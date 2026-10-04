Game Notes: Patriots Become First Team to Win in Buffalo's New Stadium

LINEUP NOTES

• LB Dre'Mont Jones and S Craig Woodson returned to the starting lineup after missing the Jacksonville game due to injury.

• TE Eli Raridon returned to action after missing the Jacksonville game due to injury.

• OL Ben Brown made his first career start at right guard. He had 14 previous starts with the Patriots, 10 at center and four at left guard.

• T Caleb Lomu became the second member of the Patriots 2026 draft class to start when he lined up as a tackle-eligible in a two-tight end alignment. TE Eli Raridon started in a two-tight end alignment vs. Pittsburgh in Week 2.

• CB Kindle Vildor made his debut in a New England uniform after being elevated from the practice squad. He played on special teams and then entered the game on defense in the fourth quarter when CB Charles Woods left with an injury.