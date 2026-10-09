Injury Report Analysis: Patriots rule out six players for Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Raiders

The Patriots are preparing for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders at Gillette Stadium, and injuries continue to dominate the conversation around the team heading into Week 5.

On Friday, the Patriots ruled out CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), CB CB Carlton Davis III (neck), WR Mack Hollins (calf), FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle/neck), CB Karon Prunty (hamstring) and CB Channing Canada (hamstring). The Patriots also listed seven players as questionable: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Christian Elliss (chest), OLB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), OT Morgan Moses (foot), CB Charles Woods (shoulder), and S Craig Woodson (shoulder).

Starting with the offense, the Patriots skill positions are dealing with several notable injuries, with Hollins (calf) set to miss Sunday's game. Hollins exited last week's win over the Bills in the third quarter after going down while running a pass route. Hollins, who leads the Pats with 15 catches for 209 receiving yards, did not practice this week. However, the veteran wideout remains on the active roster and told reporters he hopes to return to practice soon, a good sign he avoided a long-term injury.

After his mentor left last Sunday's win in the second half, WR Efton Chism III stepped into Hollins's role and caught the game-winning touchdown on an incredible one-handed catch. Chism also caught a 19-yard reception earlier on the game-winning drive, climbing the ladder to haul in a deep dig route from QB Drake Maye, and threw heady blocks to spring Maye on a scramble and put the game on ice with a 12-yard reception by TE Hunter Henry.

Chism, who is listed at 5-10, 198 pounds, typically reps as a slot receiver in practice. However, injuries to Hollins and star wideout A.J. Brown (ankle, IR) gave the second-year wideout an opportunity as an outside receiver last week. With Brown and Hollins set to miss Sunday's game, New England will be leaning on a wide receiver foursome of Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Chism vs. the Raiders. Brown will be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6 and was in good spirits in the Patriots locker room this week. Hopefully, reinforcements are on the way with Brown and Hollins on the mend.

After an injury scare last week, starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), who is officially questionable after practicing in a limited capacity, told reporters he plans to play. Stevenson also believes he dodged a major injury after he was rolled up on late in the fourth quarter vs. the Bills. If the Patriots lead-back can't play his full workload, New England will likely lean heavily on second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson and third-string RB Cory Kiner.

As for the Patriots lead-blockers and offensive line, the Pats will also be without FB Reggie Gilliam, who has been managing a knee injury since training camp. New England's two-back formations currently rank 29th in EPA per play as Gilliam plays through ankle and knee injuries. On the offensive line, the Patriots are expected to have RT Morgan Moses available as he continues to play through his foot injury, while Ben Brown is expected to start at right guard for the second straight week. LT Will Campbell and LG Alijah Vera-Tucker will start on the left side.

Turning to the defense, the Patriots are dealing with several cornerback injuries, including a shoulder issue that will keep star CB Christian Gonzalez out for the second straight game. Gonzalez initially injured his shoulder delivering a big tackle vs. the Jaguars in Week 3. Gonzalez hasn't practiced since the injury and won't play on Sunday. Along with Gonzalez, starting CB Carlton Davis III is out due to a neck injury he's played through the last two weeks. The Pats corners who still have a chance to play are Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, and Kindle Vildor will likely be elevated from the practice squad.

The Patriots defense being down their two starting corners is never good. However, Sunday's matchup might be a rare case where it won't hurt them too badly. The Raiders don't have a game-breaking outside receiver and are also without starting wideout Jalen Nailor (concussion). Bowers is a problem, and so is WR Tre Tucker, but NCB Marcus Jones should match Tucker's speed. Plus. Vegas plays the highest rate of two-plus tight end sets in the NFL (64%).

The question is how the Patriots will defend Bowers, who Vrabel described as a "big receiver" earlier this week. Bowers has run 86% of his routes as a detached receiver. So, the game plan to cover him looks more like a wide receiver than a tight end, which is why practice-squad WR Kyle Dixon mimicked Bowers on the scout team this week. With the Raiders tight-end-heavy offense, the Pats could play more three-safety nickel or base defense this week. Given that the Raiders major in two-tight-end sets and the Patriots are down multiple corners, one would expect them to play more "big" nickel with S Jaylen Reed in the slot.

On a positive note, the Patriots could get stud DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) back this week. Barmore also sat out last week's win over the Bills. Barmore was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice, a signal that he's trending in the right direction. New England's run defense will try to keep a struggling Raiders rushing attack down that could be without RB Ashton Jeanty (questionable, ankle).

The next step for the Patriots will be activations and practice squad elevations. After ramping up at practice over the last few weeks, special teams ace Brenden Schooler is expected to be activated off the non-football injury list to make his season debut on Sunday. New England's available practice-squad corners are Kindle Vildor, who is almost guaranteed to be elevated, and Al'zillion Hamilton, who signed to the practice squad earlier this week – we'll update you on Saturday.