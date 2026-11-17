NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Vikings on Tuesday at Winthrop High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Cadigan's commitment to the development of the next generation.

"One of the things I've learned throughout my years in football is that championship teams understand the importance of every phase of the game," Tippett said. "What Coach Jon Cadigan has accomplished at Winthrop is a great example of that. As the No. 12 seed, his team wasn't expected to be among the final four, but they've earned their place through discipline, preparation, and attention to detail. In a game decided by a single point, two blocked kicks made all the difference. Those plays don't happen by accident. They reflect a coaching staff that understands the little things are often what separate winning from losing. Coach Cadigan and his players have given the Winthrop community something special to be proud of, and we're pleased to recognize him as our ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week recipient."