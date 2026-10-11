Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Five Total Touchdowns Against the Raiders

LINEUP NOTES

• DT Christian Barmore returned to action after missing the game last week at Buffalo due to injury.

• S Brenden Schooler played in his first game of the season after being activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/NFI List.

• LB K.J. Britt and S Elliott Davison both made their New England debuts after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Davison played in his first NFL game. Davison had a special teams tackle on the game's opening kick.

• CB Charles Woods made his first NFL start.

• TE Tanner Arkin was used at fullback during the game.

• OL Matt Pryor played in his first game with New England on the extra point team.

• T Caleb Lomu entered the game at left tackle when Will Campbell left the game in the second quarter with an injury.