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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 01 - 09:15 PM | Mon Nov 02 - 06:30 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - MONDAY: 6:30 AM - 5 PM, PATRIOTS MONDAY (WEEI SIMULCAST); 11:30 AM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots comeback win over the Dolphins in Week 8

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Week 8 Win at Dolphins

Game Notes: Patriots Improve to a 3-0 Record in the AFC East

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Dolphins | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Dolphins | NFL Week 8

Drake Maye on the team's second-half performance 11/1: "We settled in and found our groove"

Patriots at Dolphins Full Highlights | NFL Week 8

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on being down at halftime 11/1: "It was a good opportunity for us to not be frontrunners"

Patriots Top Defensive Plays vs. Miami Dolphins | NFL Week 8

Drake Maye's Best Plays from 3-TD Game vs. Dolphins | NFL Week 8

Gamebook: Patriots at Dolphins Week 8

Patriots Top Plays vs. Dolphins | NFL Week 8

Cory Durden Talks Win over the Dolphins on Patriots Postgame Show

Bizarre play alert! Kevin Byard's first INT as a Patriot comes by way of unusual ricochet

Can't Miss Play: DeMario Douglas shakes a Dolphins defender for a 48-yard TD!

Drake Maye's fake pitch fools Willie Gay on 2-yard TD run

Drake Maye shakes off fumbled snap to deliver a 26-yard dot to Douglas

Can't Miss Play: Drake Maye pinpoints Kyle Williams DEEP for a 43-yard TD

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 8 game against the Dolphins presented by Gillette | Pregame

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots at Dolphins Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Nov 01, 2026 at 07:45 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Download the Patriots at Dolphins Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots comeback win over the Dolphins in Week 8

Game Notes: Patriots Improve to a 3-0 Record in the AFC East

Gamebook: Patriots at Dolphins Week 8

Inactives Analysis: Carlton Davis III returns, A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson inactive for Week 8 vs. Dolphins

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Roster Analysis: Patriots downgrade WR A.J. Brown, RB TreVeyon Henderson to out for Week 8 vs. Dolphins

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Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Week 8 Win at Dolphins

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Dolphins | NFL Week 8

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Patriots at Dolphins Full Highlights | NFL Week 8

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on being down at halftime 11/1: "It was a good opportunity for us to not be frontrunners"

Patriots Top Defensive Plays vs. Miami Dolphins | NFL Week 8

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