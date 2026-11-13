 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Thu Nov 12 - 01:00 PM | Sun Nov 15 - 08:10 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - SUNDAY: 8:15 AM ET, PATRIOTS PREGAME SHOW; AFTER GAME, POSTGAME SHOW & PRESS CONFERENCE COVERAGE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

Injury Report Analysis: A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson among nine Patriots questionable for Sunday's game vs. Lions in Munich

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/13: "It's tough to play defense in this league without creating some turnovers"

Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Packers Recap, Lions Preview, Exclusive with Corey Kiner | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson present at Thursday's Patriots practice in Munich

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Reflects on Loss to the Packers and Talks Preparation for the Lions | Patriots All Access

Patriots Unfiltered 11/12: Lions Preview, Keys to the Game, Latest from Munich

Troy Brown excited for 'wild time'; Here's what Patriots fans in Germany can expect ahead of Lions matchup in Munich

Drake Maye 11/12: "We are out here to win a game"

3 to Watch: Patriots and Lions Clash in Germany

Drake Maye speaks up for Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness

Patriots Gameplan: who is getting on the plane to Munich for Sunday's Week 10 matchup vs. the Lions?

Patriots and Lions with a Crazy Finish in Munich, Germany | Madden 27 Simulation

Patriots Sign TE Tanner Arkin to the Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/11: "I'm excited to get ready for the Lions"

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Lions | Week 10 Game Preview

Game Preview: Patriots at Lions | NFL Week 10

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Lions | NFL Week 10

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Injury Report Analysis: A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson among nine Patriots questionable for Sunday's game vs. Lions in Munich

Brown (ankle/knee) and Stevenson (knee) are among nine Patriots who are questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Lions in Munich, Germany. ​

Nov 13, 2026 at 11:47 AM
Author Image
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2026_PracticeReportAnalysis_Regular-WK1016x9

MUNICH – The Patriots are making final preparations to play the Detroit Lions at Allianz Stadium in Germany on Sunday, and injuries continue to impact New England's roster this week.

Heading into Week 10, New England ruled out starting CB Carlton Davis III (knee), C/G Ben Brown (knee), and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness). The Patriots are also listing nine players as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Lions: WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), S Kevin Byard III (chest), TE Cameron Latu (back), OL Walter Rouse (concussion), S Brenden Schooler (hamstring), CB Charles Woods (hamstring), FB Reggie Gilliam (knee), and C/G Greg Van Roten (hamstring).

On offense, star wideout A.J. Brown returned to practice this week after sitting out the last two games with a knee injury that flared up in practice. Brown practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week and seems to be tracking toward returning as soon as Sunday. The Pats top wideout has played in only 3-of-9 games this season, catching nine passes for 101 receiving yards. Obviously, that's not the result anyone hoped for when the Patriots traded a 2028 first-round pick to acquire Brown this offseason.

That said, there's still plenty of season left for Brown to make an impact. The 29-year-old's return to practice is a positive sign. However, there's also a discussion to be had about Brown returning when the Patriots bye week follows their game in Munich. New England might hold off on Brown's return until after their Week 11 bye, giving him an extra two weeks of rest. Based on his practice participation and the fact that he made the trip, all signs point toward Brown playing on Sunday.

At running back, the Patriots could be down their top two backs on Sunday. Along with Henderson being out due to illness, top RB Rhamondre Stevenson is officially questionable after participating in a limited capacity in the two practices in Munich. Early reports indicated that Stevenson would miss games due to his knee injury, so it's a pleasant surprise that the Pats lead back at least has a chance to play on Sunday.

If Stevenson can't play or is limited, third back Corey Kiner figures to get a bulk of the early-down carries. Kiner has shown good burst, vision, and jump-cut ability in limited carries. He's averaging an impressive 4.9 yards per rush and has seven explosive runs (10-plus yards). Kiner has been a nice find and was pushing for more carries even in a healthy backfield. However, Stevenson is also a highly productive back in the passing game, both as a receiver and pass blocker.

The Pats RB1 hauled in a 30-yard touchdown vs. Green Bay last week, creating a mismatch against a linebacker on a wheel route, while Stevenson has almost weekly blocking highlights in blitz protection. To manage Stevenson's knee injury, one option might be to have him play only in passing situations. Along with his ability to execute blocks, the Patriots blitz-protection system is highly complex, so Stevenson at less than 100 percent might be New England's best option, even if it's just in a limited role on passing downs.

New England tried second-year RB Lan Larison in passing situations when Stevenson left the loss to the Packers, and Larison struggled in pass protection (two pressures). If Stevenson is inactive, the Patriots could also elevate practice-squad RB Terrell Jennings. However, Jennings is more of a downhill between-the-tackles runner. So, whether New England's healthy backs can execute in blitz protection is a huge question mark.

