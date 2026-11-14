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Patriots Activate FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten have been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Patriots also placed RB TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated G Andrew Rupcich to the active roster.

Nov 14, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten have been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Gilliam played in the first four games of the season with two starts before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10. Van Roten was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 29 after playing in the first three games with one start at right guard at Jacksonville on Sept. 27.

The Patriots also placed RB TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated G Andrew Rupcich (pronounced – RUP-sitch) to the active roster from the practice squad.

Rupcich, 27, originally was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 30, 2025. He was placed on injured reserve during the 2026 preseason and eventually was released from injured reserve. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder, was re-signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 19. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022 out of Culver-Stockton. He played in 12 games with two starts at right guard during his tenure with the Titans, where he spent time on both the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

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