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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 04 - 06:05 PM | Mon Oct 05 - 07:30 AM

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Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 4

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Game Notes: Patriots Become First Team to Win in Buffalo's New Stadium

Game notes and stats from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Oct 04, 2026 at 05:47 PM
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TEAM NOTES  
• Patriots become the first visiting team to win in Buffalo's new stadium.
• Patriots have more wins against Buffalo (81) than any other team.
• Patriots win second straight game in Buffalo.
• RB Rhamondre Stevenson moved into fourth place on the team's rushing list.
• WR Romeo Doubs scores first TDs as a member of the Patriots.

PATRIOTS ARE FIRST VISITING TEAM TO WIN AT NEW HIGHMARK STADIUM  
The Patriots became the first visiting team to win a game at Buffalo's new stadium that opened this season. Buffalo won their first two games at the new Highmark Stadium.

PATRIOTS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME IN BUFFALO  
The victory over the Buffalo Bills gives the Patriots regular season wins over Buffalo in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2019, when they capped a streak of nine straight victories at Buffalo from 2012-19. The Patriots ended a three-game series losing streak last season with a 23-20 win at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 5, 2025.

PATRIOTS WIN 81ST GAME AGAINST BUFFALO  
The Patriots earned their 81st victory in the series, the most over any opponent, and four more than their next closest series vs. the New York Jets (77).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

STEVENSON MOVES PAST CURTIS MARTIN FOR FOURTH ON TEAM'S ALL-TIME RUSHING LIST  
RB Rhamondre Stevenson moved past Curtis Martin into fourth place on the team's all-time rushing list with his 6-yard run in the second quarter. He now has 3,832 rushing yards. He entered the game against Buffalo needing 15 yards to move past Martin.

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STEVENSON SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE YEAR
Stevenson culminated a 6-play, 63-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, his first of the season. Stevenson moved into a tie for eighth place with BenJarvus Green-Elliss (29 rushing touchdowns) on the Patriots all-time rushing touchdowns list.

STEVENSON NOW HAS THE MOST 2-POINT PLAYS IN TEAM HISTORY
Stevenson scored on a 2-point play when he caught a pass from QB Drake Maye in the fourth quarter. He now has the most 2-point plays in team history with five. WR Julian Edelman, WR Gino Cappelletti and Jakobi Meyers each had four two-point plays.

MAYE GOES OVER 50 YARDS RUSHING FOR SIXTH TIME IN CAREER
QB Drake Maye finished with a team-leading 54 yards rushing. It is the sixth time in his career that he has rushed for at least 50 yards and the most he has had since a 62-yard rushing performance at Tennessee on Oct. 19, 2025. His previous high in 2026 was the 47 yards rushing in the season-opener at Seattle on Sept. 9.

DOUBS SCORES FIRST TD AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS
WR Romeo Doubs finished a 12-play, 97-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception from QB Drake Maye in the first quarter for his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots. It is the first opening drive touchdown for the Patriots in 2026. He added a 2-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. It is his fifth career game with at least two touchdown receptions and the first since he had a career-high 3 touchdown receptions on Sept. 8, 2025, at Dallas when he played for Green Bay. Doubs finished with 6 receptions for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns.

WOODSON HAS FIRST CAREER REGULAR SEASON INTERCEPTION
CB Craig Woodson had his first career regular-season interception when he picked off Buffalo QB Josh Allen with 1:05 to play. His first career interception came during the 2025 postseason when he picked off quarterback C.J. Stroud vs. Houston in the Divisional Round on Jan. 18, 2026.

CHISM HAS GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN
WR Efton Chism III caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye with 1:55 to play, and a 2-point play that followed gave the Patriots a 29-26 lead. It is Chism's second career touchdown. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Maye at the New York Jets on Dec. 8, 2025.

PONDER HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH A SACK 
LB Elijah Ponder sacked Buffalo QB Josh Allen for a 4-yard loss in the first quarter for his third straight game with at least a half a sack.

ROOKIE LB ERICK HUNTER FINISHED WITH 4 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
Rookie LB Erick Hunter finished with 4 special teams tackles. He is the second Patriots rookie to finish a game in 2026 with at least 3 special teams tackles. LB Namdi Obiazor had 3 special teams tackles at Seattle (9/9) in the season-opener. He is the first Patriots player to reach 4 special teams tackles in a game since LB Christian Elliss had 4 special teams tackles vs. the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025.

LINEUP NOTES
LB Dre'Mont Jones and S Craig Woodson returned to the starting lineup after missing the Jacksonville game due to injury.  
TE Eli Raridon returned to action after missing the Jacksonville game due to injury.  
OL Ben Brown made his first career start at right guard. He had 14 previous starts with the Patriots, 10 at center and four at left guard.  
T Caleb Lomu became the second member of the Patriots 2026 draft class to start when he lined up as a tackle-eligible in a two-tight end alignment. TE Eli Raridon started in a two-tight end alignment vs. Pittsburgh in Week 2.  
CB Kindle Vildor made his debut in a New England uniform after being elevated from the practice squad. He played on special teams and then entered the game on defense in the fourth quarter when CB Charles Woods left with an injury.

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Bills | Postgame Celebration

Go inside the Patriots Locker Room as they celebrate their week 4 win over the Bills, presented by Gillette on October 4th, 2026.

Efton Chism III and Robert Kraft. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Efton Chism III and Robert Kraft. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Efton Chism III and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Efton Chism III and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Morgan Moses and Hunter Henry. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Morgan Moses and Hunter Henry. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel and Craig Woodson. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Mike Vrabel and Craig Woodson. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye and Hunter Henry. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye and Hunter Henry. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Efton Chism III and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Efton Chism III and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Efton Chism III. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Efton Chism III. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Efton Chism III and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Efton Chism III and Mike Vrabel. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Hunter Henry and Efton Chism III. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Hunter Henry and Efton Chism III. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Efton Chism III. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Efton Chism III. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Drake Maye and Hunter Henry. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Drake Maye and Hunter Henry. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Morgan Moses and Caleb Lomu. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
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Morgan Moses and Caleb Lomu. Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

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