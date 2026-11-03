How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

ROB GRONKOWSKI HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

Patriots fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Rob Gronkowski at the 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. ET. The free, public event will take place on the Patriot Place Plaza, outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend and honor one of the most iconic players in franchise history. Gronkowski will also be recognized during a halftime celebration on Sunday. Both the induction ceremony and the halftime ceremony will be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official app.