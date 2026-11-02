Game Notes: Patriots Improve to a 3-0 Record in the AFC East

ALL FIVE OF KYLE WILLIAMS TOUCHDOWNS ARE OVER 30

WR Kyle Williams scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the third quarter. All five of his career touchdown passes have been for at least 30 yards. He had a career-high 72-yard touchdown pass at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9, 2025, a 37-yard touchdown pass at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025 and a 33-yard touchdown pass vs. the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025. Williams scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2026. Williams is the second Patriots player to have had each of their first five touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30+ yards: The others are Stanley Morgan and Stephen Starring. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Starring's first five touchdowns went for over 30 yards. Williams five 30-yard touchdowns are tied with Jaxon-Smith Njigba for the second most since the 2025 season, behind the 6 by Christian Watson.