Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Five Total Touchdowns Against the Raiders

TEAM NOTES
• Patriots go over the .500 mark.
• Patriots improve to 2-0 at Gillette Stadium in 2026.
• Patriots snap a three-game losing streak to the Raiders
• Patriots are first team to hold the Raiders under 25 points.
• QB Drake Maye has second 3-TD game of 2026.
• RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored his 30th career rushing touchdown.
• LB Elijah Ponder has at least a half-sack in four straight games.
PATRIOTS GO OVER THE .500 MARK
The Patriots win over Las Vegas pushed the team over the .500 mark with a 3-2 record. It is the second year in a row the Patriots started with a 1-2 record and improved to a 3-2 mark.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE PRODUCES
The Patriots offense engineered a season-high 536 yards and 29 first downs, besting the 405 yards and 26 first downs the team had in the win at Buffalo. It is the most yards for the Patriots since a 551-yard performance vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24, 2021. The 29 first downs are the most since the Patriots had 32 first downs in that Jets game.
PATRIOTS SCORE 45 POINTS
The Patriots scored 45 points, their highest point total since a 50-10 victory vs. Jacksonville on January 2, 2022. The Patriots scored a season-high 42 points in two games last season, with 42 vs. Carolina (9/28) and again at the N.Y. Jets (12/28).
PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO A 2-0 HOME RECORD
The Patriots won their 2026 home opener against Pittsburgh, 20-3, on Sept. 20. The 45-17 win against Las Vegas gives the Patriots their first 2-0 start at home since the 2020 season.
PATRIOTS SNAP THREE-GAME LOSING STREAK TO THE RAIDERS
The victory over the Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak against the Raiders following losses in 2022, 2023 and 2025.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE HELD THE RAIDERS TO JUST 38 YARDS RUSHING
The Patriots limited the Raiders to just 38 yards rushing for a 2.1-yard average. The Raiders entered the game ranked 10th in the NFL averaging 117.8 yards per game. It is the fewest yards the Patriots have allowed since holding the L.A. Chargers to 29 yards rushing on Dec. 3, 2023.
THE PATRIOTS ARE THE FIRST TEAM TO HOLD THE RAIDERS UNDER 25 POINTS
The Patriots are the first team to hold the Raiders under 25 points in 2026. The Raiders entered the game averaging 28.8 points per game.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
DRAKE MAYE HAS BACK-TO-BACK GAMES WITH AT LEAST 3 TOUCHDOWN PASSES
QB Drake Maye followed a 3-touchdown passing game at Buffalo with a 4-touchdown passing game against Las Vegas, and scored one of his own on a 3-yard run in the third quarter. It is the first time that Maye has had back-to-back games with at least 3 touchdowns, and he is the first Patriots player with back-to-back games with 3 touchdowns since Tom Brady did so in 2018, vs. Miami (9/20) and vs. Indianapolis (10/4). Maye's 4 touchdowns are the second most of his career to the 5 he threw at the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2025.
MAYE HAS SECOND CAREER 300-YARD GAME
Maye finished the game with 374 yards, his second 300-yard game. He had a career-high 380 yards passing at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025.
MAYE HAS THIRD GAME WITH A PASSER RATING OF 150.0
Maye finished 26-of-34 for 374 yards with 4 touchdown passes for a 150.9 rating. It is the third time he has had a rating of 150 or better. He had a career-best 157.0 rating at the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2025 and a 155.6 rating vs. Carolina on Sept. 28, 2025.
STEVENSON REACHES 30 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
RB Rhamondre Stevenson's 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was his 30th career rushing touchdown. Stevenson joins Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns.
STEVENSON IS NOW TIED WITH TROY BROWN IN CAREER POINTS
With his first-quarter touchdown, Stevenson moved past RB LeGarrette Blount (210) to tie WR Troy Brown (2014) for 24th on the team's all-time scoring list with 214 total points.
STEVENSON REACHES 200 CAREER RECEPTIONS
Stevenson finished with 3 receptions and now has 201 career receptions, joining Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 receptions.
PONDER HAS FIRST 2- SACK GAME
Ponder forced a fumble to record a 9-yard sack of Raiders QB Kirk Cousins at the end of the second quarter, his second sack of the day, a new career high. He now has a team-leading 4½ sacks for the year. He had a 4-yard sack of Cousins early in the second quarter. It is the second straight year that a Patriots player has had at least 2 sacks against the Raiders. Last season, LB Harold Landry III had 2½ sacks vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 2025.
ELIJAH PONDER HAS AT LEAST A HALF A SACK IN FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES
LB Elijah Ponder has recorded at least a half sack in four straight games. The last Patriots player with at least a half a sack in four or more games was LB Josh Uche with five straight games in 2022. Uche had 1 sack at Minnesota (11/24), 2 sacks vs. Buffalo (12/1), 3 sacks at Arizona (12/12), a half sack at Las Vegas (12/18) and 1 sack vs. Cincinnati (12/24).
DOUGLAS HAS FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2026 SEASON
WR DeMario Douglas finished a 5-play, 79-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown reception from QB Drake Maye for his first touchdown of the 2026 season on the Patriots first offensive possession. He scored a second touchdown on an 8-yard pass with 6:06 remaining in the game to finish the day with 4 receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. It is his first game with two touchdowns.
HENRY SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2026 SEASON
TE Hunter Henry scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the second quarter to culminate a 5-play, 51-yard drive for his first touchdown of the 2026 season.
WILLIAMS HAS FOURTH 30-YARD TD OF HIS CAREER
WR Kyle Williams scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the third quarter. All four of his career touchdown passes have been for at least 30 yards. He had a career-high 72-yard touchdown pass at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9, 2025. He also had a 37-yard touchdown pass at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025 and a 33-yard touchdown pass vs. the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025. Williams is the fourth Patriots player to have had each of their first 4 touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30+ yards: The others are Stanley Morgan, Stephen Starring and Tony Simmons.
WILLIAMS HAS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS
Williams finished with a career-high 91 receiving yards on 3 receptions. His previous high was 72 yards at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9, 2025. His 49-yard reception in the third quarter was the second longest of his career (72-yard touchdown reception at Tampa Bay).
MUASAU HAS SECOND CAREER GAME WITH 2 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
LB Darius Muasau finished with 2 special teams tackles. It is his second career game with 2 special teams tackles. He had 2 special teams tackles vs. Washington on Dec. 14, 2025 when he played for the New York Giants.
CHISM HAS FIRST RUSHING ATTEMPT
WR Efton Chism was credited with his first rushing attempt on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Chism finished with a career-high 5 receptions for 57 yards.
TAYLOR HAS FIRST SACK AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS
DL Leonard Taylor III registered his first sack as a member of the Patriots when he sacked QB Kirk Cousins for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter. He had 1½ sacks as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2024.
LINEUP NOTES
• DT Christian Barmore returned to action after missing the game last week at Buffalo due to injury.
• S Brenden Schooler played in his first game of the season after being activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/NFI List.
• LB K.J. Britt and S Elliott Davison both made their New England debuts after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Davison played in his first NFL game. Davison had a special teams tackle on the game's opening kick.
• CB Charles Woods made his first NFL start.
• TE Tanner Arkin was used at fullback during the game.
• OL Matt Pryor played in his first game with New England on the extra point team.
• T Caleb Lomu entered the game at left tackle when Will Campbell left the game in the second quarter with an injury.
Go inside the Patriots Locker Room as they celebrate their week 5 win over the Raiders, presented by Gillette on October 11th, 2026.