Gamebook: Patriots vs. Lions Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 10 game against the Lions presented by Gillette | Pregame
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