first snaps on offense while a member of New England.
• Walter Rouse entered the game at left guard when Brown left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter.