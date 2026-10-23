Game Notes: Stevenson Reaches Career High in Receiving Yards

TEAM NOTES
• Drake Maye has second 40-yard TD pass of the 2026 season.
• Maye has second game in 2026 with two 30-yard touchdown passes.
• Maye goes over 300 yards for the second time in 2026.
• RB Rhamondre Stevenson has a career-high in receiving yards.
• Christian Elliss tied a career-high with 13 tackles.
STEVENSON HAS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS
RB Rhamondre Stevenson finished the game with a career-high 93 yards receiving on 7 receptions. His previous high was 88 yards receiving at Miami on Sept. 14, 2025. It is the most receiving yards by a Patriots running back since James White had 98 yards receiving on Dec. 1, 2019, at Houston.
STEVENSON HAS LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER
Stevenson scored on a 48-yard touchdown reception at the end of the first half, the longest touchdown reception of his career. It is the second-longest reception of his career to the 55-yard reception he had at Miami on Sept. 14, 2025, but the longest touchdown reception of his career. He had a 22-yard touchdown reception at the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2025.
STEVENSON MOVES UP ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST
With his 48-yard touchdown reception, Stevenson moved past Steve Grogan (216) and James White (218), into 22nd place on the team's all-time list with 220 total points.
MAYE THROWS HIS 11TH AND 12TH TD OF AT LEAST 30 YARDS OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS
QB Drake Maye completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson at the end of the second quarter for his 11th touchdown of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons and then a 30-yard touchdown pass to TE Eli Raridon in the third quarter for his 12th, the most in the NFL over that span. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each have nine touchdowns of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons. It is Maye's second 40-yard touchdown pass of the 2026 season. He had a 42-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18, 2026.
MAYE HAS SECOND GAME IN 2026 WITH TWO 30-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Maye had two 30-yard touchdown passes: a 48-yard pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson and a 30-yard touchdown pass to TE Eli Raridon. It is his second game in 2026 with two 30-yard touchdown passes. He had a 35-yard touchdown pass to WR DeMario Douglas and a 34-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams in the win vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2026. He also had two 30-yard touchdown passes on Oct. 13, 2024 vs. Houston, with a 40-yard touchdown pass and a 35-yard touchdown pass.
MAYE HAS SECOND 300-YARD GAME OF 2026
Maye finished 24-of-31 for 321 yards, his second 300-yard game of 2026. He had 374 yards passing vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2026.
ELLISS TIES CAREER-HIGH IN TACKLES
LB Christian Elliss had his third career 10-tackle game and his second of the 2026 season after tying a career high with 13 total tackles. He had 13 tackles on Jan. 5, 2025 vs. Buffalo and 12 vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 20, 2026.
MARCUS JONES REGISTERS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON
CB Marcus Jones registered a 7-yard sack in the third quarter for his first sack of the season and his third of his career. In 2025, Jones recorded 2 sacks, 1 at New Orleans on Oct. 12 and 1 vs. Miami in the regular season finale on Jan. 4, 2026.
LINEUP NOTES
• OL Walter Rouse started in his first NFL game when he started at left guard.
• OL Matt Pryor started the game at right guard. Of his 41 career starts, 26 have been at right guard.
• OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley played in their first game with the Patriots after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Newman-Johnson saw his first action on the extra point attempt in the second quarter, while Whitley played on the opening kickoff.
• CB Charles Woods started in his third straight game in place of Carlton Davis III, who was out due to injury.