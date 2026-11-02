Game Notes: Patriots Improve to a 3-0 Record in the AFC East

TEAM NOTES
• Patriots win third straight over Miami.
• Patriots improve to a 3-0 record in the AFC East.
• Patriots come back from a 10-point deficit.
• All five of WR Kyle Williams TDs have gone for over 30 yards.
• RB Rhamondre Stevenson becomes the fourth Patriots player to reach 4,000 yards.
• DT Cory Durden records first career sack.
PATRIOTS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT AGAINST MIAMI
The Patriots extended their streak to three straight wins against Miami following a series sweep of Miami last season with the 24-19 win.
PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO A 3-0 RECORD IN THE AFC EAST
The Patriots improved to a 3-0 record against AFC East opponents with the win at Miami after a 29-26 win at Buffalo on Oct. 4 and a 26-19 win vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18. In 2025, the Patriots started the year with a 3-0 record in the division.
PATRIOTS COMEBACK FROM A 10-POINT DEFICIT
The Patriots overcame a 13-3 halftime deficit in the 24-19 in. It is the first 10-point comeback since overcoming a 24-13 fourth-quarter deficit in a 28-24 win at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025.
TWO 40-YARD TDS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
The Patriots scored on passes of 43 and 48 yards, the first game with multiple touchdowns of at least 40 yards since Sept. 24, 2017 when they scored on a 47 and a 42-yard touchdown pass.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
DRAKE MAYE GOES LONG AGAIN
QB Drake Maye completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams in the third quarter and a 48-yard touchdown pass to WR DeMario Douglas in the fourth quarter. It is his 13th and 14th touchdown pass of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons, the most in the NFL over that span. It is Maye's third and fourth 40-yard touchdown of the season. He had a 42-yard touchdown pass to WR Romeo Doubs vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18, 2026 and completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Chicago on Oct. 22, 2026.
MAYE THROWS TWO 30-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASSES FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK
Maye had two 30-yard touchdown passes for the second straight game with his 42-yard touchdown pass to Williams and a 48-yard touchdown pass to Douglas. Maye had a 48-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson and a 30-yard touchdown pass to TE Eli Raridon at Chicago on Oct. 22. Maye joined Tom Brady (2009 - Oct. 18 vs. Tennessee and Oct. 25 at Tampa Bay) and (2007 - Oct. 14 at Dallas and Oct. 21 at Miami) and Mike Taliaferro (1969 - Nov. 23 vs. Buffalo and Nov. 30 at Miami) as the only Patriots quarterbacks to throw two 30-yard touchdown passes in consecutive games.
MAYE HAS THIRD GAME IN 2026 WITH TWO 30-YARD TDS
It is Maye's third game in 2026 with two 30-yard touchdown passes. He had had two 30-yard touchdowns vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11 and two at Chicago on Oct. 22. Maye matched the team record for most games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes in a game with three such games in 2025. Steve Grogan (1979 and 1983) and Tom Brady (2007 and 2009) also had three such games in a season. Maye also had two 30-yard touchdown passes on Oct. 13, 2024 vs. Houston with a 40-yard touchdown pass and 35-yard touchdown pass.
MAYE HAS THROWN AT LEAST 2 TOUCHDOWNS IN FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES
Maye has gone five straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes. Maye had a streak of five straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes last season. The Patriots record for most consecutive games in a season with at least 2 touchdown passes in a season is 10 by Tom Brady in 2007 and 2014.
DRAKE MAYE ACCOUNTS FOR THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK
Maye accounted for three touchdowns in the 24-19 win at Miami, his second-straight game accounting for three touchdowns. Maye threw 2 touchdown passes and rushed for a score in the win at Miami and threw 2 touchdown passes and rushed for a score last week at Chicago on Oct. 22.
ALL FIVE OF KYLE WILLIAMS TOUCHDOWNS ARE OVER 30
WR Kyle Williams scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the third quarter. All five of his career touchdown passes have been for at least 30 yards. He had a career-high 72-yard touchdown pass at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9, 2025, a 37-yard touchdown pass at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025 and a 33-yard touchdown pass vs. the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025. Williams scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2026. Williams is the second Patriots player to have had each of their first five touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30+ yards: The others are Stanley Morgan and Stephen Starring. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Starring's first five touchdowns went for over 30 yards. Williams five 30-yard touchdowns are tied with Jaxon-Smith Njigba for the second most since the 2025 season, behind the 6 by Christian Watson.
STEVENSON BECOMES FOURTH PATRIOTS RUNNING BACK TO REACH 4,000 YARDS
RB Rhamondre Stevenson entered the game needing 46 yards to join Sam Cunningham (5,453), Jim Nance (5,323) and Tony Collins (4,647) as the only Patriots players to reach 4,000 rushing yards. He reached the milestone with a 7-yard run in the third quarter. He now has 4,036 rushing yards.
BYARD GETS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON
S Kevin Byard III had his first interception of the 2026 season when he intercepted a deflected pass in the fourth quarter. He led the NFL with 7 interceptions in 2025.
DURDEN RECORDS FIRST CAREER SACK
DT Cory Durden was credited with his first career sack on a 2-yard sack of Miami QB Malik Willis on the game's first drive. On Miami's next drive he combined on a 1-yard sack with LB Christian Elliss. He also had 3 quarterback hits.
REED RECORDS FIRST CAREER SACK
S Jaylen Reed combined with LB Elijah Ponder for a 6-yard sack of QB Malik Willis in the second quarter for his first career sack.
LARISON HAS FIRST RUSHING ATTEMPT
RB Lan Larison had his first NFL rushing attempt on a 2-yard gain in the second quarter.
DOUGLAS SET SINGLE-SEASON HIGH WITH FOURTH TD
WR DeMario Douglas scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the fourth quarter for his fourth touchdown of the season, a new single-season career high. He had 3 touchdown receptions in 2025.
LINEUP NOTES
• CB Carlton Davis III returned to action and the starting lineup after missing the last three games due to injury. He finished with 9 tackles
• OL Matt Pryor started at right guard for the second straight week.
• TE Tanner Arkin made his first NFL start in a two-tight end alignment.
• OL Ben Brown returned to action after missing the last game due to injury and saw action on special teams. He entered the game at left guard in the second half.
• WR Ryan Miller made his debut with New England after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
• T Dametrious Crownover played in his first game since the season-opener at Seattle on Sept. 9.