Game Notes: Stevenson Reaches Career High in Receiving Yards

MAYE THROWS HIS 11TH AND 12TH TD OF AT LEAST 30 YARDS OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS

QB Drake Maye completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson at the end of the second quarter for his 11th touchdown of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons and then a 30-yard touchdown pass to TE Eli Raridon in the third quarter for his 12th, the most in the NFL over that span. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each have nine touchdowns of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons. It is Maye's second 40-yard touchdown pass of the 2026 season. He had a 42-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18, 2026.