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Boston English/New Mission High School's Ryan Conway Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Boston English/New Mission Bulldogs battled their way to a 12-6 victory against O’Bryant High School behind the leadership of Head Coach Ryan Conway.

Nov 03, 2026 at 03:21 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Boston English/New Mission Bulldogs battled their way to a 12-6 victory against O'Bryant High School behind the leadership of Head Coach Ryan Conway. After a 1-2 start to the season, the team responded with four straight wins. The Bulldogs' victory over O'Bryant clinched the city championship, earning Coach Conway the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Boston English/New Mission (5-2) delivered a complete team effort in the city championship game, combining a disciplined defensive performance with timely offensive production in a 12-6 win over the O'Bryant Tigers. Senior Manuel Miranda led the Bulldogs on offense with eight carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, while fellow senior Daniel Costello spearheaded the defensive effort with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. The Bulldogs held O'Bryant to a single touchdown and made key plays on both sides of the ball to secure the program's first Boston City League title since 2021.

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NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Bulldogs on Tuesday at Boston English/New Mission. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Ryan Conway's commitment to the development of the next generation.

"Coach Ryan Conway embodies the exact spirit of resilience, leadership, and community dedication that the New England Patriots seek to honor," Tippett explained. "To rebuild a program from its absolute foundation, navigate a successful co-op merger, and guide these student-athletes to an undefeated Boston City League championship is a monumental achievement. Ryan's impact extends far beyond the wins on the scoreboard; he is actively shaping the futures of young men in Boston, and the Patriots Foundation is incredibly proud to celebrate his continued success both on and off the field."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Conway.

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This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.

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