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Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered. Tue Nov 03 - 01:00 PM | Wed Nov 04 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM ET, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1:05 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:10 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Mic'd Up: Craig Woodson vs. the Miami Dolphins

Vrabel's X's & O's: Key Moments from Victory Over the Dolphins

Sights & Sounds: Patriots Shine in the Second Half vs. the Dolphins

Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Reliving the Defining Moments of Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Career

Patriots Unfiltered 11/3: Dolphins Recap, Trade Deadline, 2016 Reunion/Celebration Week

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Packers | NFL Week 9

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

Patriots Catch-22 11/3: Dolphins Breakdown - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, quick-hit film notes from win over Dolphins

Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad

Drake Maye Discusses Week 8 Second-Half Mentality and more on WEEI: "We got better football ahead of us"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/2: "I've got a lot of confidence in what Drake does"

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Week 8 Win at Dolphins

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 11/2: "We will try to do what we can to make the team better"

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots comeback win over the Dolphins in Week 8

Patriots Postgame Show 11/1: Breaking Down the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins

Game Photos from Week 8 game against the Dolphins presented by Sony

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packser on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:25 PM ET.

Nov 03, 2026 at 12:53 PM
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WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 4:25 PM EST

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FOX / WFXT
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
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GAME CENTER
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A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT Channel 25. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties with former Patriots quarterback and team Hall of Famer Tom Brady as the color analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will work from the sidelines. The game will be pro- duced by Richie Zyontz and directed by Rich Russo.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with Marvin Lewis providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

  • SiriusXM App:  821 (NE), 811  (GB).
  • SiriusXM (In Car): 192 (NE), 261 (GB).

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

FOX SPORTS (Local Market Only)

Watch your local FOX game for free across all devices — just sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Watch on FOX Sports

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 3 PM - 4 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

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ROB GRONKOWSKI HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

Patriots fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Rob Gronkowski at the 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. ET. The free, public event will take place on the Patriot Place Plaza, outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend and honor one of the most iconic players in franchise history. Gronkowski will also be recognized during a halftime celebration on Sunday. Both the induction ceremony and the halftime ceremony will be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official app.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

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Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

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