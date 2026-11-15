 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 15 - 02:30 PM | Mon Nov 16 - 06:30 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Patriots Postgame Show 11/15: Breaking Down the Patriots Loss to the Lions

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich

Game Notes: Patriots Play in Sixth International Game

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/15: "We all have to recognize what we need to do better"

Tommy DeVito 11/15: "We need to do better at having sustained drives"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Game Photos from Week 10 game against the Lions presented by Sony

Patriots vs. Lions Full Highlights | NFL Week 10

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Lions Week 10

Patriots Top Defensive Plays vs. Lions | NFL Week 10

Lan Larison's first NFL touchdown trims Lions' lead to 28-9 in Munich

A.J. Brown's slant route yields 21-yard catch and run with access to Lions' territory

Kevin Byard's end-zone INT marks his second pick as a Patriot so far in 2026 season

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 10 game against the Lions presented by Gillette | Pregame

Christian Gonzalez's first interception of 2026 season comes in Week 10 against Jared Goff

Milton Williams' second sack of 2026 season forces Lions into punt formation

Gabe Jacas' fourth sack of rookie season results in 6-yard loss for Jared Goff

Pats' flea-flicker trick play yields 26-yard gain on opening drive in Munich

Drake Maye begins his day with an 11-yard rush vs. Lions

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Lions Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Nov 15, 2026 at 12:47 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Download the Patriots vs. Lions Gamebook [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Packers at Patriots Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Dolphins Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Bears Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Jets at Patriots Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Raiders at Patriots Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Bills Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jaguars Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Steelers at Patriots Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Eagles at Patriots Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich

Game Notes: Patriots Play in Sixth International Game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Lions Week 10

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Lions

Inactives Analysis: Patriots WR A.J. Brown, RB Rhamondre Stevenson officially active for Sunday's game vs. Lions in Munich

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Postgame Show 11/15: Breaking Down the Patriots Loss to the Lions

Christian Gonzalez, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Byard III, Christian Elliss, and Will Campbell | Postgame Media Availability 11/15

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/15: "We all have to recognize what we need to do better"

Tommy DeVito 11/15: "We need to do better at having sustained drives"

Patriots vs. Lions Full Highlights | NFL Week 10

Patriots Top Defensive Plays vs. Lions | NFL Week 10

Lan Larison's first NFL touchdown trims Lions' lead to 28-9 in Munich

A.J. Brown's slant route yields 21-yard catch and run with access to Lions' territory

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame Induction | Full Ceremony

Rob Gronkowski is Honored During Halftime of Patriots-Packers Game | Full Ceremony

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Advertising