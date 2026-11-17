FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Winthrop Vikings edged their way to a 7-6 victory against the Bellingham Blackhawks behind the leadership of Head Coach Jon Cadigan. The resiliency and dedication required to navigate the difficult road from the tournament's 12thseed to a Division VI semifinal berth earned Coach Cadigan the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.
After taking an early 7-0 lead on a first-quarter rushing touchdown, the Vikings leaned on their defense to secure a hard-fought 7-6 victory over Bellingham in the Division VI quarterfinals. Winthrop's defense and special teams proved to be the difference, highlighted by senior Desmond Cassidy's blocked extra point in the second quarter and blocked potential go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings held strong throughout the second half, preserving the 1-point lead and earning a spot in the Division VI semifinals.
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Vikings on Tuesday at Winthrop High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Cadigan's commitment to the development of the next generation.
"One of the things I've learned throughout my years in football is that championship teams understand the importance of every phase of the game," Tippett said. "What Coach Jon Cadigan has accomplished at Winthrop is a great example of that. As the No. 12 seed, his team wasn't expected to be among the final four, but they've earned their place through discipline, preparation, and attention to detail. In a game decided by a single point, two blocked kicks made all the difference. Those plays don't happen by accident. They reflect a coaching staff that understands the little things are often what separate winning from losing. Coach Cadigan and his players have given the Winthrop community something special to be proud of, and we're pleased to recognize him as our ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week recipient."
The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Jon Cadigan.
This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.
For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.
The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.