Along with the running backs blocking, the Patriots are also tracking toward starting their sixth different offensive line combination through 10 games. Backup G Walter Rouse is working through the NFL's concussion protocol. Rouse still has a chance to play, while the Pats could activate veteran C/G Greg Van Roten from injured reserve, who was a full participant in Friday's practice. New England's most likely starting five is LT Will Campbell, LG Greg Van Roten, C Jared Wilson, RG Matt Pryor, and RT Morgan Moses.

Moving over to the defense, the Patriots are once again shorthanded at cornerback with Davis III (knee) set to miss his fifth game this season. Davis will miss his fifth game of the season due to his injured knee, after missing four games with a neck injury. After being a late scratch last week, the good news is that fourth CB Charles Woods (hamstring) practiced all three days and was a full participant Friday.

Hopefully, Woods's increased workload in practice is a sign he's on track to play vs. the Lions. Woods has mostly been the Patriots top backup at outside corner when Davis or Christian Gonzalez are out. On Sunday, one would think that the Patriots would lean on Gonzalez, Woods, and NCB Marcus Jones, while rookie CB Karon Prunty serves as the fourth cornerback. The Pats could also elevate CB Kindle Vildor from the practice squad as more experienced depth behind its three starting corners.

With the team continuing to manage injuries, the Patriots could activate Gilliam and Van Roten from injured reserve on Saturday. New England has now used five of its eight IR-return designations on WR Mack Hollins, OT Marcus Bryant, Brown, Gilliam, and Van Roten. The Patriots only have three more IR-return spots for the rest of the regular season, with WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) as top return candidates after the Patriots Week 11 bye.

After ruling out three players, the Patriots will likely use practice squad elevations to add roster depth. Depending on Stevenson's status, Jennings could be elevated from the practice squad, as could backup guards Andrew Rupcich or Xavier Newman-Johnson. If the Pats don't need guard or running back depth, Vildor could be an option as well – we'll keep you updated.

The Patriots will then square off against the Lions at Allianz Stadium in Munich on Sunday.

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Injury Report Analysis: WR A.J. Brown, RB TreVeyon Henderson questionable for Week 8 matchup vs. the Dolphins

Brown (ankle/knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's game after sitting out the final two practices this week.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots rule out five players for Thursday Night Football vs. the Bears

The Patriots ruled out CB Carlton Davis III (neck), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring), G Ben Brown (knee), CB Karon Prunty (hamstring), and CB Channing Canada (hamstring) for Thursday night in Chicago.

news

Roster Analysis: Patriots activate WR A.J. Brown for Sunday's game vs. the Jets in Week 6

The Patriots activated Brown (ankle) from injured reserve while elevating S Elliott Davison from the practice squad for Week 6.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Christian Gonzalez expected to play, A.J. Brown officially questionable for Sunday's game vs. Jets

The Patriots will make a decision on Brown's (ankle) status for this week on Saturday, per head coach Mike Vrabel.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots rule out six players for Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Raiders

The Patriots will be down six players vs. the Raiders on Sunday, including starting corners Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck).

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots rule out Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore for Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. Bills

Barmore and Gonzalez will miss Sunday's game in Buffalo due to shoulder injuries.

news

Injury Report Analysis: CB Carlton Davis III set to return, two players ruled out, two players listed as questionable for Patriots vs. Jaguars

The Patriots ruled out OLB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) and OLB Quintayvious Hutchins (knee) for Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Jaguars.

news

Injury Report Analysis: RB TreVeyon Henderson expected to play, CB Carlton Davis III officially questionable for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Henderson (ankle) is expected to return for the Patriots, but New England could be down its starting cornerback vs. the Steelers on Sunday.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) ruled out for season-opener vs. Seahawks

After missing all three practices this week, Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday night's opener vs. the Seahawks.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots LB Robert Spillane and OLB Harold Landry III Listed as Questionable for Super Bowl LX

Spillane (ankle) and Landry (knee) are officially questionable for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III Good to Go, Mack Hollins Listed as Questionable for AFC Championship Game

Davis III cleared concussion protocol and is good to go for Sunday's playoff game vs. the Broncos.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

Injury Report Analysis: A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson among nine Patriots questionable for Sunday's game vs. Lions in Munich

Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots vs. Lions

A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson present at Thursday's Patriots practice in Munich

Troy Brown excited for 'wild time'; Here's what Patriots fans in Germany can expect ahead of Lions matchup in Munich

3 to Watch: Patriots and Lions Clash in Germany

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Taste Test in Munich with Mike Reiss and Steve Burton | Patriots All Access

One-on-One with Sebastian Vollmer | Patriots All Access

Milton Williams, Craig Woodson, Kevin Byard III, Brendan Schooler and Jared Wilson | Player Media Availability 11/13

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/13: "It's tough to play defense in this league without creating some turnovers"

Packers Recap, Lions Preview, Exclusive with Corey Kiner | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Josh McDaniels 11/12: "We got a lot of guys that we have confidence in"

Zak Kuhr 11/12: "We've got to bring our A-game"

Jeremy Springer 11/12: "Every week is important"

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame Induction | Full Ceremony

Rob Gronkowski is Honored During Halftime of Patriots-Packers Game | Full Ceremony

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Advertising